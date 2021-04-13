Garmin Edge 530 review £260.00
An excellent unit that's packed with features and very useful off-road
2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-1.jpg
|
Apr 13 2021
|
GPS units, Computers
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good value
  • Great battery life
  • The navigation and Trailforks mapping are both good
What's not?
  • No touchscreen means maps are awkward to browse
  • Buttons aren't intuitive
Buy if...
You want a useful GPS for all kinds of riding and won't miss a touchscreen

The Garmin Edge 530 is an update to the Edge 520 Plus GPS unit. It hosts a whole heap of mountain bike and road-specific features – the big one for us being the integration of Trailforks mapping. It's still missing out on a touchscreen, but we don't really consider this a negative, especially when you consider the cost saving. 

The Garmin Edge 530 is larger and more feature-laden than the Garmin Edge 130 Plus we reviewed recently, but lacks the touchscreen and long battery life of the Edge 830. At £90 cheaper than the 830, though, the £260 Edge 530 is my choice for hassle-free GPS navigation. 

Statistics first! The Edge 530 gets a 2.6" colour screen and weighs 76g. It's roughly 80mm long by 20mm deep, and it's 50mm wide. It's a little large to sit on the bars, I think, but looks fine on the top tube or mounted out front ahead of the stem.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-2.jpg

The colour screen is white-based with map topography in cream; all roads are the same colour, and routes appear blue and turn pink as you follow them. A light sensor switches the unit to a mainly black background in the dark to keep it all easily legible.

My screen did get rather scratched during testing, so fitting some sort of screen protector seems wise. 

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-3.jpg

Battery life is great. Throughout testing it logged up to 20 hours of use on a single charge, and I'd say that's accurate.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-8.jpg

It's good to be able to sync the unit post-ride and just leave it on the bike ready for next time, knowing there will be plenty of juice left. It's quick to recharge when it needs it, too.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-6.jpg

Setting up with the Garmin Connect app is simple, and I had none of the connection issues I experienced with the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch. The two devices do work together well though, should you use both: Garmin allows integration that doesn't duplicate data. 

The three standard activity profiles (MTB/Indoor/Road), and therefore the display, can be customised for between one and ten data fields. You can add extra pages too, with fields for the likes of mapping, weather and phone notifications. You can even add profiles for specific events. 

There are a great many regular data fields to choose from, including time, distance, lap and so on, plus cadence, power and heart rate should you have sensors connected. I settled on 12 fields over two main data screens, plus a map screen and an elevation graph. The options are endless, though. 

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-4.jpg

Aside from recording rides, transferring easily to Strava via Garmin Connect and the Live Track safety feature for riding alone, the features of interest to me were the mapping and the integrated Trailforks app.

Connect your Garmin to your home wifi, log into Trailforks and instantly you have about 130,000 mountain bike trails at your disposal. Then, via Trailforks on your phone, you can curate a list of routes to access quickly on Garmin.

If you're searching for a particular trail you can use the Forksight feature to show the trailhead when you come across it – useful for trails that might not be so obvious. In terms of marked routes, you can load these for navigation with route instructions and a map on screen. Garmin will even make you a route to the trailhead on the fly.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-5.jpg

The 'ClimbPro' feature gives you an elevation screen so you can see how far you have left to go, down to the final foot if you so wish! You also get 'Cycling Dynamics' where the unit uses your sensors to assemble data on how hard you worked, ultimately helping you track your performance over a given time or in particular circumstances.

2020 Garmin Edge 130 Plus Garmin connect.png

 

2020 Garmin Edge 130 Plus Jump.png


The 'MTB Metrics' are far less convincing, however. 'Grit' allegedly measures the difficulty of the trail taking into account factors such as gradients and turns, then scores you for reasons I cannot fathom. It's not useful – let's face it, you know what makes a tough trail for you without Garmin trying to tell you.

Meanwhile, Flow is a measurement of how well a rider maintains speed along a trail, and again you get scored. Again, it's not super useful as many trails combine fast sections with hard braking for corners and then acceleration on steeps – hardly conducive to a great Flow score, should you want one. 

The Jump metrics are interesting and appear sensitive: the device senses when you are in the air and will record anything from a bunnyhop to a proper jump. It then logs them on the map and details the jump distance and the 'hangtime.' I found it fun for the first few rides, but again, it's not super useful. 

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-11.jpg

I also found the controls took some getting used too – I don't find the buttons that intuitive. Top left turns the device on and off, top right is 'enter,' bottom right is 'back' and the two on the bottom left are for scrolling.

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-9.jpg

There are more: two buttons on the base of the unit start and stop activities, and start new laps. Involved changes to your options are definitely a two-handed game, and I lost count of the times I pressed back instead of enter... swap these two around please, Garmin!

2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-10.jpg

This aside, the lack of a touchscreen isn't particularly upsetting – they don't work well in muddy conditions and they certainly don't work well with gloves. The only place it would be an advantage is when trying to navigate the map; it's tricky to scan around, although it is at least easy to zoom in and out. 

Navigation is pretty accurate, and whilst the maps are not Ordnance Survey level of detail, they are enough to guide you down many roads and bridleways, as well as smaller paths.

They are not detailed enough to navigate your way out of trouble should you get lost, but the Garmin is quick to tell you if you're off course and guides you back via a reasonable route. It's easy to create or download GPX routes, too. 

The Garmin Edge 530 is a useful unit that's packed full of features. The colour screen and range of integrations make it futureproof for all cycling disciplines, while it maps well and is great for navigating routes and finding secret trails – it's a solid, reliable partner for off-road adventures.

GPS units

Author block

Rachael Wight's picture

Editor here at off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. In the past Rachael has written for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding, she has been equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories or doing the site admin. When she's not busy with all the above she's roasting coffee or coaching mountain biking in the Forest of Dean. 

