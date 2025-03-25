Bike check: Bianca Haw's Cape Epic 2025 Titan Racing Cypher Team
Coming from different teams, Bianca Haw (Titan Racing Safari Essence) and Hayley Preen (Honeycom Racing) were a last-minute pairing in the weeks leading up to Absa Cape Epic. This being Haw's first event and the third Cape Epic for Preen.
While some may have cast them as a dark-horse team, both carry an impressive palmares. Haw has solid cross-country race experience. She was a Red Bull athlete and a three-time national champion, has an African Continental title and a ranking with UTMB from local events. Her recent return to racing has seen an uptick in podiums. Preen coming from an equestrian and triathlon background, likewise has a number of national titles in road and gravel.
Racing as Titan Racing SE Honeycomb, the pair animated both the racing and post-race interviews. With Bianca Haw in particular mouthing quotable quotes, "The oil light came on at the start"
off.road.cc managed to track down Haw's Cypher Team bike for a look under the hood.
A fresh and chuffed pairing, Bianca Haw with Hayley Preen at the finish of their prologue.
Bianca Haw in her element on a pump track section during stage 3.
The oil light may have come on, but Bianca Haw was still smiling with her bike at the end of stage 5.
For Epic, a South African brand cSixx 32T chainring is specced and mated to a Sigeyi power meter. This was the preferred combination throughout the event.
A SID Luxe Ultimate takes on rear suspension duty, from the travel ring, we'd say it was on full duty at Lourensford.
SRAM's XX Transmission has quickly become a reliable, proven choice for a number of racers, from amateur to UCI teams.
Shimano XT pedals, slightly heavier than the range-topping XTR. But absolutely bomb proof in any conditions.
FSA Vision integrated cockpit cleans up the aesthetic, Titan Racing have the foresight to not force cable routing through the headset, however. Giving you the option of routing via the frame instead. Smart.
The ever-popular Sahmurai plug kit, these really have become a default choice for many.
Manual suspension adjustment as opposed to Flight Attendant on nearly every other UCI team, and no malfunction. Colour us impressed. cSixx steps up once again with the dropper post lever using a sealed bearing for buttery-smooth actuation.
Specialized MIMIC saddle popular with its adaptive pressure points.
A RockShox SID Ultimate fork boasts 120mm travel.
Upspecced from the OEM Vittoria Barzos are the faster-rolling Vittoria Mezcal 2.35in Graphene – front and rear.
The clean flex-stay frame and caliper placement show a significant move up from the Gen 1 Cypher.
Reynolds TR249 29 spoke boost hubs and rims.