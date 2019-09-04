What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?

How to pick between natural and man made fibres
buyersguidetobaselayers.jpg
|
Sep 4 2019
|
Buying
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

The humble base layer is one of the most important bits of cold weather kit you can have. It's at the very heart of your layering system and vital to keeping warm and comfortable without getting sweaty or overheating. However, there's one big question - is a synthetic fabric or a natural merino wool base layer the better choice?

[Updated 4th September 2019]

This guide will run you through the pros and cons of each because, as with so much when it comes to gear selection, it's not a simple answer and depends very much on both personal preference and how you ride. We'll also cover some different base layer materials you might not have heard of (yak wool, anyone?) as well as the different styles and cuts.

Why are base layers important?

If you're reading this and wondering why a base layer is even necessary, there are some good reasons why they're such an essential cold-weather piece of kit. As the name suggests, they sit next to your skin and you build your layers on top of them - if you've ever worn a waterproof jacket next to your skin, you'll know just how horrible and clammy that is. 

However, the main job of the base layer is to provide a layer of insulation that also wicks moisture - your sweat - away from your skin quickly. That means that although they do insulate you, they also serve to keep you cool and comfortable even when you're working hard. A good base layer also needs to sit close to your skin to help that happen, while also being comfortable against your skin and underneath any outer layers, without being restrictive or bunching up uncomfortably. 

In less chilly conditions, you can also use a base layer as your only layer, so they're pretty versatile too - just don't expect much wind protection. As a general truism, a thicker base layer will be warmer but offer less wicking, while a thinner base layer will do the opposite.

Why should I get a synthetic base layer?

IMG_6852.jpg

Pros

  • Exceptional moisture-wicking performance - they get sweat away from your skin quickly, which helps prevent them from feeling clammy and also promotes effective function of breathable waterproof jacket membranes (such as Gore Tex).
  • Lower priced - compared to those made of natural materials, synthetic base layers are often significantly cheaper.
  • Dry quickly - much as they wick sweat away from you quickly, the smooth fibres don't hold onto it for long as moisture can't seep into them. That means they dry quickly even if very wet - often your body heat will be enough.
  • Stretch well - this means they can conform to your body shape really well, which is important for comfort, especially if you have a load of extra layers on top.
  • Durable - synthetic fabrics generally put up with rough use and washing much better than natural materials, meaning a longer lifespan.

Cons

  • Sweat can make them smelly - even though most synthetic base layers now have special treatments to counter this, there's no getting away from the fact that sweat-loving bacterial thrive on synthetic fibres and get stinky more quickly.
  • Not very environmentally friendly - they're essentially made of oil, so they're not biodegradable or very sustainable.

Synthetic base layer reviews

Why should I get a Merino wool base layer?

Madison Isoler Merino Zip Neck Womens baselayer-1.jpg

While wool has been a common clothing material from the very first time someone observed that sheep (well, mouflon) looked pretty bloody cosy, wool from Merino sheep is much finer, making it much more comfortable against the skin than the traditional type. This fineness of fibre also gives it a number of other useful properties, which is why it's become increasingly common as a base layer material in recent years.

Pros

  • Stay warm when wet - while synthetic fibres don't hold on to moisture, Merino fibres absorb it incredibly well. That means that they wick moisture from your skin effectively, but it's released to the atmosphere in a more slow and controlled fashion, holding on to more warmth.
  • Naturally resistant to smelling bad - the natural fibres don't provide such a fertile breeding ground for bacteria (otherwise sheep would be really smelly) which means they can be worn for a number of days on the run without becoming truly offensive,.
  • Biodegradable and environmentally friendly - as they're made of natural fibres, merino base layers will naturally break down over time, so it won't be still hanging about when you're gone.
  • Give a warm feel next to skin - thanks to those fine natural fibres, Merino wool feels warm and cosy next to your skin and offers excellent insulating power.

Cons

  • Doesn't dry as quickly - if you're working extremely hard or just tend to sweat a fair bit, then it's possible to overpower a Merino's ability to desorb moisture, which can leave you with a sodden, heavy base layer that takes longer to dry than a synthetic - not ideal if the temperature rapidly plunges.
  • Not as tough - natural fibres are a bit more fragile than synthetics, so they're more likely to get damaged, especially if you're less than careful when washing them. They're also not as naturally stretchy.

Synthetic base layer reviews

What's best for me?

In short, if you tend to go hard and fast, run hot or just sweat a lot, synthetics usually have the edge thanks to their ability to manage moisture effectively. If you're going at a steady pace, aren't much of a sweater and don't tend to overheat, then the Merino base layer will feel more cosy and warm. If you're going on a multi-day trip, they're also the better choice, unless you don't mind people retching when they smell you.

Of course, it's possible to mix and match the qualities of both, with some base layers now having a synthetic and Merino wool mix. You can also layer up with a synthetic next to your skin and a Merino layer on top, giving you effective wicking next to your skin with warmth retention on top of that. We particularly like doing this with super thin synthetic mesh base layers. 

There are also a number of other natural materials out there, from the esoteric - yak's wool claims to offer many of the benefits of Merino - to more common materials such as bamboo. Bamboo claims to offer improved wicking when compared to Merino without the environmental downsides of a synthetic base layer. Again, it's possible to see a mix of many materials to balance the properties of each.

Synthetic/merino blend base layer reviews

You might also like:

Author block

Jon Woodhouse's picture

Jon Woodhouse

Jon is the editor here at off.road.cc. Whether it's big days out on the gravel bike or hurtling down technical singletracks, if it's got two wheels and can be ridden on dirt, then he's into it. He's previously been technical editor at BikeRadar.com, editor at What Mountain Bike Magazine and also web editor at Singletrackworld.co.uk. Yes, he's been around the houses.

2 comments

6 months 4 weeks ago

Merino all the way.  They dry slower but don't smell -at all.  Synthetic base layers start stinking up almost immediately and after a couple of washes you can't ever fully get rid of the smell.

6 months 4 weeks ago

Merino for me all year round, long sleeved in winter, including merino longjohns, short sleeve in summer!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£210
-55%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Review
2020 7iDP Project.23 hero
7iDP Project.23 GF helmet review £180.00
A solid and supremely comfortable helmet, if a bit warm
Buying
best stems cover.jpg
The best stems you can buy for your mountain bike 2020
The top scoring stems we've tested
Review
2020 claud butler primal
Claud Butler Primal 2020 £530.00
Excellent budget gravel bike that offers fun times on road, track or even the commute
Feature
SWARF-10.jpg
Great British bike brands
A round up of those made and sold here in the UK for your biking pleasure
Review
Endura MT500 women's jersey-10.jpg
Endura Women's MT500 Marble LS Jersey review £40.00
A comfy, versatile jersey that's great value
Feature
Cotic Rocket review-13.jpg
The ultimate guide to bicycle frame materials
Pros and cons of carbon, steel, aluminium and titanium
Buying
Best bikes under 2k header.jpg
Best mountain bikes you can buy for under £2,000
Plus video round up of our top six bikes
Buying
Shimano-12-speed-XT-brake-lever-01.jpg
Your complete guide to Shimano disc brakes
Easy to understand tech details on all disc brakes plus prices