Bike check: Alex Dowsett’s Specialized Diverge Expert

The ex-WorldTour pro took part in the UCI gravel race with this 'off-the-peg' bike
Bike check: Alex Dowsett’s Specialized Diverge Expert
|
May 23 2023
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

The Gralloch, UK's first-ever UCI gravel race, attracted a host of pro riders to the Scottish town of Gatehouse of Fleet. One of them was Alex Dowsett, the ex-Israel-Premier-Tech rider who is now enjoying retirement from pro cycling and breaking world records and taking on little less demanding challenges - such as running marathons and gravel racing... 

Despite the Gralloch being Dowsett’s fifth-ever gravel ride, he’s obviously not a complete stranger to rough road conditions, having raced Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix a few times throughout his career.

2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett-socks
2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett-socks, by Suvi loponen


Dowsett finished sixth in his age category but when asked if he’d be keen to race more of the UCI gravel races, the answer was a quick “Who knows” - and a quite definite no to the “longer American races”.

Dowsett was one of the pros on the stage on the evening before the race, and laughingly told how his recce ride with Nathan Haas had involved making closer acquaintance with some Scottish undergrowth. On race day, the 34-year-old managed to avoid contact with the bushes and ploughed through the 113km course smoothly. 

“It was enjoyable, but hard. There’s no rest, you’re just on the pedals all the time. And I am not super fit at the moment, I expected more from myself. I ask for numbers I was doing in the WorldTour, and I can’t quite do them at the moment. But with training, we’ll get there,” Dowsett said. 

After retiring from professional cycling at the end of last year, Dowsett is now free to choose his equipment and, for the Gralloch, he was riding a Specialized Diverge Expert gravel bike and used kit from Nopinz.

2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett-bottle cages
2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett-bottle cages, by Suvi loponen


The bike, as Dowsett explained, was pretty much “off the peg” except for the small tweaks on the position and stem length. Dowsett had added the purple bottle cages, Garmin's SPD power meter pedals and the long stem to the bike - and the setup had quickly got approval from his pal Nathan Haas.

2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- drivetrain
2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- drivetrain, by Suvi loponen


Dowsett’s gravel tyre of choice for the rather dry conditions was the standard 42mm Specialized Pathfinders set up tubeless with 29PSI both front and rear. The tyres are wrapped on stock Roval Terra C wheels. 

The groupset on the Diverge Expert is a 12-speed Sram Rival.

2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- Pathfinder tyres
2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- Pathfinder tyres, by Suvi loponen


“I’m happy with it [the bike], and if this gravel thing continues I’ll just put shorter cranks on,” Dowsett said, referring to the 172.5 cranks on his bike at the moment.

Talking of the bike's fit, the eagle-eyed might notice the very forward-positioned Power saddle, which Dowsett said is down to the 20mm setback on the Roval Terra Carbon post. 

2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- saddle setback
2023 Gralloch - Alex Dowsett- saddle setback, by Suvi loponen

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£40
-38%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
News
TSG Competition May 2023 - 1.jpg
TSG give away 2 protection prizes: £540
TSG give away two fantastic protection pakages - total prize value £540
Feature
2023 Gralloch - Connor Swift.jpg hero
Bike check: Connor Swift’s race-winning Pinarello Grevil F
The Ineos Grenadiers rider secured an impressive solo victory at his first ever gravel race
News
2023 Gralloch - Tiffany Cromwell-2.jpg
Spotted: Is this the new Canyon Grail?
New Canyon gravel bike without the iconic double-decker bar was spotted in the wild at the UCI gravel race Gralloch
Review
2023 gusset s2 stem hero.jpg
Gusset S2 35mm stem review £70.00
A solid enduro stem that will please the masses
Feature
Stans Compo Oct 2022.jpg
WINNER ANNOUNCED Comment to win Stans MK4 Flow wheels
This is your chance to win the innovative MTB wheelset
Feature
totw cover 20.05.2023.jpg
New Wilier race bike plus overhauled Canyon ON range
Our round-up of the very best tech stories of the week
Review
Endura MT500 MIPS Helmet Hero 2.jpg
Endura MT500 Mips Helmet review £180.00
A superb multi-featured comfortable mountain bike helmet
Feature
2023 5ct cover 19.05.23.jpg
Merida's budget friendly enduro MTB and more
A closer look at this week's Five Cool Things and the most interesting stories of the week