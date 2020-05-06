The best electric gravel bikes you can buy - e-gravel bikes tried and tested
If you're after a drop-bar electric gravel or adventure bike, then we might have the answer in our roundup of all the best ones we have tested. We've tried and tested these bikes listed with more on the way, plus there are more suggestions for options for you to investigate at the bottom.
The best e-gravel bikes
Boardman ADV9.8E
£2,700
Look e-765 Gravel
£6,200
Look has entered the market somewhere very close to the top end with their e-765 Gravel, the sister bike to the road-going e-765. And it’s a very good bike for mixed terrain riding, even if it is expensive enough to put it out of reach of the many (us included).
Carrera Crossroad E
£1000
Carrera is making some really good e-bikes for less than £1,000 at the moment, including the Subway E we recently reviewed. Here it has set itself the task of bringing e-road bikes down to that level, and you know what? It’s succeeded. Okay the Crossroad E isn’t perfect but it is a versatile bike that’s quite a lot of fun to ride. For a grand it’s an impressive package, and definitely one to consider if you have a longer commute you want to do more often by bike.
Orbea Gain D15
£3000
If you want an e-bike that doesn't look like an e-bike, the Gain range from Basque brand Orbea might well hit the spot. Orbea describes it quite accurately as being designed to "enhance your ride, not dominate it". What they're getting at is the fact that the motor is significantly less powerful than the Shimano or Bosch mid-mounted motors that most e-bikes have at this price point, but at 14kg it's also much lighter than most e-bikes.
Also take a look at
These bikes, as yet untested by us, could be well worth a look if you are in the market for a gravel e-bike:
Specialized Turbo Creo Evo
from £5,499
Using the frame, motor and battery from the Creo road bike the Creo Evo gets fatter tyres and some other components to help you on the way to off-road adventures including 1x Shimano GRX and a dropper post.
- More info - www.specialized.com
Ribble CGR AL e
from £1,999
We are fans of many of the various Ribble CGR bikes and are intrigued by this electric gravel version. This version is £2,999 with SRAM Apex and a hub motor but you can get other spec versions starting at £1,999.
- More details here - www.ribblecycles.co.uk
Kinesis Range
£3,500
The latest electric bike from Kineis, the drop bar, gravel going, Range adventure e-bike is Kitted out with a Fazua motor just like the brands Rise mountain e-hardtail, the aluminium adventure bike gets added power and large tyre clearance.
Cannondale Synapse Neo
£3,300
The Synapse Neo is an e-road bike with gravel capability, so the brand says. It uses a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system and gets a 1x SRAM Apex groupset along with 650B x 47mm WTB Byway wheels/tyres. There's a couple of 2x 700c versions of the bike too and also one befitted with mudguards.
- Find out more - www.cannondale.com
