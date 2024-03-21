Bike check: Daryl Impey's Scott Spark RC 900 World Cup edition
[Words and photography by Dino Lloyd]
Daryl Impey needs little introduction to road cycling fans. A protagonist at the highest level of sport in the WorldTour, he has served on several top roadie teams over the years – Orica-GreenEdge, MTN-Qhubeka and more recently, Israel – Premier Tech. Within GreenEdge, Impey was also the first rider from the African continent to wear a Tour de France yellow jersey and, among other accolades, has won the Tour Down Under twice.
Having retired from professional road racing in 2023 Impey hasn't been resting on his laurels, launching his own casual cycling brand Okes #belekker, colloquially 'okes' means guys and be lekker translates to be cool/nice.
Post 'retirement' Impey has fully embedded himself into mountain biking by taking on one of the world's toughest mountain bike events, the Absa Cape Epic. While not exactly contending for the podium, Impey paired up with long-time friend and celebrated restauranteur David Higgs. Riding as The Okes, fundraising for NPO charity Marang House providing support for children with illnesses, you can follow the journey on Impey's YouTube account Dave & Daryl's Epic Adventure. We ventured to the support village (tweede kamp) under the guidance of Trailwolf Cycles to check Daryl's steed of choice in this quest, his Scott Spark RC.
Scott Spark RC 900 World Cup edition. It doesn't come more stock standard than this, right down to OE spec tyres. In the same breath, however, this is a good example of a stock bike being ready for an event such as the Cape Epic. Good enough for WorldTour legs at least. Curiously Impey at 6ft in height chose a medium frame.
Rock Shox Sid Select, 120mm front and rear. A standard travel for the rigours of Epic trails.
A slight departure from the stock spec with ESI grips and a bell. Key for overtaking, or maybe a greeting tone for spectators.
Personalised name badge. Just in case.
Gen 1 SRAM AXS XO1, is still the standard for many and a fraction of the cost of SRAM's latest Transmission.
Cannibal XC bottle cages with Ryder mounts to hold extra C02 bombs.
Integrated Syncros bar stem 740mm wide bars.
The de rigueur top tube sticker reminds you that you are not on a coffee ride.
100m Fox Transfer Dropper post, plenty for technical rocky sections or to rest on longer descents.
Scott TwinLoc 2 remote lever for both the dropper post and front/rear suspension across three different suspension modes.
There's that #belekker bell again, along with stock SRAM Level TLM brakes. Discs are 160mm rear and 180mm front while the brake levers feature a tool-free reach adust dial just inside the lever.
OE Maxxis Rekon Race 2.4in tyres shod on 30mm (IW) carbon Syncros Silverton wheels. The rims are Air Wizz ready should the ant arise. According to his mechanics at Trail Wolf tyre pressures average around 20psi depending on the stage. Per standard, sealant is checked each time.
DUB Eagle SRAM X01 carbon crankarm, 175mm. 32T chainring. Again, stock standard other than the Shimano XT pedals.
Perch duty is accommodated by a stock Syncros Belcarra saddle with titanium rails.
28-hole DT Swiss hubs round out wheel duty.