The best money-no-object gravel and adventure bikes we've tested
If you're after the top-performing gravel and adventure bikes you can currently buy, then look no further. We've ridden and reviewed a load of high-end gravel machines and rounded up the best so you can find the top-performing bikes, cost be damned.
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £1,000
- The best titanium gravel and adventure bikes you can buy
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000
If your budget is a little less extravagant, check out the best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £1,000 or the best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000. We've properly ridden and reviewed all the bikes in our roundup, so you can be confident we know what we're talking about.
If you're not sure whether a gravel bike is for you or what makes an adventure bike, then head to our buyer's guide to gravel and adventure bikes which will tell everything you need to know.
Mason ISO (In Search Of)
Sometimes a bike comes along that completely delivers in its capabilities, looks and build quality. The Mason ISO - In Search Of - is one of those bikes. With an Italian hand-built frame, a superb level of finish and detail it nonchalantly comes along and redefines what a drop-bar bike is assumed to be capable of being. It's more at the adventure end of the spectrum thanks to built-in racks and the ability to run to fat tyres for off-road comfort and traction, but it's still hugely versatile.
Lauf True Grit Race Edition
Lauf's True Grit shuns the usual versatility of most gravel bikes for a pin-sharp focus on racing, with their unique leaf-sprung fork taking centre stage on a bike that's quite unlike most others out there. As a complete package for going very quickly on dirt roads, it's hard to beat thanks to confident handling and superb comfort married to some serious speed.
OPEN WI.DE frameset
The brand new WI.DE (Winding Detours) gravel bike from Open takes wider tyres than the company’s original UP from 2015 and is all the better for it, with supreme speed over all sorts of surfaces, infused with great handling and low weight from the original it’s based on. But the price tag puts it off-limits for many and you can only buy it as a frameset with a choice of one colour.
- €3,200 for frameset
- Read the full review of the OPEN WI.DE frameset here
Vielo V+1 UDG Rival Edition
The Vielo V+1 UDG Rival Edition is a smooth and stable road plus bike that's a lot of fun whether you're riding smooth tarmac or broken tracks. It's not quite as light as the original V+1 that we reviewed last year, but the difference is small and it exhibits that same assured performance and attention to detail.
Ibis Hakka MX
The Ibis Hakka MX provides a smooth and fast ride with great handling and space for wide tyres and versatility by way of mudguard mounts, and it’s light on the scales, but it is still a pricey prospect in a competitive marketplace, despite the brand's rich mountain bike heritage.
Pinarello Grevil
Pinarello isn't aiming for the bikepacking adventure market with its new Grevil. The stiff frame with its aerodynamic tube sections and large ratio gearing are aimed purely at maximum velocity, making it a surprisingly fast gravel-bashing speed machine. There are compromises beyond the high price tag, however.
We'll be constantly updating this guide as we test more top-end gravel and adventure bikes, so check back. If you've any suggestions for bikes we should test, let us know in the comments.
You can also check out a roundup of 22 of the best gravel and adventure machines from our friends at road.cc if you want yet more bikes to choose from.