Bike check: Lukas Baum's 2025 Cape Epic Orbea Oiz
Lukas Baum and Georg Egger of Orbea Leatt Speed Company endured a tumultuous 2024 Cape Epic. Despite securing new partnerships and what should have been their best preparation yet, misfortune struck in the form of illness and the relentless heat.
For 2025, the team has maintained its key partnerships but taken a more back-to-basics approach. A return to the race village and camper vans, along with a close-knit support crew, ensures greater control over their racing and preparation environment.
While reclaiming their title may not come in 2025—given the ever-increasing competitiveness of the field—the Speed Company Racing duo remains a formidable force. Lukas Baum, in particular, is well-positioned as the reigning European XCM Champion, having claimed the title in Viborg, Denmark, in August.
off.road.cc seized the opportunity to check out his special edition Orbea Oiz, resplendent in its custom European Champion paintwork under the sweltering African skies of Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa.
The typical stance we've come to expect from Speed Company. Fast and fighter jet-like. The European Continental Champion paint job is a fitting homage.
RockShox Flight Attendant in attendance. AXS batteries are removed and the protective clips are placed until start prep the next morning.
AXS shifter pod on a near-level plane, both Baum and Egger have some of the more extreme setups.
Another angle of that sweet Euro paint scheme.
Fulcrum carbon hoops mated with Schwalbe Racing Ralph tread. A solid combo standing the test of time.
Stock SRAM ULT Level brakes. Bartape just on the inside to rest palm.
Full aero, number board is practically horizontal with a cutout for the out-front Garmin mount.
Quick link. Not quite as aero but a speedy and easy access in the event of a broken chain.
AXS blip shifter under the brake reservoir, positioned for when in the aero position, and cranking out watts, which is often.
Emergency pump, nothing fancy according to the mechanic. A simple "cheap s&#&%" pump as a backup.
A Sahmurai plug in the crank arm axle, with an Ergon touch, we suspect.
Bike Ahead Composites components are found on the cockpit and this seatpost with a layback of 35mm. Allowing Baum to spec a smaller frame size. The Topeak Ergon saddle is his regular choice of perch as per previous years.
Schwalbe Clik Valve, the design which replaces a standard valve core does away with the need to screw open the valve for airflow.