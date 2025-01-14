Winter mountain biking 2025 - your guide to riding in the cold

Dean Hersey

Dean is a freelance cycling journalist based in Dorset, who enjoys travelling the world in search of the best trails. He has spent extensive time riding in the Alps and exploring iconic locations in Scotland, Aosta Valley, the Pyrenees, Finale Ligure, New Zealand and Whistler. In terms of racing, Dean has dabbled in DH, enduro to cross-country but has recently taken up exploring the UK with his gravel bike which has sparked a new interest in bikepacking culture.

Rides: Open U.P

Height: 180cm

Weight: 65kg