LifeLine Adventure Seat Pack review £40.00
Stable, weatherproof and durable, though not the largest
Aug 20 2020
Bags
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Weatherproof and tough
  • Very stable
  • Strong straps
What's not?
  • Tapered shape needs careful packing
  • Needs a stiffer base
  • Only one size
Buy if...
You want a small-ish but excellent pack at a great price

The LifeLine Adventure Seat Pack offers a reasonable 7.5 litres of storage within a single compartment. The ripstop fabric is strong, very waterproof and light – the whole thing weighs just 320g – while the Velcro and buckle straps are quick and secure. The tapered shape needs careful packing to stop the pack sagging, however.

With two buckled straps threading over the saddle rails and one wide Velcro strap around the seatpost, the Adventure Seat Pack is very stable. Even when stuffed there's almost no noticeable sideways swing.

It tapers from a wide opening that makes for easy packing, and I discovered it's important to fill the small end carefully to help the bag keep its shape.

Lifeline Adventure Seat pack 1-4.jpg

Stuffing it with clothing works well – the reinforced panel along the bottom struggles to avoid bending if there's empty space at the end.

Lifeline Adventure Seat pack 1-3.jpg

 

Lifeline Adventure Seat pack 1-6.jpg

Given the roll-down closure and waterproof fabric, you do have to squeeze out as much air as possible to avoid creating a balloon, although with practice it's easy to purge what you need and get the Adventure buckled. The buckles are easy to use and reliable, too.

Lifeline Adventure Seat pack 1-5.jpg

While the Adventure may lack any sort of pizzazz,  it's a solid, stable and secure seat pack with excellent waterproofing. At 7.5L it's not the most capacious you can get, and even then it needs careful packing to avoid bending, but for the price such niggles are minor. It's an easy, no-nonsense way to transport kit without having to worry about weather.

