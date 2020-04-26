How to buy the best mountain bike for your child - whatever their age
Choosing a new bike for yourself can be a complex decision, but picking the best one for your kids can be almost as daunting. The amount of money available to spend on a bike that will be outgrown in a few short years is usually the main influence on most parental buying choices. However, given that you’re reading this article, you’re likely to be making a decision not solely dictated by your wallet.
‘Keep it simple’ is a good maxim to keep in the front of your mind when considering kids’ bikes – even more so with the youngest riders. While it’s tempting to arm your little ripper with a suspension equipped and geared bike as soon as possible, this adds unnecessary complication and - crucially - weight. This can result in bikes aimed at 6 and 7-year-olds weighing well in excess of 12kg – more than half a child's average weight and the equivalent of you riding a full-sus eMTB with the motor permanently switched off!
The other key consideration to get a bike that fits correctly. Given the outlay for a new bike, it’s easy to go for a bigger size so your kid will grow into it. However, a bike that’s too big will feel unwieldy and make it difficult to ride – affecting confidence, stunting progress and possibly putting them off cycling altogether. Wheel-size usually dictates the frame size, with wheels ranging from 12 to 26 inches.
What's best for kids from 2 to 4 years old?
Once your child can safely get themselves around on two legs, you can think about introducing them to doing the same on two wheels and a balance bike is the best place to start.
Stripped of pedals and (usually) brakes, these pint-sized incarnations of the velocipede (a pedal-free bicycle forerunner) enable kids to teach themselves the rudiments of bike balance and handling while having a great time as they scoot about. Once ready to move up a pedalled bike, they can usually make the transition to riding one pretty quickly without the need for stabilisers or much adult assistance.
Almost all balance bikes come with spoked 12in wheels and pneumatic tyres. Frames are usually aluminium (though wood and even carbon versions are available), some models come with a rear V-brake, while others have proper bars, stem and headset set-ups. Weights range from 3 to 6kg.
Best on a budget for 2-4 years old
Mongoose R12 £85
A well specced balance bike for the price and nice BMX looks.
Best money no object for 2-4 years old
Cannondale Trail 12 £170
Yes, it’s a (sort of) Lefty equipped balance bike! Comes in two colour schemes, this one aimed at boys and a pastel paintjob for girls.
What's best for kids 4 years and up?
Your child’s first proper pedal bike should have an upright riding position to help give them confidence, a low centre of gravity for better stability and components (e.g. brake levers) designed to fit the intended rider. Fortunately, with the likes of Islabikes, Frog and Early Rider, there are many bike brands around that tick all of these boxes. The main benefit of spending more cash is that you’ll get a lighter and therefore more user-friendly bike.
Look for single-speed bikes with BMX-style bars with slimmer tubing, short cranks with a narrow Q-factor (the width between the pedals), a low bottom bracket and short reach brake levers. Light wheels are highly desirable too and while it’s tempting to go for chunkier off-road tyres, at this stage a low rolling resistance helps keep speeds and stoke levels up.
Wheel sizes come in at 12, 14 and 16in - with the most suitable depending on the age and height of the rider. Steel framed bikes are typically cheaper and heavier, while aluminium tubed frames are a fair bit lighter. Higher specced models come equipped with a proper bar, stem and headset set-up and have enclosed chains or are belt-driven to protect inquisitive fingers. V-brakes are standard, while bike weights range from 5 to 10kg.
Best on a budget for ages 4 and up
Frog 48 £250
A well appointed and proportioned 16in bike that weighs in at a reasonable 6.6kg.
Best money no object for ages 4 and up
Canyon Offspring AL16 £449
A fantastic little bike that is made for confident riding. Comes with disc brakes too. Read our full review of the Canyon Offspring AL16 here.
What's best for kids from 5 years and up
Once your child has outgrown their single-speed steed and has become adept at pedalling and braking, they are likely to be in the realm of the 20-inch wheeled bike which is time to step it up a gear (or, erm, seven).
As you may have guessed from the feeble pun, most bikes of this size have multiple gears – usually seven. Being intuitive and easier to operate, SRAM Gripshift is a popular option, but you’ll also find thumb shifters equipped bikes too. In my experience, younger riders can struggle with either option as they lack the wrist or finger strength to change down through the gears – changing up is much easier though. My 6 and 3/4-year-old has only just properly got the hang of operating his 7-speed Gripshift, though still needs some help with his gear selection.
Most 20-inch wheeled bikes are basically scaled-down versions of adult MTBs. The riding position is very similar, they come with off-road tyres and you’ll find disc brakes on certain models such as Canyon’s Offspring AL20.
If you’re after a bike with a suspension fork, there’s plenty of models that offer coil-sprung versions and a few, such as the Norco Charger 20, that have a lighter and more tuneable air suspension fork. Despite the benefits they provide, suspension forks do add a fairly hefty penalty of around 1.5kg or more to the total bike weight, so my advice is to go for a rigid bike – to begin with at least.
On a budget for 5 years and up
Dawes Academy 20 Inch £330
A solid all-around performer that’s currently on sale at a bargain price of £264.
Best money no object for 5 years and up
Isla Beinn 20 Pro Series £1000
A grand is a hell of a lot of money to throw at a 20in bike, but this is a seriously awesome little machine. Read our full review of the Islabikes Beinn 20 Pro Series here.
What's best for 8 years and up?
When the time comes to move up from a 20-inch to a 24 or 26-inch wheeled bike, you’re basically looking at slightly miniaturised versions of fully equipped adult machines, though there are many more hardtails available than full-sus bikes.
Better specced models come with 10 or 11-speed drivetrains, air-sprung forks with 65mm (or more) of travel, hydraulic discs and everything else you’d expect to find on a full-size bike. Budget bikes are weightier and tend to have coil-sprung forks, V-brakes and 8-speed gearing.
Expect to pay between £250 and £1200 for a hardtail (the Frog MTB 62 is a great bike for £590). Full-sus bikes aren’t cheap, starting at £1225 for the Norco Fluid FS 24 or 26 and heading northwards from there.
Best on a budget for 8 years and up
B’Twin Rockrider 500 £149.99
The adult Rockrider range gives you plenty of bangs for a minimal amount of bucks and this bargain 24in version does exactly the same.
Best money no object for ages 8 and up
Commencal Supreme Junior Shiny Red €2399
With a 160mm RockShox Yari, Monarch RT shock, SRAM NX 1x11 gearing and SRAM Level disc brakes, this is one seriously tricked out 24-inch bike!
What's best for 12 years and up?
Now that your little ripper is no longer so little, the world of fully fledged adult bikes awaits and we have a whole website full of reviews for you to read on them.
Obviously look for models that come in small or extra small and, unless your child is particularly tall for their age, avoid 29ers as the bigger wheels are harder to turn with shorter legs - and frames will be bigger too.