Morvelo's Overland Dual Baselayer-Jersey fits like a jersey, features all the pockets you'd expect (and more), but is built from sweat-wicking baselayer fabric. It's comfy and works extremely well – both alone on hot days, and beneath other layers when the temperatures fall. It's tight, though, so watch the sizing.
The Overland Dual is constructed from a double-mesh fabric, and wisely it's thicker on the back – to keep the large rear pockets from sagging – and sturdily stitched on the seams and hems. It's incredibly comfortable and, despite its low weight, durable too.
The fabric is super comfy against the skin, and I had no issues with rubbing under the arms or neckline. It also wicks really well, either on its own or buried under a jersey.
I like the fit, though it sizes up small – I usually ride a medium/small, and this is an XL. So choose your regular size for an aero, skintight fit, or size up for a more relaxed look. The cut is good, with plenty of length in the body and arms and a well-judged neck. It's not stretchy, but has give for moving around on the bike.
With the bold Sasquatch graphic on the back and ‘Keep on movin’ slogan on the front, the Overland Dual stands out despite the practical, easy-to-wash grey fabric. There are no other colours.
The five pockets take a good bit of cargo but don't like too much weight, as the thin fabric can't stop it from moving. They're perfect for food, light multitools, tubes and the like, however. The front pockets are handy for smaller items, and the flap over the top adds a small amount of security, though they do fall open a little when you sit on the bike.
I like the versatility of the Dual. Morvelo has hit on a nice idea, and executed it with its usual attention to detail and design. Its worth considering your sizing – the fit is super snug, so if you want casual, size up. The price is also pretty reasonable, especially as it's versatile enough for double-duty.
