 LCP
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey review £150.00
A comfortable jersey but a very tight fit and pocket access issues hamper overall performance.
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Hero.jpg
|
Feb 6 2025
|
Jerseys
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Comfortable fabric
  • Double zip for thermal regulation
What's not?
  • Overly tight fit
  • Pockets are difficult to reach
  • The very high front can feel odd
Buy if...
you prefer very tight-fitting jerseys and have very flexible arms.

The Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey is designed as a high-performance garment for colder conditions and long-distance riding. It features six pockets and ample storage space, although some are challenging to access. While the fabric is comfortable, the extremely tight fit can make it difficult to get on – all this, however, does little to affect its standing as one of the best mountain bike jerseys.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Technical details

Albion is a brand dedicated to creating clothing for the longest and most demanding rides, and the Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey follows this ethos. Designed for colder weather, it is made from an 82% polyester and 18% elastane blend. The jersey features a four-way stretch fabric with a brushed back for added warmth and comfort.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pockets.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pockets.jpg, by Matthew Page


The six pockets include three standard rear pockets, a zipped pocket integrated into one of the rear pockets, a zipped chest pocket for smaller items, and a side-access tunnel pocket beneath the rear pockets. The tunnel pocket is made from stretch mesh and is ideal for extra layers such as a waterproof jacket.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Side Access Pocket.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Side Access Pocket.jpg, by Matthew Page


Additional features include a double zip, which allows ventilation from the bottom, and a high collar to keep out wind and retain warmth.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Performance

The jersey is marketed as close-fitting, but the fit is exceptionally tight. Pulling the arms through is challenging, especially if worn over a long-sleeved base layer — a likely choice for winter conditions. The fabric requires considerable stretching to zip up, which raises questions about sizing accuracy despite Albion's guidance.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Front Zip.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Front Zip.jpg, by Matthew Page


I am an XS according to Albion’s size chart, though close to the upper limit. While Albion claims the jersey is true to size, I recommend sizing up by at least one size, possibly two if you are near the limit. This contrasts with other Albion products I own, such as the All Road Pertex Shield Rain Jacket and Ultralight Insulated Jacket, which fit perfectly in XS. The Zoa Waterproof, on the other hand, offers a looser fit, better suited to its more versatile purpose.

When zipped up off the bike, the front feels oddly short. However, this adjusts well in a typical riding position. The fabric is soft and comfortable against the skin, even without a full base layer, and stretches enough to provide good sleeve length, even in a hunched-over position.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pocket 2.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pocket 2.jpg, by Matthew Page


The jersey offers excellent warmth and breathability for a winter garment. On mild days or when temperatures fluctuate, the double zip proves invaluable. However, the fabric’s tight fit occasionally causes the zip to ride up slightly, which can be frustrating.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pocket full.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Pocket full.jpg, by Matthew Page


The placement of the rear pockets is a notable drawback. The addition of the side-access mesh pocket raises the three standard rear pockets higher, making them difficult to access while riding. The pocket size is also limited — my phone protruded from the top of the main pocket, which felt insecure.

The mesh tunnel pocket is large enough to store compact clothing items. For example, the Albion Ultralight Insulated Jacket fits neatly, and the All Road Pertex Shield Rain Jacket fits with a tighter squeeze.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey – Verdict

The Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey is £150, and, while the fabric performs well, I found the fit and issues with the positions and sizing of the pockets limit the appeal. Extra pockets and zips may sound great, but not if the overall performance is reduced.

Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Back.jpg
Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey Back.jpg, by Matthew Page


The £90 Gore C3 Thermo is a much simpler design but lacks the same stretch fit and several fewer pockets. The Albion Traverse offers a similar level of warmth, despite a thinner fabric and benefits from its dual-zip for greater temperature flexibility.

Areas around the Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey are good and show promise, with fabric that performs well and has a reasonable temperature range. For riders who want maximum storage on a single jersey, the Traverse has things covered with six pockets. The fit is also very tight, even compared to the rest of the Albion range, so sizing up is recommended.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Bibtights Hero.jpg
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights review £175.00
Test report Albion Traverse Long Sleeve Jersey review £150.00
Jerseys

Product purpose: 

Albion says: A high performance jersey packed with features for riding long distances in cold conditions. Intended Use: Created to give you the confidence to take on your longest, most demanding rides in colder conditions.

Build extra: 

Albion lists these features: • Close to the body, engineered fit for comfort and performance on your longest rides in cooler conditions • Brushed back fabric with 4-way stretch for comfort and warmth • Six pockets for ultimate carrying capacity: • Zippable front chest pocket for easy access to food or valuables • Zippable rear side pocket for securing valuables • Three rear ‘standard’ pockets • Mesh ‘tunnel’ pocket sits underneath the three rear pockets for additional carrying capacity of a jacket, gilet or gloves • Front double zip for additional venting and added layering versatility • High collar for additional warmth on colder days • Reflective detail at the cuffs and the rear

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

The stitching feels fine, although the amount of stretch seen when putting it on might put extra stress on the seems.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

The fabric performs well, but adding extra pockets, especially the rear side access mesh pocket has made the main 3 pockets hard to access and very short.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

With such a tight fit it makes it hard to put on, and I found this overly stretches the fabric.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

The jersey fabric is lighter than other options while maintaining warmth.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

The fabric of the jersey feels OK, but the very tight fit might be a problem unless you prefer ultra-tight-fitting clothes. The high front also feels very strange off the bike, but it is fine while in a riding position.

product value 

Product value extra: 

More expensive than other options, and no increase in performance.

Overall performance: 

Areas of the jersey work well, such as the jersey fabric, but the pockets and the fit reduce the overall performance and appeal.

Product likes: 

The fabric feels smooth and it is comfortable while riding.

Product dislikes: 

The fit is too tight, even when you are within the size guide. The main 3 rear pockets are difficult to access and the front zip can ride up from the bottom.

Enjoy: 

No

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

Probably not.

Conclusion: 

The Traverse Jersey is crafted from comfortable fabrics that offer excellent warmth, particularly given its relatively low weight. However, the fit is extremely tight, which can make it difficult to put on and take off and may also hinder smooth zip operation. With a total of six pockets, the jersey provides ample storage options. That said, the inclusion of a side-access lower pocket on the rear raises the height of the main three rear pockets, making them harder to access.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Review
BBB GravelRibbon Gel Bar Tape Hero.jpg
BBB GravelRibbon Gel Bar Tape review £20.00
Durable and easy to wrap at an affordable price.
Feature
2024 canyon spectral riding 3.jpg
MTB trail etiquette - can winter riding damage trails?
Does winter riding ruin mountain bike trails? We examine the causes of trail damage.
Review
Magura MT8 Pro Hero.jpg
Magura MT8 Pro brake review £155.00
Powerful and consistent braking performance across the board.
Feature
2021 maxxis shorty gen 2 shoulder knob.jpg
Mountain bike mud tyres - everything you need to know
All the intricate details of mud tyres and which option is best for the riding you enjoy.
News
2025 Cannondale SuperX gravel bike
Cannondale unveils super-racy, super-aero SuperX gravel bike
SuperX replaces existing Supersix Evo SE gravel bike with new racy geo and flex zones designed to radically improve performance.
Review
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Bibtights Hero.jpg
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights review £175.00
Excellent comfort with good cargo storage.
News
2025 shimano derailleur patent.jpg
Patent suggests a new electronic drivetrain from Shimano
Has Shimano unveiled XTR Di2?
Review
2024 Madison Flux Men's Long Sleeve Trail Jersey hero.jpg
Madison Flux Men's Long Sleeve Trail Jersey review £50.00
An interesting design that falls short on performance and fit.