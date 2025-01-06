The DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset is a prime example of how gravel cycling is evolving, with design and performance characteristics that wouldn’t be out of place on a high-end road bike. With its 50mm deep rims, this wheelset aims to deliver more than just aerodynamics – what DT Swiss calls "Aero+." The uniquely shaped rim bulges outward, paired with lightweight DT 180 hubs and bladed spokes to minimise drag and maximise speed. However, while undeniably one of the best gravel wheelsets available, the high price tag and specific benefits may not make it the most practical choice for the average gravel rider.
DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset – Technical details
The "1100" in the name doesn’t refer to the wheelset’s weight but rather the model number, with the GRC 1100 positioned at the top of the range. The 1400 model sits below it, featuring the same rims but using DT Swiss 240 hubs. The GRC 1100 has two rim depths: a 30mm lightweight option and a deeper 50mm race-focused version. Both share the same premium build, including DT Swiss 180 hubs with ceramic bearings, the EXP 36-tooth ratchet, and DT Aerolite spokes with hidden spoke nipples. Freehub compatibility includes Shimano HG, Microspline, SRAM XDR, and Campagnolo N3W.
The 30mm version is available in 700c and 27.5-inch/650b diameters, with claimed weights of 1,298g for the smaller size and 1,357g for 700c. The 50mm version tested here has a measured weight of 1,600g (745g front, 855g rear) with an SRAM XDR freehub, slightly above the claimed 1,575g.
The hooked rims, tubeless-ready and featuring a 24mm internal width, are distinctive in shape. They bulge to their widest point - 36.5mm - about a third of the way into the 50mm depth, creating a unique aerodynamic profile. The rims use DT Swiss’s advanced carbon moulding technology, eliminating the need for a finishing layer, and leaving a raw matte finish. The reflective silver decals and bold DT Swiss branding ensure these wheels are as striking visually as they are technical.
DT Swiss claims the GRC 1100 outperforms competitor wheels such as the ENVE SES 4.5 AR, Zipp 353 NSW, and Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel Aero. These claims are backed by aerodynamic testing conducted with Swissside, though it’s worth noting that the competitors cited are all shallower-profile designs.
DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset review – Performance
Fitted with 45mm WTB Vulpine S tyres, the GRC 1100 wheels were easy to inflate tubeless using just a track pump. While the tyres mounted snugly, they could be installed with a single tyre lever. Over several months of testing, the wheels consistently held air well, though minor leakage required occasional pressure checks, particularly after the bike had been unused for a week or more.
On the trail, the wheels immediately felt stiff and responsive, with minimal lateral flex. While not the lightest gravel wheelset, the GRC 1100 prioritises speed and precision over comfort. Lower tyre pressures - often faster in off-road conditions - help to mitigate this, offering improved comfort and traction without sacrificing performance. Even at pressures as low as 20 PSI (1.38 BAR), the hooked rims provided secure tyre retention.
Ride quality reflects the wheelset’s race-first ethos: they’re not overly harsh, but comfort takes a back seat to stiffness and speed. Tyre choice and pressure are crucial for maximising performance. The internal spoke nipples may deter some riders, as any spoke tension adjustments require removing the tyre and rim tape. However, during testing, the wheels remained perfectly true and free of creaks or spoke-related issues, a testament to DT Swiss’s build quality.
From an aesthetic perspective, the bold rim profile and reflective graphics make a strong impression. Whether they outshine the dramatic wavy designs of Zipp or Princeton CarbonWorks is subjective, but the understated design of the GRC 1100 will undoubtedly appeal to many.
The DT Swiss 180 hubs come with the EXP 36 ratchet, featuring a 36-tooth freehub. While this setup is sufficient for most gravel riders, DT Swiss offers upgraded 54-tooth and 90-tooth ratchet options. The 90-tooth version is likely overkill for gravel racing – but the 54-tooth upgrade is a practical choice for those seeking faster engagement and improved performance, and it is surprising not to see one fitted as standard.
DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset – Verdict
The DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset enters a highly competitive market, where deep, aero-optimised gravel wheels are becoming increasingly popular. Priced at £2,398, the GRC 1100 might seem expensive, but it’s comparable to other high-end offerings. For example, the Princeton CarbonWorks Grit 4540 Evolution, with its sweeping rim shape, is priced at £3,329.99 and the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero, featuring similarly wide rims, starts at £1,479 for standard spokes (1431g) and rises to £2,449 for the top UD carbon-spoke model with CeramicSpeed bearings (1328g).
The GRC 1100 pushes the boundary between road and gravel, delivering a wheelset that feels fast and responsive while maintaining a unique gravel identity. However, as gravel cycling continues to evolve, with brands pushing ever more aggressive aerodynamic claims, it remains to be seen how long DT Swiss’s innovations will hold their edge.
For racers and performance-focused riders, the GRC 1100 offers cutting-edge design and top-tier performance. For the average gravel rider, however, the benefits may not justify the investment.
