The Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey is designed as a high-performance garment for colder conditions and long-distance riding. It features six pockets and ample storage space, although some are challenging to access. While the fabric is comfortable, the extremely tight fit can make it difficult to get on – all this, however, does little to affect its standing as one of the best mountain bike jerseys.
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Technical details
Albion is a brand dedicated to creating clothing for the longest and most demanding rides, and the Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey follows this ethos. Designed for colder weather, it is made from an 82% polyester and 18% elastane blend. The jersey features a four-way stretch fabric with a brushed back for added warmth and comfort.
The six pockets include three standard rear pockets, a zipped pocket integrated into one of the rear pockets, a zipped chest pocket for smaller items, and a side-access tunnel pocket beneath the rear pockets. The tunnel pocket is made from stretch mesh and is ideal for extra layers such as a waterproof jacket.
Additional features include a double zip, which allows ventilation from the bottom, and a high collar to keep out wind and retain warmth.
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Performance
The jersey is marketed as close-fitting, but the fit is exceptionally tight. Pulling the arms through is challenging, especially if worn over a long-sleeved base layer — a likely choice for winter conditions. The fabric requires considerable stretching to zip up, which raises questions about sizing accuracy despite Albion's guidance.
I am an XS according to Albion’s size chart, though close to the upper limit. While Albion claims the jersey is true to size, I recommend sizing up by at least one size, possibly two if you are near the limit. This contrasts with other Albion products I own, such as the All Road Pertex Shield Rain Jacket and Ultralight Insulated Jacket, which fit perfectly in XS. The Zoa Waterproof, on the other hand, offers a looser fit, better suited to its more versatile purpose.
When zipped up off the bike, the front feels oddly short. However, this adjusts well in a typical riding position. The fabric is soft and comfortable against the skin, even without a full base layer, and stretches enough to provide good sleeve length, even in a hunched-over position.
The jersey offers excellent warmth and breathability for a winter garment. On mild days or when temperatures fluctuate, the double zip proves invaluable. However, the fabric’s tight fit occasionally causes the zip to ride up slightly, which can be frustrating.
The placement of the rear pockets is a notable drawback. The addition of the side-access mesh pocket raises the three standard rear pockets higher, making them difficult to access while riding. The pocket size is also limited — my phone protruded from the top of the main pocket, which felt insecure.
The mesh tunnel pocket is large enough to store compact clothing items. For example, the Albion Ultralight Insulated Jacket fits neatly, and the All Road Pertex Shield Rain Jacket fits with a tighter squeeze.
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Verdict
The Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey is £150, and, while the fabric performs well, I found the fit and issues with the positions and sizing of the pockets limit the appeal. Extra pockets and zips may sound great, but not if the overall performance is reduced.
The £90 Gore C3 Thermo is a much simpler design but lacks the same stretch fit and several fewer pockets. The Albion Traverse offers a similar level of warmth, despite a thinner fabric and benefits from its dual-zip for greater temperature flexibility.
Areas around the Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey are good and show promise, with fabric that performs well and has a reasonable temperature range. For riders who want maximum storage on a single jersey, the Traverse has things covered with six pockets. The fit is also very tight, even compared to the rest of the Albion range, so sizing up is recommended.
