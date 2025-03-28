 LCP

Bike check: Luca Braidot's Cape Epic 2025 Wilier Urta Max SLR

We examine the bike Luca rode at 2025's Cape Epic.
Mar 28 2025
Cross-country specialists Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto of the Wilier Vittoria Factory Team made a strong impression at the Absa Cape Epic, securing seven podium finishes over eight days. Their performance included three stage wins and a day in the yellow jersey. Remarkably, they finished second overall in the general classification – an impressive achievement considering this was not only their first Cape Epic but also their first race in South Africa.

Braidot is an experienced cross-country racer with multiple top finishes in World Cup events and is currently ranked fourth. His younger teammate, Avondetto, has also built an impressive résumé, having won the U23 UCI Mountain Bike World Championship in 2022 and currently holding the European Champion title. The Wilier Vittoria Factory MTB team benefits from a highly experienced support staff, with expertise spanning World Cup XCO, marathon racing, and nearly a decade of Cape Epic participation. Among them, team mechanic Fabio Sartori is a key figure within the dynamic Italian squad.

Sartori graciously shepherded off.road.cc through a finish-line photoshoot and an overview of Luca Braidot’s Wilier Urta Max SLR.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_000.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_000.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Luca Braidot and teammate Simone Avondetto ascend switchbacks en route to Lourensford.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_002.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_002.jpg, by Liam Mercer


 Luca Braidot and teammate Simone Avondetto finish in Lourensford. The end is in sight.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_003.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_003.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Finishline interviews with Braidot and Avondetto.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_007.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_007.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Italian flair, Braidot's Willier Urta Max SLR, a full spec of Shimano XTR and Fox Suspension.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_008.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_008.jpg, by Liam Mercer


High-end raceworthy mechanical is not dead. XTR sets the standard in this area, there were no faults throughout the eight days.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_009.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_009.jpg, by Liam Mercer


A small departure from XTR, SPD Assimo Pro MX pedals are an integrated power meter solution.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_010.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_010.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Vittoria is a key partner of the team, using various combinations of their tyres and inserts. Peyote is used for fast days, like the prologue and Mezcal, for overall racing efficiency and rougher terrain.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_011.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_011.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Willier's integrated cockpit and 'aero' board placement. In the bottom right you can just make out the quick link for fast access.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_012.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_012.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Shimano Freeza rotors and Roval hubs running CeramicSpeed bearings.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_013.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_013.jpg, by Liam Mercer


 Vittoria Mezcal tyre, this was a fresh set mounted just before stage six.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_014.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_014.jpg, by Liam Mercer


ESI grips and straightforward XTR cross-country brakes.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_016.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_016.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The new Fox 34 SL is tuned through RAD, Fox's in-house suspension tuning department.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_017.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_017.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Carbon-railed Prologo perched upon a Fox Kashima dropper post. We noticed the dropper was the mechanical version, while there were one or two amateur riders with the new electronic version.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_018.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_018.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The royal paint job is just glorious, and only an Italian squad could pull it off with the orange. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_020.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_020.jpg, by Liam Mercer


XTR trigger shifters may seem a bit dated in the current climate of electronics, but they still offer some of the best ergonomics and usability.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_022.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_022.jpg, by Liam Mercer


XTR two-pot calipers front and rear. An anomaly based on the fact that almost all teams opt for four-point systems over the arduous days. But according to the mechanic, regular pad swops and running 180mm IceTech rotors kept these running just fine. 

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_023.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_023.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Fox Float SL Factory in the rear.

Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_024.jpg
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Luca Braidot Williers Vittoria_024.jpg, by Liam Mercer


CeramicSpeed keeping things smooth throughout.

