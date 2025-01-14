Winter mountain biking 2025 - your guide to riding in the cold
For many, mountain biking can be seasonal. Some riders hang up their bikes when the mercury drops but, in a whole bunch of countries, mountain biking is a year-round sport. When winter hits, a whole host of new challenges arise. First off, there's the weather to contend with but also the condition of the trails, both of which require specific kit and componentry to keep you comfortable and rubber side down.
What to wear for winter mountain biking
Waterproof mountain bike jackets
There are two different types of jackets: waterproof and thermal insulating. Both are designed to keep the winter elements at bay. The best waterproof mountain bike jackets should be chosen to fend off as much water and mud from your torso keeping you dry and ultimately warm.
Due to their size and design, jackets are often one of the most expensive purchases you will make for mountain biking. Pricier jackets are warmer, breathable, stay waterproof for longer and have a fit and a cut that keeps you covered while still being able to move around on the bike. These are all things that will help regulate your temperature inside the jacket.
Once the rain starts falling, you'll need a waterproof jacket to keep you dry. Generally, when looking at waterproof jackets, you’ll want one that scores marks in the following categories: breathability, waterproofness, toughness and durability, while still offering a fit that works for your body shape – particularly on the bike.
Where breathability and waterproof ratings are concerned, the higher is often better. With figures such as 15,000mm (waterproof rating) and 10,000m2 (breathability) being high numbers. The best waterproof jackets pack a layered construction and technology such as Gore-Tex, which is an external coating designed to boost waterproofing. Taped seams are another feature high on the list, keeping water out at the points where the fabric has been sewn together during manufacturing.
Other note-worthy features such as waterproof zips on the primary closure and the pockets are other considerations worth prioritising. Water has a wicked way of finding weak spots through the material and without fully sealed seams and zips, you can expect your skin to get a dousing and any valuable items stashed in your pockets like a phone.
Soft collar and cuff materials will improve comfort where the jacket meets your skin. A hood is another feature that will add extra coverage when the weather closes in. Just ensure that it pulls up over whatever helmet you wear most often.
Insulated mountain bike jackets
Waterproof jackets are great for keeping you dry and warm but do so only to a point. Once the mercury starts to plummet and you are riding in temperatures around the freezing point, you will need a layer that packs more warmth to enable you to stay out on the bike for any serious amount of time.
Insulated thermal jackets won't keep you completely dry in a torrential downpour, but they will trap in valuable hard-earned warmth on those cold, crisp, blue-sky days. For muddy mountain bike adventures, you would be wise to consider the type of insulation used inside the garment. Down feather insulation is great at trapping your body warmth but is not as keen on being tossed into the washing machine as synthetic fibre insulation such as PrimaLoft.
A good insulating jacket designed specifically for mountain biking will often include vents that can help regulate the temperature inside the garment. You should be looking at a jacket that has large enough pockets to slot your mitts in to keep warm. The pockets need to feature an easy-to-use zip, so you can open them without removing your gloves. The zip pocket closure is essential to keep items safe while you are pedalling.
The best-insulated jackets need to strike a balance between warmth and breathability. Too warm and you will overheat, too breathable and it won't be able to lock in the warmth.
Trousers and winter shorts
Mountain bike leg wear follows many of the same rules as the outer garments to protect your top half. They must be well-fitting, hardwearing, offer ventilation and some pairs even offer waterproof protection. The best MTB pants or trousers will protect you from the rain. They will also fend off spray from the trails.
Once the weather turns for the worst, it won't be long before you come to terms with the fact that full-legged trousers (or pants) are the most sensible solution for mountain biking. They provide significant protection from trail debris and offer a covering of the skin to prevent jack frost from biting at your legs, making your ride uncomfortable.
The best mountain bike shorts are fine for the warmer months, and of course, they are available with waterproof properties, but for wet winter trails trousers are the pick for when it is torrential or staying warm during winter rides is the name of the game.
There are waterproof fabrics and softer, lighter options for shorts and trousers. There is a compromise with fully waterproof materials that will keep out the worst of the water but at the expense of breathability. The material is thicker and often constructed using multiple layers or a membrane. For example, a dual-layer fabric is a waterproof membrane bonded to the outer material.
The soft shell material pants will suit changeable conditions rather than a whole deluge. They are usually thinner and lighter. They often boast Durable Water Resistant (DWR) coating to combat lighter rain and the odd shower. The DWR coating won't last forever and will need to be topped up and reapplied after a few washes.
The fit of your trousers (or pants in the US) is vital. A slim trouser should have plenty of room for knee pads, but there will be less material to get snagged on trailside foliage. Alternatively, you don't want them so tight that you can't wear pads. Having stretch panels and articulated materials will help to achieve the desired fit especially when on the bike. We recommend that you try before you buy to ensure the desired fit.
Base layers
The base layer is the foundation for keeping you warm. It is a simple and often overlooked part of the layering system. The best base layer for mountain biking will help keep you warm while regulating the temperature of the entire system without leaving you in a sweaty mess.
For winter, a long-sleeved base layer would be our go-to undergarment option. But they are available in a variety of sleeve lengths. They are also made from natural fibres such as merino wool or synthetics.
The key focus is for the layer to sit as close to the skin as possible, trapping warm air while also having the harsh and unpleasant job of wicking sweat and moisture away from your skin. To do this effectively, it must be well-fitted and follow the contours of your body shape. You don't want any baggy gaps or bunching up of the base layer material for it to work at its best.
Synthetic base layers are very good at wicking moisture and still dry quickly. They tend to have plenty of stretch to ensure they perfectly contour to your size and shape. Generally, they are cheaper, and the fibres and construction are more durable than the natural equivalent. On the downside, they may give off an odour once they have adsorbed your sweat and they are not the most sustainable product that won't biodegrade over time.
Natural fibre base layers are usually made from merino wool. The fibres are tiny and have an incredible warmth-to-weight ratio, even when the fibres are wet. They are comfortable to wear and feel lighter on your skin. The fibres will break down over time and as it comes from a sheep coat it'a completely sustainable. The major positive of merino wool is that the natural fibres offer great odour control; even when worn for hours or even days, the garment won't stink. However, the fine fibres take longer to dry once wet and they are not as hard-wearing compared to a synthetic base.
- What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?
- 10 pieces of essential mountain bike clothing for beginners
Socks
There are two options here; a waterproof or regular sock is thicker and designed for warmth in the winter. The choice of which to wear will depend on the conditions of the day. But be warned making the wrong selection will lead to uncomfortably cold feet and toes.
Waterproof socks are designed to keep water away from your feet. They act as a barrier to keep feet dry. On the flip side, they are not the most breathable and won't let out any heat, or sweat you might have accumulated during your ride. They do have their limitations, too. Waterproof socks should be combined with the best waterproof mountain bike trousers for the best results. This way it will reduce the chance of water pouring in through the opening at the top. Once the water does get in it isn't going to find its way out, and it will take longer to dry than you might think.
Merino material socks are the business when it comes to winter months. The warmth, comfort and lack of horrible odours will transform the coldest mountain bike rides. Its warmth-to-weight ratio means you get warmer toes with thinner socks, less bulk and less chance of constricted feet.
Don't forget to ensure that your shoes have enough room inside for thicker or multiple layers. Wearing two pairs of socks doesn't necessarily mean warmer feet. It might cause some severe discomfort and having your feet compressed will reduce the blood flow meaning colder feet.
Lycra
During the winter months, lycra is to cyclists what a neoprene wetsuit is to surfers. It will trap a layer of warm air against your skin. Thicker and longer lycra is an absolute godsend for the worst winter weather. Bib tights with a fleece lining ramp the warmth up. Bibs are an excellent option for winter to keep the muck out whilst staying perfectly in place even when soaking wet.
Bib tights or three-quarter length shorts or knickers can be expensive. Check out a pair of knee warmers if your budget doesn't stretch that far. These might be more commonly seen on our roadie friends but can be a good way to keep the joints warm if you don't usually pull on knee protection.
Similar to trousers, pants and jackets, lycra can come with all of the waterproof treatments and can come kitted with thermal technology. Those who prefer life in lycra certainly aren't limited.
Shoes
Winter shoes can come in fully waterproof styles or thickly lined and super toastie. They are an expensive purchase though. You can expect winter-specific shoes to be ankle-high as a full boot or with a neoprene cuff. They are considerably thicker with better thermal properties than regular kicks. The best mountain bike shoes for winter usually feature waterproof membrane technology like Gore-Tex, similar to what you'd find in waterproof hiking boots. These offer maximum warmth and waterproof protection, often at the detriment of weight and breathability. They are the ultimate purchase for those riders who treasure toastie toes.
Winter shoes might be too much of a stretch for your budget then you could consider waterproof overshoes. As their name suggests they are neoprene shoe covers that slip over regular mountain bike shoes and usually fasten with a zip and Velcro at the rear. They won't last as long if your rides often consist of sustained sections you need to hike a bike.
They are a no-brainer, with overshoe options for flats or clipless shoes. They are not an ideal look for the fashion-conscious as they look a little odd but this is a case of function over fashion.
Gloves
The bulk of winter-focussed gloves come with insulation to keep your hands warm in the cold and that's more important than you might think. In the cold, your fingers are often the first to suffer and, when cold, they aren't nearly as dexterous or strong. However, insulated gloves can be bulky and reduce the feel of the bar. That said, the best winter cycling gloves use insulated uppers paired with super thing palm materials to retain all the warmth possible, but without feeling too thick and obstructive on the bar.
The alternative is neoprene gloves that do away with trying to keep water out and instead concentrate on keeping your hands warm. They let water in and trap it between the glove and your skin with the idea that your hands warm this water and keep you comfortable.
Eyewear
Regardless of your mudguard choices, you will inevitably get a face full of crud. A good pair of glasses will protect you from the spray. The best glasses for mountain biking will feature wrap-around designed glasses that offer the best protection. Rimless designs will widen your field of view to include your periphery.
You can buy glasses with interchangeable lenses the versatility allows you to swap between a clear, a light enhancing or a sunglasses lens. The clear lens is crucial, allowing you to see as normal in low light conditions expected during the short winter days.
It’s important to get the fit right here and ensure they are neither too wide nor too narrow for reasons of comfort and security. You will want to ensure that they work with your helmet design, too. We recommend you test them out before you part with your hard-earned cash.
Fogging up is a common issue, but some manufacturers offer vented lenses and antifog coating which will go some way to alleviating the problem. Usually, the key to keeping your eyewear fog-free is to keep moving.
Goggles offer the ultimate protection from flying mud and water for a full-face helmet used for downhill or enduro mountain biking. Goggles have interchangeable lenses and have neat features like rollers or tear-offs to ensure a clear view of the trail. Their only real drawback is they are prone to fogging if you stop and this issue is compounded further in damp conditions or when you perspire.
Packs
Packs that are suitable for mountain biking come in a multitude of different designs. From larger volume backpacks with removable back protectors to smaller hip packs also known as 'bum bags' or 'fanny packs' for the bare essentials. All sorts of packs can be loaded onto your bike to save you from shouldering the burden. Frame bags, handlebar bags and even a vast selection of saddle bags, some that can squeeze in a spare inner tube to the biggest that you could almost live out of for a few days. The best saddle bags for mountain biking are now available to work with dropper posts and double up as a tremendous rear mudguard.
The best mountain bike backpacks are useful to stash those extra spares, layers and food that all go a long way to make winter mountain biking a little bit more bearable. Having to stop whilst your unlucky riding buddy fixies a mechanical will whisk away any warm that you have mustered during your ride. You will be glad to pull on an extra layer, a dry hat, and make a warm brew for the most prepared. When you are standing on a freezing hillside waiting for your mate, you’ll be glad of whatever goodies you’ve stuffed into your pack. Most riding bags have a reservoir for water which will stay cleaner than a bottle in a cage once the mud starts to fly.
Some backpacks have a handy cover that will fend off the worst trail spray from your rear wheel and extend the periods between each time you are forced to wash your bag. We recommend placing all valuables and electronic equipment that need to stay dry into a small roll-top dry bag inside your riding pack. Dry bags come in various sizes and are relatively affordable compared to replacing a sodden mobile phone.
Winter mountain biking: tips and hacks
Neck Tube
A neck warming tube or Buff is a seamless tube of stretchy material and is a jack of all trades – neck warmer, hat, ear warmer, sweatband and even heard of stories where it has been used as a bandage in a crisis. They will take up next to no room in your pack and prevent chills down your collar.
Warm refreshments
We recommend you always carry enough money for a warm drink or pack the essentials to carry warm fluids. There is nothing like warming through with a hot drink and a healthy dose of caffeine for a boost.
Alternatively, you could always pack a brew kit to make a hot drink somewhere when you are out. It will take a little bit of extra preparation before you leave for your ride, but you will really appreciate it and your riding mates will be forever in your debt.
You will need a stove kit and fuel to warm up the water and mug. We would pick an enamel or plastic vestibule for this. Your best china from home is not going to last long when it's been thrown into your pack, and you're hurtling down a technical descent.
Don't forget to pack your favourite pick for a warm drink; coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Most will need the associated condiments like milk, sugar and water.
How to get your bike ready for winter mountain biking
Not only you, the rider who will suffer at the mercy of the cold, rainy and muddy trails. Your bike is going to take a hammering. An obvious one to many will be to swap out fast-rolling summer tyres for rubber better suited to the harsh conditions you are likely to face in the northern hemisphere winter, but that comes at quite a cost. Don't fret; it is not all just the big bucks mods. Your bike will benefit from a few relatively cheap modifications like a front mudguard that will protect your fork seals and your face.
Mudguards
Even if rain isn't falling from the sky, the trails in winter are almost perpetually wet and with that, your grippy winter tyres will pick up mud and fling it in front of you and into your face. At least strapping a front mudguard onto your fork will reduce this and keep your vision clear, making it easier to see the trail ahead. Another hidden bonus is that brands build in extra protective features into front mudguards that keep your fork's seals free of mud.
Rear mudguards typically aren't as popular as their front-based counterparts for many reasons. Many aren't as fussed about getting a wet and muddy back, add weight to the bike and they take up space over the rear. Of course, while brands do their best, rear mudguards might not be the best looking. However, they do serve a purpose. They keep mud off your back but many mudguards keep mud and water away from your frame's linkage and the less muck sat around these vital areas will keep your bike running smoother for longer.
Tyres
Your choice of rubber is the only thing that connects your bike to the trail. Fitting tyres that are better suited to the conditions you are likely to face is a simple and arguably the most significant modification you can make to your mountain bike. The best mountain bike mud tyres will give you a better feel for the ground and a marked improvement in grip and confidence.
Tyres designed for the worst winter slop will not roll as fast but that's a worthy sacrifice for grip. They usually have a softer compound for traction and have a taller more spaced tread pattern to dig through the surface layer of mud and find purchase beneath. The wider spacing knobs will allow the tyre to clear the mud to prevent it from just turning into almost a slick tyre, but you will need to get them rolling to allow them to clear effectively.
Lights
With the winter months presenting fewer daylight hours, a good set of lights are a must to make the most of mid-week after-work mountain bike adventures. The best mountain bike lights offer modern LEDs that burn super bright with beam patterns that have been designed to illuminate mountain bike trails. A bar-mounted light is designed to flood the trail ahead with light,, but it'll only light up the area where your bar is pointed, and we all know that you need to look towards where you're going to go.
All bar-mounted lights need to be complimented with a helmet light. They're typically less powerful but they'll better follow your vision - think a tight corner. A helmet light also blasts light at the trail from a different angle, which will make the trail look less two-dimensional and provide better information on all trail obstacles.
With modern mountain bike lights, it's all about lumens which is the measurement that describes how much light is kicked out from a particular distance. The more lumens, the brighter the light, although some factors come into play with different light's circuitry.
Because MTB lights are powered by internal or external batteries, the output needs to be adjustable, too. If you've left your light on full the whole time, you simply won't get the burn time you need to finish your ride. Setting your lights to a low output mode when climbing or riding on a fire road will conserve power, allowing for a longer burn time for full-tilt trails.
If your ride uses sections of the carriageway, you will also need a well-placed rear light to warn other road users of your presence for your safety.
Winter mountain biking: cleaning and maintenance
The winter conditions will take their toll on your bike. Bearings, suspension seals, brake pads and drivetrains are all going to suffer. Keeping on top of your bike's cleaning and maintenance will mean it stays on the trail and out of the service stand.
Make sure you clean your bike after every muddy winter ride and inspect the parts that are susceptible to wear. Applying chain lube is designed to work in winter conditions will keep your drivetrain in good order and will not simply wash away at the first sign of a puddle. Several products available will help protect your bike and its components once it is gleaming again to prolong its life and save you a few quid, too.