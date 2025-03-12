The MX239 Gravel shoes update Lake's most popular off-road shoe. Offering a well-balanced mix of stiffness and comfort, they have proven a great all-around option. Available in an extensive range of sizes, they feature an effective dual-Boa design that makes it easy to achieve the perfect fit.
Lake MX239 Gravel shoes – Technical Details
The MX239 is designed for racing and performance, featuring what Lake calls the Competition last. Available in both MTB and gravel-specific versions, with the latter being tested here, both off-road versions use a two-bolt cleat system. The key distinction between the MTB and gravel models lies in the amount of rubber on the sole.
The MX239 is available in an extensive range of sizes, from EU 37 to 48, and a size 50 and above, with half sizes available from 39.5 to 46.5. Additionally, it comes in two width options: standard and wide. Unlike the MX333, which features a Thermaform Carbon heel counter, the MX239 does not feature heat-moulding technology.
The shoe features a 100% carbon-fibre sole and an upper constructed from Ecco recycled leather with Helcor abrasion-resistant panels. The real rubber outsole provides substantial coverage. Closure is achieved via two Boa Li2 dials, offering incremental two-way adjustment. One notable update from the previous MX238 model is the increased spacing between the Boa dials, allowing for greater adjustability and improved comfort in the forefoot and toe area.
The most significant update is the integrated tongue on the medial area of the foot, which enhances foot stability and provides a firmer hold.
The size 40.5 wide model on test weighs 716g per pair without cleats, which is surprisingly lighter than the more expensive MX332 model, which weighs 764g per pair.
Lake MX239 Gravel shoes – Performance
Having previously tested the MX332 shoes, which have become my go-to option for almost all riding, I was already familiar with Lake’s sizing and fit. However, unlike many brands, Lake has different lasts for different styles of shoes. The MX238 has the Competition last and the MX332/333 features the Race last. Testing the same size and both in the wide version, I could instantly feel the difference and the increased width of the MX239 in the toe box and the upper in general.
Lake offers the MX239 in such a broad range of sizes and widths that they should suit almost all riders and riding styles. There is a sizing guide available, which I found to be accurate and true to the feel. This shows the difference in width between the Competition and Race last.
The stiffness is well-balanced, offering excellent power transfer without being overly rigid. While the MX332 is completely stiff, making prolonged walking difficult, the MX239 strikes a better balance. Compared to most other brands, including those with carbon soles, the MX239 offers minimal flex but remains comfortable enough for occasional walking or hike-a-bike. The rear of the shoe holds the foot well but is also more flexible than the firm panel featured on the MX332/333.
The upper is comfortable, and the dual Boa Li2 dials allow precise micro-adjustments, making it easy to fine-tune the fit. During particularly rugged rides, I hit the shoes against rocks, causing one of the Boa dials to detach. However, my initial concerns were quickly alleviated, as it was simple to click back into place and continue riding.
For a gravel-focused shoe, the outsole and rubber lugs provide ample grip across various surfaces. I found the MX239 performed well beyond typical gravel riding conditions, handling muddy tracks and mountain biking trails with ease. The main difference between the gravel and MTB models is that the latter features a fully rubber-coated sole, whereas the gravel version has some exposed carbon sections. Both models utilise a two-bolt cleat system and include removable toe-stud threads. The only reason to opt for the MTB version over the gravel would be the additional rubber coverage, as the exposed carbon has shown some cosmetic wear—though this is purely aesthetic and unlikely to be noticed.
Despite being constructed from leather, which can sometimes restrict ventilation, the MX239 incorporates several mesh panels and an airflow port in the sole, ensuring good breathability. Even in mid-20°C temperatures, my feet remained cool, and I never experienced overheating.
I tested the shoes on a multi-day riding trip to Morocco. They endured extreme conditions, including unexpected hike-a-bike sections, temperature swings from -5°C to +25°C, and near-continuous wear over six days. Throughout, they remained exceptionally comfortable.
Lake MX239 Gravel shoes - Verdict
The MX239 has seen several updates from the MX238 model, yet the price remains unchanged at £29 5— a premium price for an off-road shoe without custom moulding options.
Although the MX239 isn’t Lake’s top-tier model, the specification still competes well with premium offerings from other brands, such as the Shimano S-Phyre XC9 and the Specialized S-Works Recon – both priced at £350. These competitors offer full carbon soles and lighter claimed weights (Shimano, 586g for a pair size 42, Specialized, 560g for a pair size 44). However, what sets Lake apart is its extensive range of sizes and widths, including half sizes and wide-fit options.
I didn’t think Lake could improve on the MX332, which remains an excellent choice for riders seeking maximum stiffness. However, the MX239 offers a more versatile fit, providing the necessary stiffness for faster riding while allowing some flexibility in the upper. Additionally, the recycled leather in the upper is a welcomed update.
Thoroughly tested through a harsh British winter and the demanding terrain of the Atlas Mountains, the MX239 has proven itself far beyond just pedalling duties. If you prioritise comfort and performance, the Lake MX239 is an outstanding choice.
Have the older 237 and love them in wide fit. worth the investment but the leather does take time to dry over plastic shoes