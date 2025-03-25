 LCP

Smaller, lighter Core 2 heat sensor launched by Greentag AG

New heat sensor designed to boost your haemoglobin mass and VO2 max.
Smaller, lighter Core 2 heat sensor launched by Greentag AG
|
Mar 25 2025
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Hutchinson-tyre-sensor-100.jpg
Hutchinson's sensor fits inside your rim and secures using the valve
This sensor from Hutchinson knows everything about your tyres
Pressure, sealant level and cornering speed
GT Force
GT launch two new trail bikes - Force and Sensor
New suspension platform for the re-designed models
2021 YT Jeffsy_Core 4 riding 1.jpg
YT Industries unveils the 2021 Jeffsy - New Core and Uncaged ranges announced
With the new Jeffsy, the brand also introduces new Core and Uncaged ranges
2022 YT industries Izzo_Core_2 cover.jpg
YT Industries introduces the IZZO Core models
The Izzo falls in line with YT's new model system with three new bikes

Heat training has become de rigueur among athletes the world over and the evidence suggests there are significant performance gains to be made by incorporating it into your workout regime.

The first-generation Core sensor has been around for four years now but Greentag AG has finally dropped the covers off its latest incarnation by refining the recipe and sensor blueprint for a more immersive and accurate experience. 

What's new with Core 2?

Core 2 heat sensor
Core 2 heat sensor, by Aaron Borrill


First off, the unit is 48% smaller and 30% lighter than the model it replaces, so you barely notice it when fitted to your heart rate strap. There’s also a revised modular attachment housing for easy removal for charging – the housing is malleable and remains attached to the heart rate strap. (For those who don't have a heart rate monitor, the website still offers medical-grade adhesive patches to secure it to your skin). There’s also a new red LED battery indicator which flashes when the unit needs to be charged. 

While a new magnetic USB-C charging cable is included in the box, the original Core 1 charger is still compatible.

Like before, the Core app is available on iOS and Android platforms. The sensor is compatible with most smartwatches and cycling computers from Garmin, Coros, Suunto, Wahoo and Hammerhead. The Core 2 also has an expanded ecosystem and can be paired with the GarminConnectIQ app to show metrics such as Heat Zone, Time in Zone and Heat Strain Index for easy-to-digest and understandable data. More app integrations are rolling out in the weeks ahead including Zwift, TrainingPeaks and other third-party apps.

For better accuracy in terms of the Heat Adaption Score, there’s a Passive Heat Training facility allowing users to manually input sauna sessions to plan daily heat strain. The experts at Core say optimal heat training involves 2–3 sessions per week, with 45–60 minutes per session in the heat training zone. Sequential days with a high Heat Training Load will increase your Heat Adaptation Score.

Core 2 heat sensor
Core 2 heat sensor, by Aaron Borrill


These new metrics and training zones have been shown to improve VO2 max (4-6% in sub-elite athletes), improve time trialling and increase haemoglobin mass by 2.5% with sustained heat acclimation.

To ensure accuracy of the highest order the Core 2 uses Swiss Sensors to ensure real-time core temperature monitoring – the unit can record both skin and core temperature.

Trade-in scheme

Owing to the cost of living crisis and global environmental issues, Greentag AG is offering a trade-up scheme for existing Core users, to trade in their Core 1 device and receive 30% off a Core 2 upgrade (available from March 25 to June 30, 2025).

Pricing and tech specs

Core 2 heat sensor
Core 2 heat sensor, by Aaron Borrill


The Core 2 sensor will retail for £264.95 / €314.95 / US$294.95 and orders begin shipping the week of April 14th, 2025.  Accessories such as the Core Heat Training Suit can be purchased separately.

We've been using the Core 2 sensor for a week already and will be publishing a detailed review in due course – make sure you check back in a few weeks to read all about it.

  • Dimensions: 41.9 x 29.4 x 7.1mm (sensor only), 45.1 x 32.6 x 9.6mm (with housing)
  • Weight: 8.6g (sensor), 11.4g (with housing)
  • Battery: Up to 6 days (active), 30 days (standby)
  • Charging: USB-C magnetic adapter cable
  • Connectivity: BLE & ANT+ (2.4 GHz band)
  • Waterproof: IPX7 (up to 1.5m)
  • Accuracy: Mean difference range of -0.01°C to +0.23°C
     
  • www.corebodytemp.com

You might also like:

Author block

Aaron Borrill's picture

Aaron Borrill

Aaron is the editor of off-road.cc. Born and raised in South Africa he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. As the former tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for 19 years. A competitive racer and Stravaholic, he’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, raced nearly every mountain bike stage race in South Africa and completed the Haute Route Alps. He's also a national-level time triallist and eSports racer, too – having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. 

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Feature
2025 cape epic hero.jpg
2025 Cape Epic race recap – a race for the GOATs
The Cape Epic defended its reputation as the most testing mountain bike stage race, with a brutal 2025 edition.
Feature
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Keegan Swenson_000.jpeg
Bike check: Keegan Swenson's Santa Cruz Blur
We get up close and personal with Keegan Swenson's Cape Epic race bike.
News
image.png
Video: Trail Tales reveals Forgotten Depths
Trail Tales is about connecting these trails with the stories they have told, respecting our trails and building the ways of the future.
Feature
2025 5ct cover 21.03..25.jpg
POC's new Cularis helmet and Leatt's lightweight pedals
As well as this week's best stories.
News
2025 canyon exceed hero.jpg
Canyon's Exceed XC MTB gets updated geo and frame features
A decade after Canyon introduced its dedicated race hardtail, the Exceed, it’s finally gained a deep redesign.
News
2025 fox 34 sl hero.jpg
The Fox 34 goes SL, promising 'unequalled XC capability'
Fox claims to redefine what's possible on short travel mountain bikes with the 34 SL.
News
2025 poc cularis hero.jpg
POC's all-new Cularis prioritises ventilation and safety
WorldTour-inspired ventilation, Mips Air Node and a five-star Virginia Tech rating.
Feature
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Lukas Baum_016.jpeg
Bike check: Lukas Baum's Orbea Oiz
We take a look at Lukas Baums 2025 Cape Epic race machine.