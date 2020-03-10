Castelli Prosecco R women's short sleeve base layer review £55.00
A very warm base despite the short sleeves, but cut for taller riders
Castelli Prosecco R W SS baselayer-1.jpg
|
Mar 10 2020
|
Base layers
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Warm and cosy
  • Dries quickly
  • Slim fitting and stretchy
What's not?
  • Long cut means there's lots of excess
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You're tall and want extra torso warmth only

The Castelli Prosecco R women's short sleeve base layer is a warm, luxuriously soft underlayer that's great for chilly winter rides. The fit is a little odd though – it's best for longer, taller riders – and its not the cheapest option out there.

I've worn this baselayer both under Castelli's own road gear and with mountain bike jerseys from other brands, and found it performs well – so long as it's cold.

The mid-weight fabric is cosy and feels warm and soft against the skin. It insulates impressively well, despite the short sleeves – I found it best for 10 degrees or lower, and too much at anything above. It wicks away moisture very efficiently and dries quickly too, which further helps with heat retention.

The Prosecco's cut is figure-hugging but stretchy, so it's never any restriction to your movements, and the high neckline blocks drafts. It works especially well if teamed with a neck warmer.

Castelli Prosecco R W SS baselayer-3.jpg

After nearly a winter's worth of washes, this base layer's soft feel and slim shape remains intact. That's extra good if you also ride roads, as the slim fit means it works as well under skin-tight stuff as baggy off-road gear.

Castelli Prosecco R W SS baselayer-4.jpg

The Castelli is rather long in the body, though. I found this problematic when tucking it into bibs or lycra shorts – there's simply too much of it. Granted, I'm 5'3" and taller/longer-bodied riders may not find it a problem, but I'm not an unusual size and this is supposed to fit mine. I found the excess fabric prone to folding up and chafing at the crux of my hip and thigh – I'm all for a decent hem, but Castelli has gone overboard here!

Castelli Prosecco R W SS baselayer-2.jpg

Given the fundamental warmth of this base, you may actual be better off with the long sleeve version. Generally speaking, if it's cold enough for the Prosecco SS, then it's cold enough to need some arm coverage too. It's ultimately a rather niche product, especially as the potentially far more useful LS version is only £10 more. 

On that note, £55 is fairly high for a base layer, but its quality, longevity and sheer warmth means the value is still good. If you have a long torso and typically hot forearms(!), this short sleeve Castelli is the only warm Prosecco you're likely to enjoy.

Test report Castelli Prosecco R women's short sleeve base layer review £55.00 X
Base layers

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

