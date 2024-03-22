 LCP

Bike check: Matt Beers' Specialized S-Works Epic 8

We go under the hood of the Specialized S-Works Epic 8 piloted by defending Cape Epic champion Matt Beers.
Mar 22 2024
Feature
[Words and photography by Dino Lloyd]

When it comes to consistency and focus in the Absa Cape Epic, one of the most dominant teams is the Specialized squad (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne). This year, the South African/USA pairing of Matt Beers and Howard Grotts put in a stellar performance on the Queen Stage and managed to move into yellow after a sprint finish against the World Bicycle Relief duo of Nino Schurter and Sebastian Fini. While this is the first team pairing for Grotts and Beers at the Cape Epic, Grotts is no stranger to the Cape Epic having won the event in 2018 with Jaroslav Kulhavy. For Beers, this could potentially culminate in his third overall win having won previous editions in 2021 and 2023 with Jordan Sarrou and Christopher Blevins, respectively. 

By default of his nationality, Beers already carries a deep history in the event with a string of solid results and jerseys through the ranks across several seasons on Specialized. Off.road.cc visited the team's opsite for a checkup on Matt's new Epic 8 which he's currently piloting. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_000.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_000.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


At well over 6 feet in height, Beers is one of the bigger riders at this year's event and his bike is naturally built to complement his lanky frame. While relatively standard as far as high-end build specification, his Specialized S-Works Epic 8 has some bling bits and personal setup touches such as a Retul bike fit which does away with the standard integrated bar/stem. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_001.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_001.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Pilot identified, always a nice touch. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_002.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_002.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


As mentioned, the Retul fit does away with the integrated bar/stem to accommodate Matt's reach. Note the number board is mounted high with the route profile displayed. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_003.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_003.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


SRAM's POD shifter has been a point of contention for its Transmission drivetrains, with many riders and brands choosing to spec their bikes with the old AXS Rocker shifters for their ergonmics. However, here, Matt Beers is using an AXS Pod Controller Rocker Paddle varient that's been quietly released by SRAM recently. It looks as if SRAM has addressed rider woes by replacing the old button layout, with a single rocker paddle system.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_004.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_004.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


As in the previous year, XX carbon cranks and Quarq power meter keep the watts in line. Curiously, there's no zip tie on the XTR pedals compared to last year with XT pedals. We're unsure if this has to do with the new pedals and/or bike fit recently.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_006.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_006.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


120mm RockShox front and rear. The real talking point however is the integration of Flight Attendant, which has made a big splash as a specification with many brands. Specialized have gone all in on the suspension management system as part of the overall telemetry ecosystem potential of AXS shifting, Quarq power meter, Air Wizz and dropper. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_007.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_007.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Race-proven, SRAM Level ULT braking with adjustable reach connected to four-piston calipers. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_008.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_008.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Titanium bolt kit with oil slick anodised finish and 180mm rotors. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_009.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_009.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Fast Trak Control T5. Tyres are swapped out to rider preference and requirements depending on the stage ahead.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_010.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_010.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A fourfecta; Oil slick ti bolts, AXS dropper, 3D-printed saddle and an African sunset. Kumbaya.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_011.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_011.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Duct tape fixes everything. Possibly one of the neatest wraps we've seen by a mechanic!

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_012.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_012.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Swat box storage on an Epic frameset. All emergency spares are located within and easily accessible in a hurry, although some team rides will keep a bomb and connector ready in their jersey. And yes, more oil slick ti bits.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_013.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_013.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Not part of the actual bike spec, unless you really are dropping the hammer. Too good to ignore, this titanium tig welded hammer from Abbey Tools is a work of art on its own, and a decent bike stand. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_014.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_014.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Matt Beers and teammate Howard Grotts are rolling through Doornhof.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_020.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_020.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Matt Beers and Howard Grotts during Stage 5 where they defended their GC yellow jersey further with a win. 

