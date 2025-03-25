 LCP

Bike check: Bianca Haw's Cape Epic 2025 Titan Racing Cypher Team

We check out Bianca's 2025 Cape Epic race bike.
Bike check: Bianca Haw's Cape Epic 2025 Titan Racing Cypher Team
Mar 25 2025
Feature
Coming from different teams, Bianca Haw (Titan Racing Safari Essence) and Hayley Preen (Honeycom Racing) were a last-minute pairing in the weeks leading up to Absa Cape Epic. This being Haw's first event and the third Cape Epic for Preen. 

While some may have cast them as a dark-horse team, both carry an impressive palmares. Haw has solid cross-country race experience. She was a Red Bull athlete and a three-time national champion, has an African Continental title and a ranking with UTMB from local events. Her recent return to racing has seen an uptick in podiums. Preen coming from an equestrian and triathlon background, likewise has a number of national titles in road and gravel. 

Racing as Titan Racing SE Honeycomb, the pair animated both the racing and post-race interviews. With Bianca Haw in particular mouthing quotable quotes, "The oil light came on at the start" 

off.road.cc managed to track down Haw's Cypher Team bike for a look under the hood.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_000.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_000.jpg, by Liam Mercer


A fresh and chuffed pairing, Bianca Haw with Hayley Preen at the finish of their prologue.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_001.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_001.jpg, by Liam Mercer


 Bianca Haw in her element on a pump track section during stage 3.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_002.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_002.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The oil light may have come on, but Bianca Haw was still smiling with her bike at the end of stage 5.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_004.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_004.jpg, by Liam Mercer


For Epic, a South African brand cSixx 32T chainring is specced and mated to a Sigeyi power meter. This was the preferred combination throughout the event. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_005.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_005.jpg, by Liam Mercer


A SID Luxe Ultimate takes on rear suspension duty, from the travel ring, we'd say it was on full duty at Lourensford.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_006.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_006.jpg, by Liam Mercer


SRAM's XX Transmission has quickly become a reliable, proven choice for a number of racers, from amateur to UCI teams.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_007.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_007.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Shimano XT pedals, slightly heavier than the range-topping XTR. But absolutely bomb proof in any conditions.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_008.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_008.jpg, by Liam Mercer


FSA Vision integrated cockpit cleans up the aesthetic, Titan Racing have the foresight to not force cable routing through the headset, however. Giving you the option of routing via the frame instead. Smart.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_009.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_009.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The ever-popular Sahmurai plug kit, these really have become a default choice for many. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_010.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_010.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Manual suspension adjustment as opposed to Flight Attendant on nearly every other UCI team, and no malfunction. Colour us impressed. cSixx steps up once again with the dropper post lever using a sealed bearing for buttery-smooth actuation.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_011.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_011.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Specialized MIMIC saddle popular with its adaptive pressure points.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_012.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_012.jpg, by Liam Mercer


A RockShox SID Ultimate fork boasts 120mm travel.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_013.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_013.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Upspecced from the OEM Vittoria Barzos are the faster-rolling Vittoria Mezcal 2.35in Graphene – front and rear.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_015.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_015.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The clean flex-stay frame and caliper placement show a significant move up from the Gen 1 Cypher.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_016.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Bianca Haw_016.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Reynolds TR249 29 spoke boost hubs and rims.

