Bike check: Keegan Swenson's Cape Epic 2025 Santa Cruz Blur
For 2025, Keegan Swenson teamed up with longtime friend, rival, and fellow powerhouse Matt Beers. Racing under the Outride/Toyota/Songo banner, the duo – each supported by their respective bike sponsors (Swenson on Santa Cruz, Beers on Specialized)—entered the event as overwhelming favourites.
However, from the outset, Swenson struggled with apparent back issues, and their performance has fallen short of expectations, certainly their own. As frustrating as it may be, it’s not the first or last time a race favourite has faced such a setback. Hopefully, we’ll see this pairing rise again to deliver the top-tier performance they’re capable of – something to look forward to.
Swenson and Santa Cruz came prepared with a blisteringly fast setup, designed to blur the lines between speed and performance – truly Epic-ready.
off.road.cc was on the ground, capturing key insights and images from the event.
Personal name decals give it the right touch.
Tannus is on board with its tyre inserts to protect against pinch flats.
SRAM XX transmission with an alloy cage for robustness.
A forty-tooth chainring and Silca waxed chain.
Are these some new brakes from SRAM?
Reserve valves, Reserve rims. Mated to 2.4 Maxxis Aspen rubber.
Quick access quick link, note the bar tape and wireless shifting AXS blips above.
Enough said really.
A personalised statement on the rear of the seat tube.
A really personalised statement, playing on Tannus.
More on that incoming SRAM brake.
A good look at SRAM's heavily rumoured dropper post.
A Prologo perch for the derriere. Of interest was the slight but noticeable offset to the right.
Sahmurai plug tool in the crank. Almost everyone's choice nowadays.
Look X-Track Carbon pedals.
Chris King headset keeps the red touches popping.
Keegan Swenson was just ahead of Phil Buys during the brutal stage three.
Keegan Swenson and Matt Beers threading some forest singletrack on stage three.