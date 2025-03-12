 LCP
Lake MX239 Gravel shoes review £295.00
Impressive mix of stiffness and comfort within a lightweight package.
Lake MX239-X Hero.jpg
Mar 12 2025
Shoes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent comfort
  • Range of sizes
  • Sole stiffness
What's not?
  • Cost
Buy if...
you want a comfortable, high-performance off-road shoe.

The MX239 Gravel shoes update Lake's most popular off-road shoe. Offering a well-balanced mix of stiffness and comfort, they have proven a great all-around option. Available in an extensive range of sizes, they feature an effective dual-Boa design that makes it easy to achieve the perfect fit.

Lake MX239 Gravel shoes – Technical Details

The MX239 is designed for racing and performance, featuring what Lake calls the Competition last. Available in both MTB and gravel-specific versions, with the latter being tested here, both off-road versions use a two-bolt cleat system. The key distinction between the MTB and gravel models lies in the amount of rubber on the sole.

The MX239 is available in an extensive range of sizes, from EU 37 to 48, and a size 50 and above, with half sizes available from 39.5 to 46.5. Additionally, it comes in two width options: standard and wide. Unlike the MX333, which features a Thermaform Carbon heel counter, the MX239 does not feature heat-moulding technology.

The shoe features a 100% carbon-fibre sole and an upper constructed from Ecco recycled leather with Helcor abrasion-resistant panels. The real rubber outsole provides substantial coverage. Closure is achieved via two Boa Li2 dials, offering incremental two-way adjustment. One notable update from the previous MX238 model is the increased spacing between the Boa dials, allowing for greater adjustability and improved comfort in the forefoot and toe area.

Lake MX239-X Sole.jpg
Lake MX239-X Sole.jpg, by Matthew Page


The most significant update is the integrated tongue on the medial area of the foot, which enhances foot stability and provides a firmer hold.

The size 40.5 wide model on test weighs 716g per pair without cleats, which is surprisingly lighter than the more expensive MX332 model, which weighs 764g per pair.

Lake MX239 Gravel shoes – Performance

Having previously tested the MX332 shoes, which have become my go-to option for almost all riding, I was already familiar with Lake’s sizing and fit. However, unlike many brands, Lake has different lasts for different styles of shoes. The MX238 has the Competition last and the MX332/333 features the Race last. Testing the same size and both in the wide version, I could instantly feel the difference and the increased width of the MX239 in the toe box and the upper in general.

Lake MX239-X Front.jpg
Lake MX239-X Front.jpg, by Matthew Page


Lake offers the MX239 in such a broad range of sizes and widths that they should suit almost all riders and riding styles. There is a sizing guide available, which I found to be accurate and true to the feel. This shows the difference in width between the Competition and Race last.

The stiffness is well-balanced, offering excellent power transfer without being overly rigid. While the MX332 is completely stiff, making prolonged walking difficult, the MX239 strikes a better balance. Compared to most other brands, including those with carbon soles, the MX239 offers minimal flex but remains comfortable enough for occasional walking or hike-a-bike. The rear of the shoe holds the foot well but is also more flexible than the firm panel featured on the MX332/333.

The upper is comfortable, and the dual Boa Li2 dials allow precise micro-adjustments, making it easy to fine-tune the fit. During particularly rugged rides, I hit the shoes against rocks, causing one of the Boa dials to detach. However, my initial concerns were quickly alleviated, as it was simple to click back into place and continue riding.

For a gravel-focused shoe, the outsole and rubber lugs provide ample grip across various surfaces. I found the MX239 performed well beyond typical gravel riding conditions, handling muddy tracks and mountain biking trails with ease. The main difference between the gravel and MTB models is that the latter features a fully rubber-coated sole, whereas the gravel version has some exposed carbon sections. Both models utilise a two-bolt cleat system and include removable toe-stud threads. The only reason to opt for the MTB version over the gravel would be the additional rubber coverage, as the exposed carbon has shown some cosmetic wear—though this is purely aesthetic and unlikely to be noticed.

Despite being constructed from leather, which can sometimes restrict ventilation, the MX239 incorporates several mesh panels and an airflow port in the sole, ensuring good breathability. Even in mid-20°C temperatures, my feet remained cool, and I never experienced overheating.

I tested the shoes on a multi-day riding trip to Morocco. They endured extreme conditions, including unexpected hike-a-bike sections, temperature swings from -5°C to +25°C, and near-continuous wear over six days. Throughout, they remained exceptionally comfortable.

Lake MX239 Gravel shoes - Verdict

The MX239 has seen several updates from the MX238 model, yet the price remains unchanged at £29 5— a premium price for an off-road shoe without custom moulding options.

Although the MX239 isn’t Lake’s top-tier model, the specification still competes well with premium offerings from other brands, such as the Shimano S-Phyre XC9 and the Specialized S-Works Recon – both priced at £350. These competitors offer full carbon soles and lighter claimed weights (Shimano, 586g for a pair size 42, Specialized, 560g for a pair size 44). However, what sets Lake apart is its extensive range of sizes and widths, including half sizes and wide-fit options.

Lake MX239-X Pair .jpg
Lake MX239-X Pair .jpg, by Matthew Page


I didn’t think Lake could improve on the MX332, which remains an excellent choice for riders seeking maximum stiffness. However, the MX239 offers a more versatile fit, providing the necessary stiffness for faster riding while allowing some flexibility in the upper. Additionally, the recycled leather in the upper is a welcomed update.

Thoroughly tested through a harsh British winter and the demanding terrain of the Atlas Mountains, the MX239 has proven itself far beyond just pedalling duties. If you prioritise comfort and performance, the Lake MX239 is an outstanding choice.

Shoes

Product purpose: 

Lake says: The MX239 Gravel takes one of our all-time great off-road cycling shoes into an evolutionary process, to bring you a whole new level in gravel biking shoes. This new evolution is specifically designed for the rigors of the fast and technical gravel trails, picking up on many of the features from the successful MX333, coming now with an integrated tongue to the medial panel of the upper for a firmer foot hold. It also has a fiberglass reinforced internal heel counter for a tighter heel hold, and there’s more spacing between the BOA® dials for more zone adjustment further down the length of the shoe. What makes the MX239 gravel different is the lightweight, minimal rubber sole that is specifically designed and perfectly suited for long trail days on the bike. It takes one of our favorite cycling shoes to a whole new level of comfort and performance, with one of the best gravel biking shoes available today.

Build extra: 

Lake lists: MX Competition Last –The MX239 Gravel features a larger toe box and a tighter heel cup than the Comfort last and comes with slightly more overall volume than our Sport last. It’s an exceptionally secure cycling shoe, giving you that extra confidence on loose terrain, where security is key when riding hard and racing. The shoe comes with enough room in the toe box to prevent binding when running up inclines or negotiating those tricky hike-a-bike sections. The wider toe box gives your feet a more natural fit and platform. Our MX Competition last ensures that the MX239 Gravel shoe is designed to maximize your performance when riding off-road adventures and racing on the rough stuff. Outsole: Lake Competition 100% Carbon Fiber Sole, alongside our Mountain Race X real rubber sole. This added outsole protection helps to ensure stability on all types of surfaces, while giving the necessary performance on the pedals. Upper: This latest high-performance gravel cycling shoe is available in Clarino Microfiber or Recycled Leather with Mesh and Helcor Abrasion resistant leather panels and Outlast heel lining. In our continuing efforts to use the best materials available and by working with world-class materials suppliers, we’re also committed to sustainability in our latest products. Our shoes are designed to be used for a long time and can be repaired. We are truly proud to introduce Recycled Leather (Black/Gold colorway) to the cycling shoe world. Performance, style and sustainability is possible – with Lake cycling shoes. Closure: BOA® Fit System Li2 Dials. The Li2 dial is the most advanced platform in cycling, offering a precise, micro-adjustable fit in both directions and designed to resist abrasion. There is not one element that can take credit for shoe fit on its own. Closure and comfort come down to several details, which is why here at Lake, we take time to design shoes with what we believe to be the best comfort and closure systems. The dual BOA® fit system is not unique to cycling, but it is how we use this dial system in conjunction with our pattern work, world-class shoe Lasts and selection of superior upper materials that make this system work. Ultimately, this is why Lake shoes are known across the world for being some of the best fitting and most comfortable high performance cycling shoes.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

The shoes have seen some seriously tough riding, and walking, and have remained in excellent condition, with minimal marks or wear.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Good stiffness, comfort and plenty of adjustment with the Boa Li2 dials.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

They have been used through some harsh conditions, and no wear is showing, only a few marks to the carbon areas of the sole.

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Worn through a full British winter, and on a recent trip for over 10 hours a day, for six consecutive days in a huge range of temperatures they have been comfortable throughout.

product value 

Overall performance: 

Impressive stiffness, while still being OK to walk in, and excellent comfort they are a great all-around shoe that goes beyond what you might expect the gravel version to suit.

Product likes: 

Everything. The sole is stiff, and the upper has excellent comfort with dual boa Li2 dials giving simple adjustment.

Product dislikes: 

Nothing

Enjoy: 

Yes, they proved to be exceptionally comfortable

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes, especially for riders who are looking for wide-fit performance shoes

Conclusion: 

The Lake MX239 balances stiffness, comfort, and durability, with an improved upper and secure dual-Boa fit. While lacking heat-moulding, it delivers excellent real-world performance, making it a top choice for gravel and off-road riders generally.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

1 comments

3 hours 15 min ago

Have the older 237 and love them in wide fit. worth the investment but the leather does take time to dry over plastic shoes

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

