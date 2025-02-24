CoreBike 2025 tech gallery - the best kit from the show
Now in its twentieth year, the UK's cycling industry descended upon Silverstone's Wittlebury Park Hotel for the annual CoreBike show. Over three days, brands and distributors from all corners of the biz have come to show only the latest and greatest products to hit the market and some we're not yet allowed to talk about. Here are the best bits we've stopped.
Hope's new 35R carbon handlebar and RX carbon crank
Whether it's showing off the latest in track bike technology, or top-level British-made bling, Hope always puts on a show at CoreBike. However, all eyes were on the all-new handlebar and crank combo.
The handlebar represents another step further into carbon fibre manufacturing from the brand best known for its CNC alloy parts. Standing for 35mm Rise, the 35R bar. Developed with extensive lab testing and rider feedback, the 35R has been built to damp vibrations while providing the perfect balance between stiffness and compliance for a direct steering dynamic.
Customers can expect a 245g weight (claimed) a five-degree upsweep, and eight-degree backsweep and a 35mm rise. The bar is set to be priced at £180.
Next up in the Hope camp is the new RX gravel crankset. This one uses the experience and knowledge gained when developing the mountain bike carbon crank, so it uses a lot of the good stuff seen there, such as the replaceable thread inserts and interchangeable axles. This crank uses a T700 carbon fibre that wraps around a foam core that's said to help damp vibrations.
Fizik treads into the grip game
There have been rumours floating around Fizik for a week or so now but the brand is slated to round off its contact point offering with its new grips. The grips are available in two thicknesses and two patterns dubbed 'Race Feel' and 'Comfort Feel' respectively. Race Feel is 29mm in diameter whereas Comfort Feel is 32mm and both utilise patterns that work towards achieving their namesake.
Both grips get cutouts in the cores to boost vibration damping, and they each feature ridges around the finger for extra traction.
Topeak's Team Issue toolkit
I'll admit, a tool kit of this calibre isn't for everyone, especially when it costs north of £1,000 but man, is it pretty? With several layers of bike tinkering goodness covering nearly, if not all bike fettling needs it's fit for either the home mechanic who likes tool bling, or the serious race mechanic who requires an easily transported place to find all their tools.
Adding that extra premium feel are numerous gold-coloured bits and bobs, and a mech hanger straightening tool that doubles as a brake lever leveller.
Cane Creek's ultra-light stem
To complement the inverted gravel fork aesthetic, Cane Creek has built two new stems. Breaking the mould with a gloss finish, it just so happens to be mega lightweight. The GXC stem is claimed to tip the scale at as little as 96g and comes in the coveted 60mm length. It's also available in black and silver colours.
5Dev bolsters its range with a bottom bracket
5Dev is renowned for its precision-made cranksets, chainrings and pedals. Now, the brand has expanded further, introducing a new bottom bracket. Of course, it's titanium and you bet it's pricy at $499 a pop.
The 5Dev Titanium Bottom Bracket uses XD-15 ceramic hybrid bearings covered by a limited lifetime warranty. The brand then says it's best used for road, gravel and cross-country riding.
Rondo's IOON e-gravel bike
Unveiled only in January, the IOON already has a design innovation award under its belt. It's an e-gravel bike that borrows an awful lot from the well-received RUUT but Rondo has managed to squeeze a Fazua Ride-60 drive system into the frame. Apart from the larger downtube and a small cover above the bottom bracket, you wouldn't know it was an e-bike.
That Fazue Ride-60 motor is complimented with 430Wh of battery capacity.
Speaking of Rondo, we've also caught a glimpse of the RUUT in a new limited-edition colourway. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice a new Bogan behind it – a steel-framed gravel-focussed bikepacking bike with a custom-made frame bag in the box.
Rob Warner's Giant Glory
If it's not new things, CoreBike is great for getting close up and personal with some pro bikes, and Ison Distribution's stand was rife with the things. Here, we've got the voice of downhill, Rob Warner's bike.
Of course, he's a tall guy, so present are Renthal's latest high-rise Fatbar and Hope's V4 brakes and Schwalbe's new Albert Radial tyres. A custom-painted Ohlins fork finishes off the build beautifully.
Manitou's recreation of the FS
Donning a pair of suspension forks to take up both front and rear damping duties, the Manitou FS is a strange-looking bike, to say the least. But, with help from Gamux, the bike has been recreated with modern tech, and Pinion's C1.12 gearbox, a Manitou Mattoc and a Manitou Junit, which have been modified to fit the bike.
Tall handlebars are the talk of the town
With downhill rider Dak Norton riding a super-high-rise handlebar last season, everyone has been at least thinking about bar rise and it's not just Renthal that's jumped on the bandwagon. Gusset has also unveiled new rise options for its S2 handlebar but we're here for the colourways. Now available in rises from 10mm up to 50mm the Gusset S2 bar can be picked up in silver, black and our favourite, gunmetal.
Smith's new Forefront 3
Smith has been a purveyor of Koroyd for years and the brand has unveiled the third iteration of its Forefront helmet, which still employs the straw-like structure. We don't know a lot about this helmet just yet, but it features more ventilation than before as well as a super slimline version of Boa's 360 adjustment at the rear. It's also set to provide more coverage than models prior.
Endura has its sights set on the new budget-focussed rider
Endura is bringing another helmet to the market – the Hummvee Mips. Set to be priced at £60, the Hummvee Mips boasts a Mips cradle and an in-mould construction. Better still, it's received a five-star rating from Virginia Tech.
The EPS foam comprises 50% recycled material and is covered by Endura's Crash Replacement Policy. With all that in mind, it's built to be an excellent helmet for entry-level riders or those who want one affordable helmet to do it all.
Open's U.P.P.ER. CONCEPT gravel bike blends compliance and aerodynamics
We won't go too deep into the bike's name but the U.P.P.ER. CONCEPT is Open's latest gravel bike that's designed for one thing – racing. However, the brand hasn't gone completely down the aero-gravel route.
Yes, there are some aerodynamic features located around the front end, such as the deep head tube and some spacing around the fork, but Open understands that aero isn't the only thing that wins races. Compliance plays a role too, especially when powering over the washboard surfaces rife in nearly anyone's gravel ride. With that, the brand has built the rear end to be compliant and comfortable, which should save energy in the long run.
These frames are built in Portugal, chosen for their lesser impact on the environment and made in a single, limited run of only 250.
DMR's Defy stem is now available in a direct mount configuration for triple-crown forks
DMR has taken one of our favourite stems, the Defy, and tweaked it to install seamlessly onto triple-crown forks. Featuring sleek CNC machining, it provides a rise while bringing the rest of the benefits of DMR's stem to downhill bikes.