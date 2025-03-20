 LCP

Bike check: Lukas Baum's 2025 Cape Epic Orbea Oiz

We take a look at Lukas Baums 2025 Cape Epic race machine.
Mar 20 2025
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Karl Platt_020.jpeg
2025 Absa Cape Epic 2025 - how to watch, who to watch including all the stage details
The biggest mountain bike stage race on earth – the Absa Cape Epic, kicks off on 16 March. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the adventure.
2025 cape epic hero.jpg
2025 Absa Cape Epic Prologue - Gallery
A selection of tech from day one of the toughest mountain bike stage race on Earth.
2025 amp cape epic hero.JPG
How amputee riders approach the Cape Epic
Five-time Cape Epic finisher, Reuben van Niekerk, is attempting to secure his sixth finisher’s medal this year.
2024 gravel burn hero.jpg
On and off the record with Kevin Vermaak - Cape Epic founder
With the new South African Gravel Burn stage race opening for entries next week, we speak with its creator, who also founded the Cape Epic – meet Kevin Vermaak.

Lukas Baum and Georg Egger of Orbea Leatt Speed Company endured a tumultuous 2024 Cape Epic. Despite securing new partnerships and what should have been their best preparation yet, misfortune struck in the form of illness and the relentless heat.

For 2025, the team has maintained its key partnerships but taken a more back-to-basics approach. A return to the race village and camper vans, along with a close-knit support crew, ensures greater control over their racing and preparation environment.

While reclaiming their title may not come in 2025—given the ever-increasing competitiveness of the field—the Speed Company Racing duo remains a formidable force. Lukas Baum, in particular, is well-positioned as the reigning European XCM Champion, having claimed the title in Viborg, Denmark, in August.

off.road.cc seized the opportunity to check out his special edition Orbea Oiz, resplendent in its custom European Champion paintwork under the sweltering African skies of Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_000.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_000.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


The typical stance we've come to expect from Speed Company. Fast and fighter jet-like. The European Continental Champion paint job is a fitting homage. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_001.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_001.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


RockShox Flight Attendant in attendance. AXS batteries are removed and the protective clips are placed until start prep the next morning. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_002.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_002.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


AXS shifter pod on a near-level plane, both Baum and Egger have some of the more extreme setups.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_003.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_003.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Another angle of that sweet Euro paint scheme.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_004.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_004.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Fulcrum carbon hoops mated with Schwalbe Racing Ralph tread. A solid combo standing the test of time.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_005.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_005.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Stock SRAM ULT Level brakes. Bartape just on the inside to rest palm.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_006.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_006.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Full aero, number board is practically horizontal with a cutout for the out-front Garmin mount. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_007.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_007.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Quick link. Not quite as aero but a speedy and easy access in the event of a broken chain.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_009.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_009.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


AXS blip shifter under the brake reservoir, positioned for when in the aero position, and cranking out watts, which is often.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_010.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_010.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Emergency pump, nothing fancy according to the mechanic. A simple "cheap s&#&%" pump as a backup.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_011.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_011.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A Sahmurai plug in the crank arm axle, with an Ergon touch, we suspect. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_012.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_012.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Bike Ahead Composites components are found on the cockpit and this seatpost with a layback of 35mm. Allowing Baum to spec a smaller frame size. The Topeak Ergon saddle is his regular choice of perch as per previous years.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_013.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_013.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


 Schwalbe Clik Valve, the design which replaces a standard valve core does away with the need to screw open the valve for airflow.

