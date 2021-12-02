Best bikepacking seat packs for gravel and mountain bikes - tried, tested and reviewed

Top scoring seat packs that have been tried, tested and reviewed
Dec 2 2021
Buying
[Updated December 2, 2021]

Here at off-road.cc bikepacking is high on the agenda and we test plenty of gear including numerous seat packs, saddle packs, frame bags and handlebar bags. Here are our top rated saddle bags you can buy in 2020 for carrying gear on your mountain, gravel or adventure bike.

The 12 best seat packs you can buy in 2021

Varying in size and price, all these packs have been tried and tested by us and have scored over four out of five stars in review. That means you can rest assured that we liked them and we'd use them again on our own bikes! Scroll down for the full list in no particular order or hit one of the links below to jump straight to that bag.

Ortlieb Seat-pack 11L — £99.70

2021 Ortlieb Bikepacking bags-15.jpg
2021 Ortlieb Bikepacking bags-15.jpg, by Matt Page

Ortlieb's Seat-pack marries a decent carrying capacity with high-quality, fully waterproof construction. The materials are all top notch and it's got some really nicely thought out details, though it'd be nice to also have the same bungee strap as the 16L model.

Restrap Race saddle bag – £100

2020-restrap-race-saddle-bag-bike.jpg
2020-restrap-race-saddle-bag-bike.jpg, by John Stevenson

The Restrap Race Saddle Bag is a quick-fitting, lightweight and stable way to carry bulky items on your bike. Less than half the weight of Restrap's own standard saddle bag whilst retaining the features needed to perform, it's a great bit of kit at a good price. Quality is excellent too – in fact, its sole problem is a poorly designed light strap.

Alpkit Koala – £71.99

2020 alpkit enduro seat pack.jpg
2020 alpkit enduro seat pack.jpg, by John Stevenson

The Alpkit Koala is one of the original bags created by the British company, and it's still made in the UK. It's reasonably light, easy to attach, and doesn't sway much once fitted, though the seven-litre version's not the biggest. The good news there is that the thirteen-litre version is the same price.

Miss Grape Cluster 13 – £140

MissGrape-Cluster13-2.JPG
MissGrape-Cluster13-2.JPG, by Matt Page

The Cluster 13 Waterproof is a very strong and durable saddlebag that’s ideal for the toughest and longest adventures. The 13 litres of space is easy to pack, and it’s easy to secure to thanks to good buckles. There is a lot to like, but at this price you would expect so.

Brooks Scape — £113.88

2021 brooks scape seat bag.jpg
2021 brooks scape seat bag.jpg, by John Stevenson

The Brooks Scape Seat Bag is a beautiful bit of kit. Top quality materials have been used to not only make sure it looks the part, but also that it is functional, durable and waterproof. For the money it's not the biggest pack out there, though.

Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness – £54

2021 Wildcat Tiger Drover
2021 Wildcat Tiger Drover, by Matt Page

The Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness is designed to hold a drybag securely beneath your saddle, and makes for an incredibly secure and lightweight bikepacking setup. The design makes packing easy and quick, although the initial setup can take a while.

We used the Tiger Drover harness with Wildcat's 10L tapered drybag (£30 and 63g) but you can fit any regular drybag between 5-10L in here.

Altura Vortex 2 Compact seat pack – £35.99

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Main.jpg
Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Main.jpg, by Matt Page

The Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Compact Seatpack is well priced and stands up brilliantly to heavy rain and spray. The weight is good and it's stable too, though some of the fixings are a little fiddly to secure and adjust.

Wildcat Tiger Wayfarer Saddle Harness – £68

2021 wildcat tiger wayfarer saddle harness 1.jpg
2021 wildcat tiger wayfarer saddle harness 1.jpg, by John Stevenson

The Wildcat Tiger Wayfarer saddle harness is more compact than a lot of bikepacking bags and better suited for longer days and shorter tours. Designed to hold your stuff in a dry bag, it's super stable but can be a bit strappy.

Lifeline Adventure Seat Pack – £29.99

Lifeline Adventure Seat pack 1-1.jpg

The LifeLine Adventure Seat Pack offers a reasonable 7.5 litres of storage within a single compartment. The ripstop fabric is strong, very waterproof and light – the whole thing weighs just 320g – while the Velcro and buckle straps are quick and secure. The tapered shape needs careful packing to stop the pack sagging, however.

 

Polaris Ventura Seat Pack Max – £59.99

polaris-seatpack-review-7992.jpg

The Polaris Ventura seat pack comes with all the core features you’d need in a seat pack; it's tough, fairly spacious and offers some nice details, but is slightly compromised by its fiddly attachment straps. It’s pretty good value for money but does have a slight simplicity or lack of refinement in the build.

 

Topeak BackLoader 10L – £44.99

topeak-backloader-10l.jpg

The Topeak Backloader 10L is a reasonably priced bikepacking seatpack that carries its own waterproof stuffsack inside. Although you can get a waterproof bag of similar size that weighs slightly less, for its price and ease of use the Topeak Backloader is a brilliant choice. If you like the idea of the two-part inner-outer system for a completely waterproof luggage carrier, it's a good option right now given its balance of function and price.

 

Restrap Saddle Bag Holster and Dry Bag – £95

restrap-saddle-bag-holster-dry-bag.jpg

If you need to carry up to 14 litres of luggage but don't want to use a rack, the Restrap Saddle Bag Holster is an excellent choice. Unconstrained by frame design or bottle cage placement, it will work for just about any bike.

 

Author block

Rachael Wight's picture

Editor here at off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. In the past Rachael has written for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding, she has been equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories or doing the site admin. When she's not busy with all the above she's roasting coffee or coaching mountain biking in the Forest of Dean. 

