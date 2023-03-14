Specialized launches new Recon gravel shoes - with a wide fit option
Specialized has updated its off-road Recon shoe range with new S-Works Recon and Recon ADV models. The two cater to the gravel market with all-day comfort and walkability in mind.
Specialized S-Works Recon
The S-Works Recon is for those that are after the ultimate gravel speed and performance - whether it is at gravel races or chasing your personal best. Specialized has used over 100,000 Retül (its bike-fit technology) foot scans to conclude that a wide and standard-width shoe would be needed to serve the market best.
The S-Works Recon is available in a standard and 4mm wider, wide fit. The wide fit is 8mm wider than the S-works Recon MTB shoes.
The S-Works Recon are made to be stiff and strong, which Specialized has achieved by using an internal I-Beam. Weight has been shaved off where possible, resulting in a shoe that weighs 280g in a size 42.
High-level performance isn’t really worth it if it comes with the cost of comfort, so Specialized has added some tuneability to the Recons. You compensate for any leg length discrepancies with the shins that are available for these shoes, and the zoned reinforcement across the quarter and forefoot maximise support without the need for a toe strap.
The retention system is provided by Boa, allowing for a fine-tuned fit.
The S-Works Recon are available now in four colourways (black, white, oak green and cactus boom) and sizes ranging from 36 to 49. A pair of the kicks retail for £385.
Specialized Recon ADV
Whereas the S-Works Recon utilises Boa dials for the fit, the Recon ADV takes a more classic approach to things with a lace-up retention system.
This pair is also a little more comfort-orientated, as Specialized has implemented its STRIDE toe-flex technology into these shoes, to provide a more natural feeling for off-the-bike adventuring - and make hike-a-bikes a little easier.
The upper has a microfibre backing for moisture management and supple feeling, but the toes stay protected behind a TPU mudguard.
The sole has a SlipNot tread that is optimised for gravel traction, and there are BodyGeometry technologies built in throughout the shoe helping to maintain an efficient and comfortable hip, knee, and foot alignment while riding.
The Recon ADV are available now in three colours (black, taupe and purple) and cater for feet from EU36 to 49 in size. The ADV shoes retail for £200.
You can find both pairs of shoes on the Specialized website.