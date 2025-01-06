 LCP
DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset review £2,398.00
Fast, and strong wheels that prioritise speed above other areas.
PXL_20241007_125253626.jpg
|
Jan 6 2025
|
Wheels
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Impressive stiffness
  • Solid and reliable wheel build quality
What's not?
  • Expensive
  • Internal spoke nipples
  • Not the most comfortable
Buy if...
you are looking for a fast, reliable set of wheels for gravel racing.

The DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset is a prime example of how gravel cycling is evolving, with design and performance characteristics that wouldn’t be out of place on a high-end road bike. With its 50mm deep rims, this wheelset aims to deliver more than just aerodynamics – what DT Swiss calls "Aero+." The uniquely shaped rim bulges outward, paired with lightweight DT 180 hubs and bladed spokes to minimise drag and maximise speed. However, while undeniably one of the best gravel wheelsets available, the high price tag and specific benefits may not make it the most practical choice for the average gravel rider.

DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset – Technical details

The "1100" in the name doesn’t refer to the wheelset’s weight but rather the model number, with the GRC 1100 positioned at the top of the range. The 1400 model sits below it, featuring the same rims but using DT Swiss 240 hubs. The GRC 1100 has two rim depths: a 30mm lightweight option and a deeper 50mm race-focused version. Both share the same premium build, including DT Swiss 180 hubs with ceramic bearings, the EXP 36-tooth ratchet, and DT Aerolite spokes with hidden spoke nipples. Freehub compatibility includes Shimano HG, Microspline, SRAM XDR, and Campagnolo N3W.

PXL_20241007_125459062.jpg
PXL_20241007_125459062.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The 30mm version is available in 700c and 27.5-inch/650b diameters, with claimed weights of 1,298g for the smaller size and 1,357g for 700c. The 50mm version tested here has a measured weight of 1,600g (745g front, 855g rear) with an SRAM XDR freehub, slightly above the claimed 1,575g.

PXL_20241007_125410483.jpg
PXL_20241007_125410483.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The hooked rims, tubeless-ready and featuring a 24mm internal width, are distinctive in shape. They bulge to their widest point - 36.5mm - about a third of the way into the 50mm depth, creating a unique aerodynamic profile. The rims use DT Swiss’s advanced carbon moulding technology, eliminating the need for a finishing layer, and leaving a raw matte finish. The reflective silver decals and bold DT Swiss branding ensure these wheels are as striking visually as they are technical.

DT Swiss claims the GRC 1100 outperforms competitor wheels such as the ENVE SES 4.5 AR, Zipp 353 NSW, and Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel Aero. These claims are backed by aerodynamic testing conducted with Swissside, though it’s worth noting that the competitors cited are all shallower-profile designs.

DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset review – Performance

Fitted with 45mm WTB Vulpine S tyres, the GRC 1100 wheels were easy to inflate tubeless using just a track pump. While the tyres mounted snugly, they could be installed with a single tyre lever. Over several months of testing, the wheels consistently held air well, though minor leakage required occasional pressure checks, particularly after the bike had been unused for a week or more.

On the trail, the wheels immediately felt stiff and responsive, with minimal lateral flex. While not the lightest gravel wheelset, the GRC 1100 prioritises speed and precision over comfort. Lower tyre pressures - often faster in off-road conditions - help to mitigate this, offering improved comfort and traction without sacrificing performance. Even at pressures as low as 20 PSI (1.38 BAR), the hooked rims provided secure tyre retention.

Ride quality reflects the wheelset’s race-first ethos: they’re not overly harsh, but comfort takes a back seat to stiffness and speed. Tyre choice and pressure are crucial for maximising performance. The internal spoke nipples may deter some riders, as any spoke tension adjustments require removing the tyre and rim tape. However, during testing, the wheels remained perfectly true and free of creaks or spoke-related issues, a testament to DT Swiss’s build quality.

DTSwiss GRC 1100 Rim Close.jpg
DTSwiss GRC 1100 Rim Close.jpg, by Matthew Page


From an aesthetic perspective, the bold rim profile and reflective graphics make a strong impression. Whether they outshine the dramatic wavy designs of Zipp or Princeton CarbonWorks is subjective, but the understated design of the GRC 1100 will undoubtedly appeal to many.

The DT Swiss 180 hubs come with the EXP 36 ratchet, featuring a 36-tooth freehub. While this setup is sufficient for most gravel riders, DT Swiss offers upgraded 54-tooth and 90-tooth ratchet options. The 90-tooth version is likely overkill for gravel racing – but the 54-tooth upgrade is a practical choice for those seeking faster engagement and improved performance, and it is surprising not to see one fitted as standard.

DTSwiss GRC 1100 Front Hub.jpg
DTSwiss GRC 1100 Front Hub.jpg, by Matthew Page

DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset – Verdict

The DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset enters a highly competitive market, where deep, aero-optimised gravel wheels are becoming increasingly popular. Priced at £2,398, the GRC 1100 might seem expensive, but it’s comparable to other high-end offerings. For example, the Princeton CarbonWorks Grit 4540 Evolution, with its sweeping rim shape, is priced at £3,329.99 and the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero, featuring similarly wide rims, starts at £1,479 for standard spokes (1431g) and rises to £2,449 for the top UD carbon-spoke model with CeramicSpeed bearings (1328g).

The GRC 1100 pushes the boundary between road and gravel, delivering a wheelset that feels fast and responsive while maintaining a unique gravel identity. However, as gravel cycling continues to evolve, with brands pushing ever more aggressive aerodynamic claims, it remains to be seen how long DT Swiss’s innovations will hold their edge.

For racers and performance-focused riders, the GRC 1100 offers cutting-edge design and top-tier performance. For the average gravel rider, however, the benefits may not justify the investment.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Miche-977-AXY-275-wheelset-review-100.jpg
Miche 977 AXY 27.5" wheelset review £560.00
Test report DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset review £2,398.00
Wheels

Wheel purpose: 

DT Swiss says: The ultimate off-road wheels. With no stone left unturned in your final preparations for the ride of a lifetime, you want to have the best setup out there. The new GRC 1100 DICUT has you covered whether you want to hunt for the win in a fast- paced gravel race with the 50 mm high rim or unhook yourself from your limitations on an extreme off-road adventure with the 30 mm high rim. Our new Gravel wheels are made using a state-of-the-art manufacturing process. The result? Lightweight carbon rims straight out of the mold, without the need for a finishing coat. They are sure to catch the eye, while also saving you precious grams on top of their tailored aero- optimization. The two new rims are assembled with our finest components, the lightweight 180 DICUT hub with ceramic bearings and DT Aerolite || spokes, providing fast acceleration and low rolling resistance. Now, it's not up to us whether you will win races, but we have made sure that your wheelset will keep spinning and turning heads along the way.

Build extra: 

DT Swiss lists: • Hub type: 180 with Ratchet EXP 36 • Rim: Carbon, Hooked / Crotchet tubeless TC • Rim height: 30 mm, 50 mm • Spokes: DT aerolite® II t-head, DT aero comp® II t-head

Wheel construction 

Wheel construction extra: 

Excellent, as you would expect.

Wheel performance 

Wheel performance extra: 

Purely in terms of riding performance, for what they are designed, they feel fast and precise.

Wheel durability 

Wheel durability extra: 

The wheel build seems very good, the spokes have all stayed true during testing, and the wheels were almost certainly pre-tensioned. Should any truing be needed the internal spoke nipples will make things frustrating.

Wheel weight 

Wheel weight extra: 

It’s OK for a deep set of wheels, but not a headline figure.

Wheel value 

Wheel value extra: 

They may seem expensive, but when they are compared to wheels with similar specifications, they stack up quite well.

Wheel true: 

They were true when they arrived, seemed pre-tensioned and stayed true throughout testing.

Wheel tyre: 

The wheels were fitted with WTB Vulpine S tyres, and they were reasonably tight, but could still be fitted with a single tyre lever.

Wheel tyre tubeless: 

Easy to inflate tubeless with a floor pump.

Wheel freehub speed: 

EXP 36 isn’t very fast. DT make versions of the same freehub with 54 and 90 teeth, so it is surprising not to see one of the upgraded versions given the price.

Overall performance: 

The GRC 1100 Dicut wheels blur the lines between road and gravel performance with an incredibly stiff wheelset. For pure racing purposes, they hit their brief, but for general riding, the benefits are limited.

Wheel dislikes: 

Stiffness over comfort and the high price.

Enjoy: 

For faster riding, they feel good, and in a gravel race, I would happily use them.

Buy: 

The cost for potential speed gained is quite minimal.

Recommend: 

Only for pure racers with a big budget.

Conclusion: 

DT Swiss has redefined what’s possible for gravel bikes with the GRC 1100, featuring a rim depth traditionally reserved for road cycling. While undeniably expensive, the price is competitive with similar offerings from other premium brands, and DT Swiss’s reputation for reliability and quality remains unmatched. If speed is your top priority, the GRC 1100 is a wheelset well worth considering.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Review
Rockshox SID SL Ultimate 3P fork Hero.jpg
RockShox SID SL Ultimate 3P suspension fork review £959.00
Beautiful looks and a great range of adjustments, but lacks mid-travel support.
Feature
2024 ty GOTY.jpg
Gear of the year 2024 - Ty Rutherford's tech highlights
An electric mountain bike, goggles and an object of desire.
Feature
2024 pidcock riding.jpg
Mountain bike racing 2024 - a year in review
It would be fair to say that 2024 has been a corker of a year for mountain bike racing, and one laced with drama, too. We take a look back at the last season.
Review
2024 use exposure sixpack 14 hero.jpg
USE Exposure Sixpack MK14 front light review £495.00
A trail illuminating powerhouse with premium price.
Review
2024 sram maven hero.jpg
SRAM Maven Ultimate brake review £600.00
Powerful and excellently controlled stoppers for those who prioritise performance.
Review
GoreWear Paclite Jacket_1
GoreWear Gore-Tex Paclite waterproof jacket review £200.00
Impressive performance for a lightweight and compact jacket.
Review
Hayes Dominion T4_1.jpeg
Hayes Dominion T4 brake review £370.00
Great power, modulation and light lever action but expensive bling compared to the A4s
Review
2024 lezyne hv macro floor drive abs pump hero.jpg
Lezyne HV Macro Floor Drive ABS track pump review £50.00
A budget friendly and versatile pump that lacks strength for higher-volume tyres.