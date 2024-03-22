Bike check: Matt Beers' Specialized S-Works Epic 8
[Words and photography by Dino Lloyd]
When it comes to consistency and focus in the Absa Cape Epic, one of the most dominant teams is the Specialized squad (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne). This year, the South African/USA pairing of Matt Beers and Howard Grotts put in a stellar performance on the Queen Stage and managed to move into yellow after a sprint finish against the World Bicycle Relief duo of Nino Schurter and Sebastian Fini. While this is the first team pairing for Grotts and Beers at the Cape Epic, Grotts is no stranger to the Cape Epic having won the event in 2018 with Jaroslav Kulhavy. For Beers, this could potentially culminate in his third overall win having won previous editions in 2021 and 2023 with Jordan Sarrou and Christopher Blevins, respectively.
By default of his nationality, Beers already carries a deep history in the event with a string of solid results and jerseys through the ranks across several seasons on Specialized. Off.road.cc visited the team's opsite for a checkup on Matt's new Epic 8 which he's currently piloting.
At well over 6 feet in height, Beers is one of the bigger riders at this year's event and his bike is naturally built to complement his lanky frame. While relatively standard as far as high-end build specification, his Specialized S-Works Epic 8 has some bling bits and personal setup touches such as a Retul bike fit which does away with the standard integrated bar/stem.
Pilot identified, always a nice touch.
As mentioned, the Retul fit does away with the integrated bar/stem to accommodate Matt's reach. Note the number board is mounted high with the route profile displayed.
SRAM's POD shifter has been a point of contention for its Transmission drivetrains, with many riders and brands choosing to spec their bikes with the old AXS Rocker shifters for their ergonmics. However, here, Matt Beers is using an AXS Pod Controller Rocker Paddle varient that's been quietly released by SRAM recently. It looks as if SRAM has addressed rider woes by replacing the old button layout, with a single rocker paddle system.
As in the previous year, XX carbon cranks and Quarq power meter keep the watts in line. Curiously, there's no zip tie on the XTR pedals compared to last year with XT pedals. We're unsure if this has to do with the new pedals and/or bike fit recently.
120mm RockShox front and rear. The real talking point however is the integration of Flight Attendant, which has made a big splash as a specification with many brands. Specialized have gone all in on the suspension management system as part of the overall telemetry ecosystem potential of AXS shifting, Quarq power meter, Air Wizz and dropper.
Race-proven, SRAM Level ULT braking with adjustable reach connected to four-piston calipers.
Titanium bolt kit with oil slick anodised finish and 180mm rotors.
Fast Trak Control T5. Tyres are swapped out to rider preference and requirements depending on the stage ahead.
A fourfecta; Oil slick ti bolts, AXS dropper, 3D-printed saddle and an African sunset. Kumbaya.
Duct tape fixes everything. Possibly one of the neatest wraps we've seen by a mechanic!
Swat box storage on an Epic frameset. All emergency spares are located within and easily accessible in a hurry, although some team rides will keep a bomb and connector ready in their jersey. And yes, more oil slick ti bits.
Not part of the actual bike spec, unless you really are dropping the hammer. Too good to ignore, this titanium tig welded hammer from Abbey Tools is a work of art on its own, and a decent bike stand.
Matt Beers and teammate Howard Grotts are rolling through Doornhof.
Matt Beers and Howard Grotts during Stage 5 where they defended their GC yellow jersey further with a win.