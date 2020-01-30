The best money-no-object gravel and adventure bikes we've tested

The best bling drop bar dirt bikes we've tested
or-best-money-no-object-gravel.jpg
|
Jan 30 2020
|
Buying
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

If you're after the top-performing gravel and adventure bikes you can currently buy, then look no further. We've ridden and reviewed a load of high-end gravel machines and rounded up the best so you can find the top-performing bikes, cost be damned.

If your budget is a little less extravagant, check out the best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £1,000 or the best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000. We've properly ridden and reviewed all the bikes in our roundup, so you can be confident we know what we're talking about.

If you're not sure whether a gravel bike is for you or what makes an adventure bike, then head to our buyer's guide to gravel and adventure bikes which will tell everything you need to know.

Mason ISO (In Search Of)

mason-insearchof-iso-bike-review-5.jpg

Sometimes a bike comes along that completely delivers in its capabilities, looks and build quality. The Mason ISO - In Search Of -  is one of those bikes. With an Italian hand-built frame, a superb level of finish and detail it nonchalantly comes along and redefines what a drop-bar bike is assumed to be capable of being. It's more at the adventure end of the spectrum thanks to built-in racks and the ability to run to fat tyres for off-road comfort and traction, but it's still hugely versatile.

Lauf True Grit Race Edition

Lauf-True-Grit-Race-Edition-review-113.jpg

Lauf's True Grit shuns the usual versatility of most gravel bikes for a pin-sharp focus on racing, with their unique leaf-sprung fork taking centre stage on a bike that's quite unlike most others out there. As a complete package for going very quickly on dirt roads, it's hard to beat thanks to confident handling and superb comfort married to some serious speed.

OPEN WI.DE frameset

open wide review30.JPG

The brand new WI.DE (Winding Detours) gravel bike from Open takes wider tyres than the company’s original UP from 2015 and is all the better for it, with supreme speed over all sorts of surfaces, infused with great handling and low weight from the original it’s based on. But the price tag puts it off-limits for many and you can only buy it as a frameset with a choice of one colour.

Vielo V+1 UDG Rival Edition

vielo-v1-rival-full-bike.jpg

The Vielo V+1 UDG Rival Edition is a smooth and stable road plus bike that's a lot of fun whether you're riding smooth tarmac or broken tracks. It's not quite as light as the original V+1 that we reviewed last year, but the difference is small and it exhibits that same assured performance and attention to detail.

Ibis Hakka MX

ibis hakka mx7.JPG

The Ibis Hakka MX provides a smooth and fast ride with great handling and space for wide tyres and versatility by way of mudguard mounts, and it’s light on the scales, but it is still a pricey prospect in a competitive marketplace, despite the brand's rich mountain bike heritage. 

Pinarello Grevil

pinarello-grevil-riding-3.jpg

Pinarello isn't aiming for the bikepacking adventure market with its new Grevil. The stiff frame with its aerodynamic tube sections and large ratio gearing are aimed purely at maximum velocity, making it a surprisingly fast gravel-bashing speed machine. There are compromises beyond the high price tag, however.

We'll be constantly updating this guide as we test more top-end gravel and adventure bikes, so check back. If you've any suggestions for bikes we should test, let us know in the comments.

You can also check out a roundup of 22 of the best gravel and adventure machines from our friends at road.cc if you want yet more bikes to choose from.

You might also like:

Author block

Jon Woodhouse's picture

Jon Woodhouse

Jon is the editor here at off.road.cc. Whether it's big days out on the gravel bike or hurtling down technical singletracks, if it's got two wheels and can be ridden on dirt, then he's into it. He's previously been technical editor at BikeRadar.com, editor at What Mountain Bike Magazine and also web editor at Singletrackworld.co.uk. Yes, he's been around the houses.

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Review
Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 Womens Omloop bibshorts-2.jpg
Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 Women's Omloop bibshorts review £140.00
Excellent winter bibs that keep you toasty warm and comfy
News
bike-live-cannock-2019-00_0.jpg
Our Bike Live demo day is back at Cannock Chase for 2020
Here's your chance to test bikes from Giant, Ribble, Canyon and more
News
Cub Scout 24 Sport (2) copy.jpg
Nukeproof launches the Cub-Scout kids bike
Mini Scout for mini shredders with 20", 24" or 26" wheels
Review
PRO-bottle-bar-bag-1.jpg
PRO Discover Food Pouch review £30.00
A handy little storage pouch
News
Pearson Inside Out3-1.jpg
Pearson Cycles launches 'Inside Out' gravel series
100% entry fee goes to two mental health charities
Review
enigma-escape-riding-1.jpg
Enigma Escape 2020 £3899.00
Fast, compliant, capable and versatile titanium gravel and adventure bike
Review
Troy Lee Designs Women's Ruckus Gloves-3.jpg
Troy Lee Designs Women's Ruckus glove review £40.00
Good build and strong looks, but the fit is awful
News
Crankbrothers Alloy Synthesis Wheels-12.jpg
Crankbrothers release alloy Synthesis wheels
Front or rear specific with a smaller price tag vs. carbon rims