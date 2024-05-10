 LCP
Madison Crypto glasses review - Affordable riding specs that don't slack on performance £40.00
Everything needed in a great pair of glasses at a very accessible price.
2024 madison crypto hero.jpg
|
May 10 2024
|
Glasses
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Plenty of coverage
  • Fends off fog well
  • Replacement lenses aren't too expensive
What's not?
  • Might be a bit big for small faces
Buy if...
you're on a budget but want top-tier riding specs.

Madison has been on a green wicket with its current range of eyewear and the Crypto is an excellent example. Thanks to its large lens it provides huge coverage with performance enhanced by its ergonomics. Although the lens takes some adapting, I've found myself reaching for the Cryptos instead of some of the posher examples I have on test. The Madison Crypto is solid proof that incredible performance needn’t cost the earth and that's why they're a worthy consideration among the best mountain bike sunglasses.

 

Madison Crypto sunglasses - Technical details

The Crypto's frame is constructed of TR-90 plastic that blends low weight with durability. Madison also says the plastic has a memory so the glasses can flex but return to their original shape.

The specs then use a single-piece polycarbonate lens that meets ISO 12312 standards. It’s interchangeable and resistant to impact and scratching. On top of that, the lens protects against UV-A and UV-B rays. As for dimensions, the lens is large and measures 129mm in width and 56mm in height. 

2024 madison crypto front.jpg
2024 madison crypto front.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Delivering the fit are non-slip rubber tips and the Crypto’s nose piece is super bendy so you can mould it to your nose. Bringing the feature list to a close is the included zipped hardcase along with a soft pouch and if you would like to spend a little more, there’s a three-lens pack option that gets you the glasses with a Cat 3 tinted lens, a Cat 1 amber lens and a Cat 0 clear lens. These lenses will cost you a further £60. However, a clear lens can be bought for a tenner whereas a replacement tinted lens will set you back £20. A photochromic lens can be picked up for an additional £40 and the glasses with just a clear lens are £35. 

2024 madison crypto nose.jpg
2024 madison crypto nose.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It’s always great to see a full range of spares available after-market but in this case, it helps the customer buy a pair of Cryptos however they like. 

Madison Crypto sunglasses - Performance

Given that the Cipher did so well in its test and having heard good things about the Crypto through various channels, I was excited to put these budget-friendly specs through the test. However, I didn’t expect them to be this good.

The coverage is almost complete and among the most comprehensive I’ve tested. When wearing these glasses, very little of my vision is left uncovered by the vast lens, which means great things for protection. However, with such coverage often comes difficulty to clear fog but the Crypto does a great job of fending off moisture. It does creep in on particularly humid or cold days where there’s a difference in temperature between warmth inside the lens and cold air outside but once a breeze finds its way under the lens, fog is dissipated.

2024 madison crypto arm.jpg
2024 madison crypto arm.jpg, by Liam Mercer


I have had to get used to the colour of the lens and how it blends from the top to the centre. For the Crypto, this makes a lot of sense as, with this particular lens, the colours shift from green at the top and bottom to a shade of magenta in the middle. These colours do a very effective job of creating contrast between the trail and the green foliage and trees. There’s just an odd area where the colours blend and I’ve found that I’ve needed some time to adjust.

This tinted lens works well in a large range of conditions, too. It’s not the darkest, so I’ve been able to see clearly while riding under the cover of trees and semi-overcast days but there’s just enough tint to remain comfy when the sun is out. I would strongly recommend buying a clear lens though as the frame and coverage are so good it’ll be a shame to shelve these during darker rides.

2024 madison crypto logo.jpg
2024 madison crypto logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The lens is pretty good when considering the price point. It doesn’t quite match the quality of the 100% Glendale but that’s a £150 pair of specs – the Crypto cost just £40. The lens doesn’t get fancy tech that boosts contrast, clarity and sharpness but it’s hard to complain about and could be worse. However, I would pay more to get this frame with a higher-quality lens from Zeiss or similar. 

The Crypto’s excellent performance continues well into the realms of comfort as they’re light for their size and Madison has just don’t incredibly well here. At first, I felt the nose piece was perhaps too narrow, but this didn’t take much to look past as these glasses have kept me comfortable deep into big rides.  

Downsides are incredibly few and during my own experience, non-existent but it should be mentioned that as these are large glasses, those with smaller faces might find that they tap on a helmet's brow and that they're just a bit too big. 

Madison Crypto sunglasses - Verdict

The Madison Crypto sunglasses provide a blend of coverage and comfort of glasses triple its price. There are other glasses to consider around this price point, such as Endura’s £50 Gabbro II glasses.

There’s also Madison’s Cipher glasses that are also very good. Despite coming with a half-frame and vents at the top of the lens, the Cipher isn’t quite as good at shifting fog. They also cost £40.

Mid- to high-end riding glasses make their case as they offer useful technologies resulting in impressive clarity and general performance. However, while basic in comparison, the Crypto is a well-priced pair of glasses that provide absolutely everything you need without bloating its price tag with unnecessary luxuries.

Budget cycling glasses don’t get much better than the Crypto. They confidently tick all the boxes for my mountain biking needs as they capably fend off fog while providing exceptional coverage and comfort. At this price, I cannot recommend the Madison Crypto more. 

