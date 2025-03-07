50% off Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro wheelset
Hunt's Proven Carbon Enduro wheelset received a well-deserved update, ushering in the brand's new H_Core tech found on the Proven Carbon Trail wheels. Now, the brand has cut the price tag in half, offering its strongest yet, enduro-focussed carbon wheelset for well less than £1,000.
A little bit about the wheelset: as you might have guessed from its name, it's built for enduro riding, but this one has received a bunch of changes from the previous iteration, with the most notable being that each wheel is specific to either the front or rear of the bike. Both wheels benefit from specific profiles and carbon layups to tune each wheel for its intended purpose.
The front wheel is built for comfort and precision, featuring a 31mm internal width. The rear is built to cope with the rigours that a rear wheel is often put through. It's designed to be stronger with 3.8mm sidewalls, and the internal width comes in at 30mm. The rear wheel also uses stronger spokes for a further boost in durability.
If that's not enough, Hunt has brought the H_Core technology introduced on its Proven Trail wheels to the Enduro variant. It's said that H_ore, a pair of carbon strips built into the rim, raises impact resistance by reinforcing the rim bed and side wall junction, and it's installed during the moulding process.
The hubs come directly from Hunt, and the rear wheel employs the Rapid_Engage freehub that provides a 4.3-degree engagement angle, so it should pick up pretty quickly under power.
Hunt offers its H_Care lifetime free crash replacement warranty to original owners.
With the RRP set at £1,300, which already isn't too shabby for a carbon wheelset, Hunt has slashed the price in half, and the 29in, six bolt brake mount, Boost spaced Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core V2 wheelset can now be picked up for £649.50.