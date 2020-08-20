- Weatherproof and tough
- Very stable
- Strong straps
- Tapered shape needs careful packing
- Needs a stiffer base
- Only one size
The LifeLine Adventure Seat Pack offers a reasonable 7.5 litres of storage within a single compartment. The ripstop fabric is strong, very waterproof and light – the whole thing weighs just 320g – while the Velcro and buckle straps are quick and secure. The tapered shape needs careful packing to stop the pack sagging, however.
With two buckled straps threading over the saddle rails and one wide Velcro strap around the seatpost, the Adventure Seat Pack is very stable. Even when stuffed there's almost no noticeable sideways swing.
It tapers from a wide opening that makes for easy packing, and I discovered it's important to fill the small end carefully to help the bag keep its shape.
Stuffing it with clothing works well – the reinforced panel along the bottom struggles to avoid bending if there's empty space at the end.
Given the roll-down closure and waterproof fabric, you do have to squeeze out as much air as possible to avoid creating a balloon, although with practice it's easy to purge what you need and get the Adventure buckled. The buckles are easy to use and reliable, too.
While the Adventure may lack any sort of pizzazz, it's a solid, stable and secure seat pack with excellent waterproofing. At 7.5L it's not the most capacious you can get, and even then it needs careful packing to avoid bending, but for the price such niggles are minor. It's an easy, no-nonsense way to transport kit without having to worry about weather.
