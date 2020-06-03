The best ways to find new mountain bike trails

How to uncover fresh riding near you
Best-apps-for-mountain-bikers-100.jpg
The best apps for mountain bikers
off-road.cc
|
Jun 3 2020
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

If you've moved somewhere new or just fancy mixing up your riding routine a little bit, then finding fun new mountain bike trails to ride can often be a bit of a struggle. However, we've been through the same issues and we've come up with some top tips and tricks to find fresh singletrack to enjoy.

[Updated 22nd July 2019]

While in the past you might have been resigned to bimbling around the woods hoping to find some people to follow or simply tyre tracks to lead the way, happily there are a whole load of technological shortcuts you can take to trail nirvana nowadays. That said, the old ways are sometimes the best...

1. Join a riding group or club

Mondraker ECrafty riding-19.jpg

Yep, the best way to find trails is still to find people to show them to you. As with most things these days, the best way to find those people in the first place is via the internet - hanging out in the woods and following people randomly is a bit creepy, let's be fair. 

It's well worth searching both the 'net and also Facebook to see if your local area has any active riding groups that you might be able to tag along with. Formal mountain bike clubs seem to have fallen somewhat by the wayside since social media came along, but most of them have reincarnated themselves on social media.

Another good option is using Meetup, which is a really useful website and app that allows you to meet like-minded people and take part in events. There's usually a pretty active outdoors or mountain bike group in most places, so it's a great way to find some people who might be able to show you local secrets.

Of course, if you're not a total cheapskate, you could always pay for a professional guide to show you around an area. Get a few mates together and you could have a top day out, find new trails and do it all without any route-finding worries.

2. Use apps with maps

Best-apps-for-mountain-bikers-100.jpg

While the good old fashioned OS map can often give you a reasonable starting point for seeking out riding - bridleways and other paths are marked, so are big green woodlands that might be full of delights - once again technology is here to help.

There are loads of mapping apps out there that also feature routes in them - Viewranger is one of our favourites. They allow you to check out an area and see if there are any complete routes you can them follow, all in GPS guided comfort. You can also use the web interface to plan rides and export them to your GPS unit.

There's also Trailforks, which despite being run by a certain other mountain bike website, is actually really bloody good when it comes to having a database of natural and built trails, right across the world.

Komoot is another ride planning app that has a function to search for trails and routes. It's a little sparse on trails and details at the moment, but we expect that to change over time.

3. Seek out on Strava

Strava-app.jpg

Okay, so we've mentioned apps, but ride tracking app Strava is a pretty useful tool to find new riding areas and trails, regardless of whether you want to wave your whatever in search of ever faster times.

The really useful bit is the segment search function, that allows you to zoom in on an area and see what segments there are there. Of course, many people prefer to keep the interesting stuff off Strava - but as the US military found out, Strava doesn't care about that and it still turns up on the Heatmap unless you opt out. That means potential poachers can still track down interesting riding areas, just be aware that you're probably not wanted there.

4. Youtube is your friend

Youtube isn't good for finding trails per se, but if you know there's some riding in an area, try banging a search for 'area + riding' and see what comes up. For a start you'll be able to see what the potential riding is like - is it massive jumps? Sweet singletrack? Dull fireroads? That'll help you decide whether it's worth turning up in the first place.

Secondly, actually seeing the trails being ridden can often really help with the tricky bit of navigating around when you're there - being able to tell that a certain place is the actual start of the trail you want means you're less likely to be scooting about going up and down bit of path trying to find the right one.

5. Go racing and remember what you rode

IMG_2863d.jpg

Many races often use either fresh bits of trail or riding that's only really known by the locals, which is why entering a race can give you benefits long after the day is over. You'll often be supporting the people that created and maintain the trails in the first place and it also means you get to see a new riding area - though often that might be through a sweaty mist of effort.

One thing to be aware is that races often use private land, so it's worth finding out whether the trails you've ridden are open to all year round or if it's just for special occasions. Riding where you're not supposed to when you're supposed to will jeopardise the trails and future races, so that's deeply not cool.

6. Follow your nose

Ahh, our choice of last resort but often one of the most effective if you don't mind hitting a few dead ends, yomping through bogs or finding yourself waist-high in nettles on a path that obviously hasn't been used in years.

That said, getting Ray Mears with it can often yield dividends. Head for a likely looking bit of woodland, cast your eyes downwards and see where the tyre tracks lead you. Often you'll just end up on a random bit of trail that peters out, but sometimes you'll find a gem. It's worth a go - and you'll be out riding anyway, so it's not all bad...

You might also like:

Author block

Jon Woodhouse's picture

Jon Woodhouse

Jon is the editor here at off.road.cc. Whether it's big days out on the gravel bike or hurtling down technical singletracks, if it's got two wheels and can be ridden on dirt, then he's into it. He's previously been technical editor at BikeRadar.com, editor at What Mountain Bike Magazine and also web editor at Singletrackworld.co.uk. Yes, he's been around the houses.

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£199
-58%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
News
FiveCool2 spank header.jpg
5 cool things from WTB, Spank and more
Vibration damping bar and a rubber fest here at off-road this week.....
Review
2020 100% trajecta hero.jpg
100% Trajecta helmet review £230.00
A seriously breezy and secure lid, but check it fits your skull
News
Cane Creek Helm MKII suspension fork 2021
Cane Creek launch new HELM fork with hot pink colourway
There are only 50 pink forks available...
Review
2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 hero.jpg
Specialized Recon 1.0 clipless mountain bike shoe review £90.00
An excellent, budget-friendly and versatile summer shoe
Buying
Vitus Mythique 29 VRS Riding-3.jpg
Buying your first mountain bike
All the things you need to know when buying your first MTB
Feature
Louri Frame Strap-6.jpg
13 ways to attach gear to your bike for trail rides
We run through all your options for shorter rides
Review
Carbon-Cycles-eXotic-110mm-Boost-Monocoque-UD-Carbon-review-2019-103.jpeg
CarbonCycles eXotic Boost Monocoque UD Carbon 29er fork review £244.00
A beautifully-made, smooth-riding and incredibly light rigid carbon fork
News
Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon RS Detail Shock
Your complete guide to the RockShox rear shock range
Everything you need to know about Deluxe, Super Deluxe, SID and more