Bike check: Matt Beers' 2025 Cape Epic Specialized S-Works Epic 8
Despite facing challenges, Beers and Swenson secured a podium finish in the Grand Finale. While it wasn’t the result they had hoped for, their resilience was evident – a promising sign for the future. Their friendship and rivalry could very well evolve into a dominant partnership, potentially leading to an overall victory in future races. Both riders possess the determination and attention to detail that define champions.
With at least eight Cape Epic appearances and three titles, all on Specialized, Beers remains a perennial favorite in the event. off.road.cc took a closer look at his S-Works Epic 8, one of the fastest bikes of the race.
Nothing to be on the fence about the Epic 8 is one of the cleanest builds out there.
Rock Shox Sid Luxe Ultimate, the three-position shock with the increasingly common Flight Attendant.
XX1 transmission with alloy cage.
Supercaz bartape in the centre with blip shifters for staying aero and shifting simultaneously.
143mm wide S Works Mirror Power Saddle
Yep. And if you get stuck behind, you'll know.
In 2023, we were the first to notice a subtle hack on one of Matt's pedals, a zip tie to take up float. This year, the same again, but on both pedals.
Matt Beers would be running the as yet unreleased SRAM Motive brakes, four pots front and rear.
A dinner plate of watts, 40t chainring with a 42t on standby. Of particular interest is Matt's association with Squirt, who are more than just a smooth-running sponsor partner. The chain here is applied with their hot wax/pre-impregnation solution, providing serious longevity and performance. Squirt claims to have test data available with testing both in a lab and in the field. Their pre-waxed chains are ready for market pending finalisation on packaging. Something worth a deeper dive in future.
SRAM's new AXS dropper, the battery now facing forward and sits closer to the seat collar. No more crud collection.
School kids supporting in Paarl, the atmosphere was electric.
By the Queen Stage, it was all smiles and encouragement for Swiss Ursin Spescha.
Relief after some dark days, Matt Beers and Keegan Swenson finish the event with a solid third in the final.
Great rivalries often lead to great moments of sportsmanship. Pain and glory are peers in their lows and highs. Matt Beers and Nino Schurter congratulate each other.
At the end team is team.