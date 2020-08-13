Best bike packing frame bags for gravel bikes - tried and tested packs that are the best you can buy

Tried and tested packs that are the best you can buy
or-best frame bags .jpg
|
Aug 13 2020
|
Buying
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Frame bags are a super useful piece of kit, not just for bike packing trips they are also a great way of carrying tools, food and other ride essentials on gravel, road and mountain bikes. Here are the best ones we've tested that you can buy in 2020

 

The best bike packing frame bags

The best packs made to carry gear inside your frame are here. All these bags have been tried, tested and reviewed by us and our mates over at road.cc and have all scored over four stars out of five. Scroll down for the full list of click on one of the links below to jump straight to that bag. 

 

BBB Middle Mate frame bag
£35

BBB Middlemate Drive Side Pocket.jpg


BBB's Middle Mate frame bag is great value if it fits your frame. It’s not the most robust frame bag out there but it has two pockets, a bright internal colour divider and five straps to fix it to your frame. It also only costs £35 which makes it a bit of a bargain.

 

Polaris Ventura Frame Bag Max
£65

Polaris Ventura Frame Bag Max7995.jpg


The Ventura Frame Bag Max is a waterproof bikepacking bag at a keen price point, offering five litres of carrying space in one main compartment and two smaller zipped ones, solidly built and at a price point that is seriously competitive.

 

 

Vaude Trailframe frame bag
£70

vaude-trailframe-review-8.jpg


Vaude's Trailframe bag is a tough and waterproof roll top bag, with a side access zipper that keeps your gear easily accessible. It's a simple design that's stable, functional and easy to fit and remove, though the straps can be a bit of a faff.

 

 

Bontrager Adventure frame bag
£80

bontrager-adventure-frame-bag-review-6.jpg


The Bontrager Adventure Frame Bag is really well thought-out, offering plenty of useful features without being fussy or pointless. It’s also properly waterproof, impressively rugged and hardwearing, and stable no matter how hard you ride or how rough the terrain. Only its dark fabric and lack of reflective parts let it down.

 

 

Alpkit Possum frame bag
£70

Alpkit Possum Frame Bag-1.jpg


The Alpkit Possum is a half-sized frame bag, meaning it leaves space for easy access to water bottles on both mountain and gravel bikes. It’s stable, fits a lot of different frames easily and is ideal for carrying tools and spares. It really doesn't carry very much, however, and it’s a tad pricey considering it isn’t waterproof and has a rather basic system securing it to the frame.

 

 

Restrap Race frame bag
£75

2020-restrap-race-frame-bag.jpg


The Restrap Adventure Race Frame Bag is a tough, lightweight choice for fast-and-light adventures. Fitting most frames because of its shorter cut and generous mounting straps, it goes on and off bikes quickly. Although not 100 per cent waterproof, it's good enough to shrug off showers and looks sharp too.

 

 

LifeLine Adventure frame bag
£20

Lifeline Adventure frame bag-1.jpg


The Lifeline Adventure frame bag fits 2.1 litres of storage beneath the top tube. It's a simple design with a single zip and one large storage area, while its 300D ripstop nylon fabric and welded seams mean it's both light and impressively waterproof. It might not be a looker, but it's cheap, simple and effective.

 

 

Topeak Midloader frame bag
£46

topeak-midloader.jpg


While the notion of carrying luggage on your bike for adventures has long been the norm the traditional panniers and saddle bags are being replaced with frame packs like this Topeak Midloader, a well built, sensibly designed load carrier.

 

You might also like: 

 

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Deputy Editor here ar off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. She's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£425.99
-44%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Hydraulic Disc Brake Set
Evans Cycles
£197.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano Zee M640 I-Spec-B Disc Brake and Lever Set
Evans Cycles
£130
Buy now
Review
Leatt DBX 2.0 women's short sleeve jersey-1.jpg
Leatt DBX 2.0 women's short sleeve jersey review £36.00
Comfy and casual jersey, if a bit warmer and baggier than some
Feature
Cheap-bikepacking-kit-everything-need-budget-106.jpg
How to bikepack on a budget: complete bivvy kit under £100
Everything you need for an overnight adventure
Review
RaceFace Aeffect Flat Pedal 2020 Review 1.jpg
Race Face Aeffect Flat Pedal Review £90.00
Tough and small, but not thin or especially grippy – and expensive
News
2020 giant talon Trekking Green (1).jpg
Giant updates the Talon for 2021
Choice is the name of the game with the new Talon
News
2021 Liv Devote gravel bike 3.jpg
Liv Cycling create the Devote women's gravel bike
Five women's bikes, starting at just over 1k
News
2021-Canyon-Grand-Canyon-ON-AL-9-first-look-review-104.jpg
First Look: Canyon Grand Canyon:ON AL9.0
Keenly priced e-MTB hardtail with Shimano drive system
News
FiveCool2.jpg
5 cool things from Endura, Schwalbe, Sprung & Crank Brothers
New MT500 full face lid plus redesigned pedals and more....
Review
2020 Leatt DBX 4.0 V20.1 hero.jpg
Leatt DBX 4.0 V20.1 helmet review £185.00
Comfortable, protective and cool, but could use an adjustable visor