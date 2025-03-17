2025 Absa Cape Epic Prologue - Gallery
Set in the rolling hills surrounding Meerendal Wine Estate, the 2025 edition of the Absa Cape Epic kicked off under moody, overcast skies — though the Western Cape sun wasn’t about to stay hidden for long. As the day wore on, temperatures climbed alongside the race intensity, with the later-starting, faster teams setting a scorching pace.
Meanwhile, off.road.cc took a slightly more sedate approach, meandering through the team camper vans and race village to capture the freshest gear and custom setups before the week’s brutality left them battle-scarred. Between the riders, terrain, and the increasingly mercurial weather, kit gets put through the wringer. Sometimes well past its intended lifespan.
Some standout trends? Teams are going all-in on the Cape Epic experience, often in ways they don’t for other races throughout the season. Custom kit, bespoke paint jobs, prelaunch gear, and prototype tech. There’s no shortage of eye candy. Even amateur and semi-pro squads are stepping up and rolling in with matching setups that, in some cases, look more factory than the pro teams. It’s all part of the spectacle; we’re here for it.
String spokes on South Industry rims look set to shed weight and boost compliance.
Electrical tape – a classic method of carrying extra spares without adding too many grams.
Matt Beer's bike was painted especially for 2025's Cape Epic.
Despite being marginally heavier, Muc-Off's Big Bore valves make an appearance.
Multi-day cross-country stage races are all about saving weight wherever possible. That's where Better Bolts titanium bolts play a role.
While belt drives are the biggest tech story to hit downhill since the emergence of 29-inch wheels, this Bulls e-mountain bike is equipped with Pinion's E.1.12S motor and gear system, while employing the maintenance-free belt drive.
New brakes from SRAM?
Effectively camouflaged, it looks like there's something to expect from Specialized and its S-Works division.