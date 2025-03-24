 LCP

Bike check: Keegan Swenson's Cape Epic 2025 Santa Cruz Blur

We get up close and personal with Keegan Swenson's Cape Epic race bike.
Bike check: Keegan Swenson's Cape Epic 2025 Santa Cruz Blur
Mar 24 2025
Feature
For 2025, Keegan Swenson teamed up with longtime friend, rival, and fellow powerhouse Matt Beers. Racing under the Outride/Toyota/Songo banner, the duo – each supported by their respective bike sponsors (Swenson on Santa Cruz, Beers on Specialized)—entered the event as overwhelming favourites.

However, from the outset, Swenson struggled with apparent back issues, and their performance has fallen short of expectations, certainly their own. As frustrating as it may be, it’s not the first or last time a race favourite has faced such a setback. Hopefully, we’ll see this pairing rise again to deliver the top-tier performance they’re capable of – something to look forward to.

Swenson and Santa Cruz came prepared with a blisteringly fast setup, designed to blur the lines between speed and performance – truly Epic-ready.

off.road.cc was on the ground, capturing key insights and images from the event.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_001.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_001.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Personal name decals give it the right touch.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_002.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_002.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Tannus is on board with its tyre inserts to protect against pinch flats.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_003.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_003.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


 SRAM XX transmission with an alloy cage for robustness.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_004.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_004.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A forty-tooth chainring and Silca waxed chain.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_005.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_005.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Are these some new brakes from SRAM?

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_006.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_006.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Reserve valves, Reserve rims. Mated to 2.4 Maxxis Aspen rubber. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_007.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_007.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Quick access quick link, note the bar tape and wireless shifting AXS blips above.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_008.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_008.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Enough said really.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_009.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_009.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A personalised statement on the rear of the seat tube.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_010.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_010.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A really personalised statement, playing on Tannus.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_011.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_011.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


More on that incoming SRAM brake.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_012.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_012.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A good look at SRAM's heavily rumoured dropper post.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_013.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_013.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


A Prologo perch for the derriere. Of interest was the slight but noticeable offset to the right. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_014.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_014.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Sahmurai plug tool in the crank. Almost everyone's choice nowadays.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_015.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_015.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Look X-Track Carbon pedals.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_016.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_016.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Chris King headset keeps the red touches popping.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_017.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_017.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Keegan Swenson was just ahead of Phil Buys during the brutal stage three.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_019.jpeg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_019.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Keegan Swenson and Matt Beers threading some forest singletrack on stage three.

