Lifeline Adventure frame bag review £20.00
Great waterproofing, a simple design and very effective
Lifeline Adventure frame bag-1.jpg
|
Jul 23 2020
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good, reliable zip
  • Great waterproofing
  • Easy to use and strong straps
What's not?
  • Unadjustable straps could interfere with cable stops
  • Only one size
Buy if...

The Lifeline Adventure frame bag fits 2.1 litres of storage beneath the top tube. It's a simple design with a single zip and one large storage area, while its 300D ripstop nylon fabric and welded seams mean it's both light and impressively waterproof. It might not be a looker, but it's cheap, simple and effective.

The broad Velcro straps prove easy to use, and secure with no decrease in strength after multiple uses. They're long enough to fit around all bikes, from skinny steel tubing to wide carbon frames, though as they're unadjustable they may interfere with your cablestops. At 155g all up, it's light too.

The design is simple: a single waterproof zip opens on a single storage area. The zip copes well and stays smooth even with the bag bulging and needing some force to close it, and when closed it sits in a small zip garage, which stops it from rattling around.

Lifeline Adventure frame bag-3.jpg

There's a small cable access port near the front, which is handy when storing headlight batteries remotely or charging things while they're on your bars. The waterproofing is impressively unaffected by this hole, as in extremely heavy rain and even exaggerated testing with a hose pipe, the Lifeline Adventure stays completely dry inside.

At 2.1 litres it isn't the largest of frame bags, but the simple design and slim, light fabric means you can make the most of the space available. The shape makes the most of frame designs with a triangular front section, and should leave bottles accessible on most bikes.

Fitted to a 54cm road/gravel bike, for instance, it left enough room for two 750ml bottles in standard (not side access) cages. Yes, it can bulge further than the claimed width of 5.5cm when full, but not so much it interferes when pedalling.

Lifeline Adventure frame bag-2.jpg

At £19.99, it's very easy to overlook the plain styling and lack of internal dividers and just enjoy the benefits. It's £15 cheaper than the small Passport Frame Bag that reviewed well previously, and in a different bracket entirely from the likes of Bontrager's Adventure Frame Bag at £69.99 (we tested the £80 three-litre version here).

The Lifeline Adventure is a budget friendly and well-designed bag that's simple yet performs very well. The quality is good, the waterproofing is impressive and it doesn't actually give away much to more expensive competition – it's basic, but absolutely does the job.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Lifeline Adventure frame bag review £20.00 X
Bags

1 comments

1 hour 19 min ago

I got a very similar one to this from Amazon - the bag part looks exactly the same but the straps slightly different.  Think I paid slightly more but still worth the money.  The side zip does make getting things in and out a little difficult because the bag material isn't very flexible but it will carry two pints of milk easily Smile

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£425.99
-44%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£119.99
-36%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Hydraulic Disc Brake Set
Evans Cycles
£197.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano Zee M640 I-Spec-B Disc Brake and Lever Set
Evans Cycles
£130
Buy now
Review
2020 ritchey wcs venturemax xl handlebar.jpg
Ritchey WCS Venturemax XL handlebar review £95.00
Top quality gravel bar that offers plenty of stiffness and comfortable hand positions
Review
2020 IXS Trigger FF goggles.jpg
IXS Trigger FF helmet review £190.00
A supremely light and airy full face, but big and expensive
Review
leatt dbx 4.0 short hero.jpg
Leatt DBX 4.0 Shorts review £100.00
A great pair of shorts for year-round trail use
News
canyon-grail-main.png
Canyon launch the Grail:ON e-gravel bike
With double-decking cockpit and Bosch drive system
Buying
or-best enduro wheels.jpg
The best trail and enduro mountain bike wheels
Top performing wheelsets for trail riding and enduro racing
News
2021 Yeti ARC 35th Anniversary hero.jpg
Yeti announce the ARC 35th Anniversary Edition
Super limited run of bikes gets custom coloured parts
News
FiveCool2.jpg
5 cool things from Fabric, Muc-Off and more
Tools galore, plus handy bag for shopping on a bikepacking mission
Review
Giro Chronicle MIPS-3.jpg
Giro Chronicle MIPS helmet review £110.00
Great coverage and reassuringly secure – but can get hot