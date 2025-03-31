 LCP

Bike check: Matt Beers' 2025 Cape Epic Specialized S-Works Epic 8

A quick examination of the three-time winner's S-Works Epic 8 race bike.
Bike check: Matt Beers' 2025 Cape Epic Specialized S-Works Epic 8
|
Mar 31 2025
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More Features
2024 gravel burn hero.jpg
On and off the record with Kevin Vermaak - Cape Epic founder
With the new South African Gravel Burn stage race opening for entries next week, we speak with its creator, who also founded the Cape Epic – meet Kevin Vermaak.
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Karl Platt_020.jpeg
2025 Absa Cape Epic 2025 - how to watch, who to watch including all the stage details
The biggest mountain bike stage race on earth – the Absa Cape Epic, kicks off on 16 March. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the adventure.
2025 cape epic hero.jpg
2025 Absa Cape Epic Prologue - Gallery
A selection of tech from day one of the toughest mountain bike stage race on Earth.
2025 amp cape epic hero.JPG
How amputee riders approach the Cape Epic
Five-time Cape Epic finisher, Reuben van Niekerk, is attempting to secure his sixth finisher’s medal this year.

Despite facing challenges, Beers and Swenson secured a podium finish in the Grand Finale. While it wasn’t the result they had hoped for, their resilience was evident – a promising sign for the future. Their friendship and rivalry could very well evolve into a dominant partnership, potentially leading to an overall victory in future races. Both riders possess the determination and attention to detail that define champions.

With at least eight Cape Epic appearances and three titles, all on Specialized, Beers remains a perennial favorite in the event. off.road.cc took a closer look at his S-Works Epic 8, one of the fastest bikes of the race.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_000.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_000.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Nothing to be on the fence about the Epic 8 is one of the cleanest builds out there.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_001.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_001.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Rock Shox Sid Luxe Ultimate, the three-position shock with the increasingly common Flight Attendant.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_002.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_002.JPG, by Liam Mercer


XX1 transmission with alloy cage.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_003.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_003.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Supercaz bartape in the centre with blip shifters for staying aero and shifting simultaneously.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_004.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_004.JPG, by Liam Mercer


143mm wide S Works Mirror Power Saddle

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_005.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_005.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Yep. And if you get stuck behind, you'll know.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_006.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_006.JPG, by Liam Mercer


In 2023, we were the first to notice a subtle hack on one of Matt's pedals, a zip tie to take up float. This year, the same again, but on both pedals. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_007.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_007.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Matt Beers would be running the as yet unreleased SRAM Motive brakes, four pots front and rear.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_008.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_008.JPG, by Liam Mercer


A dinner plate of watts, 40t chainring with a 42t on standby. Of particular interest is Matt's association with Squirt, who are more than just a smooth-running sponsor partner. The chain here is applied with their hot wax/pre-impregnation solution, providing serious longevity and performance. Squirt claims to have test data available with testing both in a lab and in the field. Their pre-waxed chains are ready for market pending finalisation on packaging. Something worth a deeper dive in future.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_009.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_009.JPG, by Liam Mercer


SRAM's new AXS dropper, the battery now facing forward and sits closer to the seat collar. No more crud collection.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_010.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_010.JPG, by Liam Mercer


School kids supporting in Paarl, the atmosphere was electric.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_011.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_011.JPG, by Liam Mercer


By the Queen Stage, it was all smiles and encouragement for Swiss Ursin Spescha.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_012.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_012.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Relief after some dark days, Matt Beers and Keegan Swenson finish the event with a solid third in the final.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_013.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_013.JPG, by Liam Mercer


Great rivalries often lead to great moments of sportsmanship. Pain and glory are peers in their lows and highs. Matt Beers and Nino Schurter congratulate each other. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_014.JPG
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers Epic 8_014.JPG, by Liam Mercer


At the end team is team. 

You might also like:

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
News
2025 pivot firebird hero.jpg
Pivot pulls the covers off the new breed of Firebird
Premium brand's enduro bike gets longer, slacker, lower and more adjustable.
Review
2024 abus hidrop hero.jpg
ABUS HiDrop full face helmet review £180.00
A solid and comfortable full-face helmet lacking a slip-plane liner.
News
2025 focus jam.jpg
Focus adds Eagle 70 model to JAM² range
In September last year, Focus released its upgraded JAM². And now there’s a new derivative with SRAM’s latest Eagle drivetrain tech, the JAM² 6.8.
News
2025 starling dive hero.jpg
Starling Cycles revives the 26er with the Dive
No this isn't April Fools, 26-inch wheels are back!
News
2025 fox dhx2 hero.jpg
Fox's X2 and DHX gravity shocks get a complete redesign
New chassis, new internals and the world's first four-way adjustable monotube shock.
Feature
2025 capie epic 3.jpg
Eating to Survive the Absa Cape Epic
As the mud and dust settle on the 2025 Absa Cape Epic, we delve into the menus to see what riders munch and sip on to survive mountain biking’s biggest stage race.
News
trailcat video.jpg
Video: Fergus Ryan rides Pivot’s rowdy Trailcat LT
Fergus Ryan takes the new Trailcat LT through South Wales' diverse, thrilling terrain.
Feature
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_007a.jpg
Bike check: Luca Braidot's Wilier Urta Max SLR
We examine the bike Luca rode at 2025's Cape Epic.