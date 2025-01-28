 LCP

UCI forces Ritchey to redesign its Rainbow logo

Ritchey’s iconic logo is changing after decades of Rainbow Stripe branding.
UCI forces Ritchey to redesign its Rainbow logo
|
Jan 28 2025
|
News
One of the most storied brands in mountain biking and off-road riding, Ritchey’s agreement with the UCI for using the Rainbow Stripes ended late last year. Required to create new product branding, Ritchey’s marketing team has revealed the graphic design, that will now feature on its frames and components. 

The Rainbow Stripe logo has been a symbolic and valid part of Ritchey’s product identification and brand identity since the early 1990s. With several UCI World Champion mountain bike riders, including the winningest of all time, Nino Schurter, being Ritchey component users, the brand had reason to use UCI World Champion Rainbow Stripes on its products. 

Now, the brand is moving away from the rainbow stripes as its agreement with the UCI to use the colours expired at the end of 2024 and is not eligible for renewal.

Ritchey’s new WCS product logo retains a similar design and font as the Rainbow Stripes version that brand followers have known for decades. The only change is colourway. Replacing the Rainbow Stripe colours are grey metallic stripes on Ritchey products, while the packaging will now feature blue stripes. 

2025 ritchey logo.jpg
2025 ritchey logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The WCS product range might be moving beyond the colourful differentiation and easy recognition of those iconic UCI Rainbow Stripes, but Ritchey's product engineering hasn’t changed. 

With its inarguable history, Ritchey can claim to be the original mountain bike brand. Founder Tom Ritchey built the first dedicated custom and production mountain bike frames during the sport’s origin moment in Marin Country, California, during the mid-1970s. Ritchey is largely credited with developing mountain biking and pioneering component standards that evolved the sport from fringe outdoor activity to its growth phase in the 1990s. 

unnamed (14).jpg
unnamed (14).jpg, by Liam Mercer


Driven by the off-road riding obsession and engineering skills of founder, Ritchey has a proven history of innovation and integration. Creating mountain bike frames and components for adventurous all-terrain bike touring, multi-day mountain bike stage racing and UCI XCO pros. 

For riders who value the shape of Ritchey’s handlebars, the wraparound clamping design of its stems and the timeless appeal of its steel mountain and gravel bike frames, the new logo might be subdued. However, the brand legacy and engineering values remain unchanged.  

Author

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

3 comments

9 min 15 sec ago

Liam Mercer wrote:

 

Liam Mercer's picture
1 hour 31 min ago

1 hour 39 min ago

Im somewhat surprised by this.  Surely Ritchey had the rights to use this at some point, otherwise it would have been challenged before and I assume the agreement has lapsed?

