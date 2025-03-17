 LCP

2025 Absa Cape Epic Prologue - Gallery

A selection of tech from day one of the toughest mountain bike stage race on Earth.
2025 Absa Cape Epic Prologue - Gallery
|
Mar 17 2025
|
Feature
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Karl Platt_020.jpeg
2025 Absa Cape Epic 2025 - how to watch, who to watch including all the stage details
The biggest mountain bike stage race on earth – the Absa Cape Epic, kicks off on 16 March. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the adventure.
core bike cover.jpg
CoreBike 2025 tech gallery - the best kit from the show
All the bikes and tech we spotted at the 2025 CoreBike show.
2024 gravel burn hero.jpg
On and off the record with Kevin Vermaak - Cape Epic founder
With the new South African Gravel Burn stage race opening for entries next week, we speak with its creator, who also founded the Cape Epic – meet Kevin Vermaak.
2024 lauf freehub 3.jpg
Liam's 2025 tech predictions
off.road.cc's tech editor gazes into 2025 - here's what he think's we'll see.

Set in the rolling hills surrounding Meerendal Wine Estate, the 2025 edition of the Absa Cape Epic kicked off under moody, overcast skies — though the Western Cape sun wasn’t about to stay hidden for long. As the day wore on, temperatures climbed alongside the race intensity, with the later-starting, faster teams setting a scorching pace.

Meanwhile, off.road.cc took a slightly more sedate approach, meandering through the team camper vans and race village to capture the freshest gear and custom setups before the week’s brutality left them battle-scarred. Between the riders, terrain, and the increasingly mercurial weather, kit gets put through the wringer. Sometimes well past its intended lifespan.

2025 cape epic 2.jpg
2025 cape epic 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Some standout trends? Teams are going all-in on the Cape Epic experience, often in ways they don’t for other races throughout the season. Custom kit, bespoke paint jobs, prelaunch gear, and prototype tech. There’s no shortage of eye candy. Even amateur and semi-pro squads are stepping up and rolling in with matching setups that, in some cases, look more factory than the pro teams. It’s all part of the spectacle; we’re here for it.

2025 cape epix 7.jpg
2025 cape epix 7.jpg, by Liam Mercer


String spokes on South Industry rims look set to shed weight and boost compliance.

2025 cape epic 3.jpg
2025 cape epic 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Electrical tape – a classic method of carrying extra spares without adding too many grams.

2025 cape epic 5.jpg
2025 cape epic 5.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Matt Beer's bike was painted especially for 2025's Cape Epic.

2025 cape epic 4.jpg
2025 cape epic 4.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

2025 cape epix 6.jpg
2025 cape epix 6.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Despite being marginally heavier, Muc-Off's Big Bore valves make an appearance.

2025 cape epic better bolts.jpg
2025 cape epic better bolts.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Multi-day cross-country stage races are all about saving weight wherever possible. That's where Better Bolts titanium bolts play a role.

2025 cape epic 10.jpg
2025 cape epic 10.jpg, by Liam Mercer


While belt drives are the biggest tech story to hit downhill since the emergence of 29-inch wheels, this Bulls e-mountain bike is equipped with Pinion's E.1.12S motor and gear system, while employing the maintenance-free belt drive.

2025 cape epic 9.jpg
2025 cape epic 9.jpg, by Liam Mercer


New brakes from SRAM?

2025 cape epic 8 (2).jpg
2025 cape epic 8 (2).jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

2025 cape epic 7.jpg
2025 cape epic 7.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Effectively camouflaged, it looks like there's something to expect from Specialized and its S-Works division.

2025 cape epic 8.jpg
2025 cape epic 8.jpg, by Liam Mercer

 

