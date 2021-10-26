Wildcat Double Ended Drybag review £40.00
A strong and durable drybag with unique design that helps keep items separate
Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-Main.jpg
|
Oct 26 2021
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Strong, durable material
  • Colour coded buckles
  • Construction
What's not?
  • Cost
  • Weight
Buy if...
You want a strong drybag with ability to separate kit

A drybag is a simple product yet Wildcat have created something that stands out from others with an ability to keep contents separate within a single bag. It is easy to use and very well constructed but costs more than most drybags and extra material means extra weight.

Drybags are commonly used while bikepacking, allowing you to keep kit separated but also dry and they are available in a wide range of sizes and usually for not much money. This bag from Wildcat takes things a further and it is essentially two drybags inside each another. The bag features a double-ended opening and each end accesses a different bag section.

The bag on test is the 13-litre version, but if that's too big, Wildcat offers a smaller 8-litre option. Both are constructed from PU-coated nylon and while the fabric is a similar thickness to many other drybags, due to the design with separate internal compartments it means at least 2 layers of fabric.

At each end, there is a different colour-coded YKK buckle which is a nice touch; blue on one end and black on the other. A stiffener is sewn inside each end making rolling down a very simple process. All seams are sealed, ensuring that your contents should not get wet from the outside and uniquely it also means that whatever you put in and one side will not transfer moisture to the other side. Neat.

Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-flat.jpg
Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-flat.jpg, by Matt Page

 

While it is possible to use the drybag for any purpose, the fabric and design make it perfect for handlebar mounted bags and I tested it with the Wildcat Lion handlebar harness. When mounted within the harness the extra thickness of the fabric is a big plus when riding through any trail obstructions such as brash or brambles that have the potential to damage or rip thinner drybag fabric.

While you could use the compartments for any purpose, for me the biggest advantage is the ability to keep wet things separate, which is often something that might be needed after a night bikepacking with rain or morning dew that would otherwise mean packing a wet shelter away with dry bedding or clothing.

Each end accesses its own internal bag which is not joined to the other (see photo below) and is the same size or thereabouts as the outside at 13-litre. This means you can stuff a sleeping bag like the Alpkit Pipedream 600 in one end and use all the space conventionally or you can stuff a smaller bag , beanie and insulation jacket in one end AND a bivvy bag in the other. You don’t need to worry about packing each side evenly as they push up against each other as long as you make sure you have rolled the ends up securely to take up any excess.

Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-open.jpg
Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-open.jpg, by Matt Page

 

The drybag weighs 162g, which is reasonably heavy compared to more standard drybags, but when considered as a whole front-mounted system together with a minimal harness it creates a light overall setup. The classic alternative to this design would be to have one large drybag and other smaller bags packed separately inside to keep your kit separate. While this could be a lighter and even cheaper setup, it would not be as neat as the Wildcat bag.

Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-buckle.jpg
Wildcat_Double_Ended_Drybag-buckle.jpg, by Matt Page

 

£40 (or £32 for the 8-litre version) for a drybag is not cheap and that is likely to be the biggest hurdle to overcome and without a handlebar harness such as the Wildcat Lion or Alpkit Kanga previously tested I think it would be overkill for many other bikepacking uses.

If however you are looking for a very neat and well-constructed drybag with the ability to keep contents separated, the double-ended design from Wildcat is high quality and made to last. The design and extra construction of the bag impact the price, but this is really the only downside to what is otherwise a great product that once you have started using it, will struggle to move away from because it can be so useful.

You may also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Wildcat Double Ended Drybag review £40.00 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

Alpkit say: Our unique Double-Ended Dry Bag is cleverly divided so that you can separate your gear. It’s constructed in a way that enables the sections to infinitely self-adjust to your gear. Separate wet from dry, clean from dirty, or anything else you can think of. You can even start with the whole bag as one compartment and move things as they get wet during your trip! Self adjusting compartments – simply start stuffing! Different coloured clips help you see the compartment’s purpose Whole bag can be used as a single compartment when required Fully taped seams and waterproof fabric keep dry items dry! The bags are available in 2 sizes, 8-litre and 13-litre and both fit the Lion Handlebar Harness perfectly. (final pic shows the drybag in the Lion harness, harness is not included). Note that both the yellow and black double ended drybags have yellow interiors. This makes it easier to locate contents in the bag in lower light conditions.

Build extra: 

Alpkit list: Weight 8L : 123g 13L : 162g Size (flat) 8L : 495mm x 270mm 13L : 580mm x 315mm

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

product value 

Overall performance: 

When combined with a front harness, as opposed to a full bag the drybag is a brilliant design and extra material mean it is durable and strong. For me, the biggest advantage is keeping wet fabric/kit separate. When packing away a wet tent flysheet or clothing after a night bikepacking.

Product likes: 

The quality of construction is very good with material that is reasonably light for the protection offered.

Product dislikes: 

Cost and weight compared to a simpler, single-ended drybag if you are keen on keeping weight low.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Neat product and well constructed drybag with the ability to keep contains separated which for me is especially useful when preventing wet fabric/kit separate from dry kit. The design and extra construction of the bag impact the price but this is really the only downside to what is otherwise a great product and the type of product that once you have started using it, will struggle to move away from because it can be so useful.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£42.49
-34%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Altura Competition October 2021
£500+ of Altura AW21 Aparrel and Bags to be won
Altura launch their AW21 range and we've got clothing and bags worth £500+ to give away to one lucky reader!
News
2021 specialized gambit cover.jpg
Specialized unleashes the all-new Gambit
Plus the brand's 2FO shoes get a new canvas option
News
2022 canyon spectral cf8 CLLCTV riding cover.jpg
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral CF 8 CLLCTV
Liam swings a leg over Canyon's brand new mullet bike
News
SPT 27.5 ACTION Credit Boris Beyer.JPG
Canyon widens the Spectral family for 2022
The Spectral now gets all of the wheel sizes, an alloy option and new CFR build
Review
2021 all-city gorilla monsoon rival1 hero.jpg
All-City Gorilla Monsoon Review £2600.00
A comfortable, smooth handling beast of a bike that'll cope with whatever you throw at it
Review
2021 smoove universal chain lube hero.jpg
SMOOVE Universal Chain Lube review £15.00
A truly universal all-weather lube that stays smooth and sticks but it is a bit pricey
Feature
Gravel specific gear header.jpg
The 11 gravel specific products you never knew you needed
Bar tape, shoes, helmets and other drop bar goods
Review
Halo Gravitas 29 Wheels review 2021 1.jpg
Halo Gravitas MTC Downhill 29 Boost Wheels Review £500.00
A super tough set of wheels that will appeal to more than just Downhillers