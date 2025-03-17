 LCP

The next DJI-equipped e-MTB looks to come from Teewing
Mar 17 2025
News
2024 dji amflow riding.jpg
DJI enters the e-MTB space with Avinox motor and Amflow bike
DJI's new motor and e-MTB outputs 850w and weighs 19.2kg.
2019-Lapierre-Overvolt-Carbon-AMi-900-review-Jeremy-Bernard-102.jpg
First Ride: Lapierre Overvolt Carbon AMi 900
Trail e-MTB drops weight thanks to a new composite frame
Specialized-Turbo-Levo-2019-first-ride-review-111.jpg
Specialized's new Turbo Levo is more powerful, more playful and lighter than ever
All-new 29er e-bike is lighter, more powerful and more playful than ever before
20181002_1640_mattwragg.jpg
Electrifying action? First World e-Bike Series launched
Four round enduro and XC series announced

Unveiled at Eurobike 2024, DJI shook up the e-mountain bike recipe with its very own e-MTB motor system and Amflow bike. Since then, it's been all about which brand is next to unveil a bike with the system and that brand is the scooter company, Teewing from China. Here's everything we know.

The DJI Avinox motor no longer needs any introduction. Equipped to Amflow's PL e-mountain bikes, it's quickly become the motor of desire as it combines both lightweight and a real heft of power –105Nm to be precise with that Amflow PL bike weighing less than 20kg, we're told. 

IMG-20250317-WA0002.jpg
IMG-20250317-WA0002.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Now, details are fairly thin as the bike isn't listed on Teewing's website but through images shared on social media, we can see that the bike's going to be called the Turbo Force, a fitting name, might I add.

What we do know is that it looks remarkably like the Trek Fuel EXe, which is rather unsurprising coming from a Chinese brand, with others taking similar designs from Trickstuff and the like.

While a few images are floating around the internet, there's also a geometry chart...The bike's due to receive a 77-degree effective seat tube angle, a 64.5-degree head tube angle and a 445mm chainstay. A large frame is set to get a 476mm reach.

IMG-20250317-WA0001.jpg
IMG-20250317-WA0001.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Despite looking like the Trek Fuel EXe, there are some key differences in that it's set to run 150mm of travel at the rear and is claimed to be a little heavier than the Amflow PL at a claimed 21kg.

Images show that the Teewing Turbo Force Pro will come in two colourways, Cosmic Black and Importo Red (logos cover the full name) and it's built with top-notch stuff, like a RockShox Lyrik fork, a RockShox Super Deluxe shock, and a SRAM GX T-Type drivetrain along with a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper. There are two models, too, with the other getting a similar fork but a mechanical drivetrain, a Deluxe shock and a mechanical dropper.

Whether this bike will be available in the UK or at all, we don't know but we'll do our best to keep you updated.

