Bike fit with e-gravel bike - Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 2
Suvi and Liam have been busy preparing for the upcoming race season, and in this episode, Suvi visits Tony Corke, a professional bike fitter, and gets the Lapierre e-Crosshill gravel bike tweaked to suit her racing ambitions. Because it is true that a well-fitting bike is a fast bike...
For the bike fit, Suvi visited an experienced bike fitter and bike-fitter trainer Tony Corke outside Bath. After a quick questionnaire of her aims and expectations from the bike fit, the real work started: Tony first evaluated everything with the Suvi riding her Lapierre e-Crosshill - and picked out the aspects that needed improving on the bike.
Tony's experienced eye has evaluated countless cyclists and he easily identified everything that needed improving - and suggested how to do that.
Something that you can see in the video as well is the little dots that Tony used to create a digital picture of Suvi’s cycling form - this was very helpful in identifying what parts of the bike did not fit well and letting the cyclist themselves see how their form looks on the bike.
The final touch of the bike fit is the jig, a bike fit bike with endless possible adjustments. This is where Suvi got to trial different saddle heights, crank lengths, handlebar heights and handlebar widths until she claimed everything started to feel “better”.
Doing the same adjustments at home would be very difficult, which is why a professional bike fit session is well worth it if you think your bike is not fitting you perfectly.
It is rare that a bike would come out of the box fitting the rider perfectly - as we saw also with Liam's suspension set-up video, too. And although the changes that Suvi needed on the Lapierre were small, they make a big difference in performance and comfort.
If you want to get a bike fit done, you can check Tony’s details on his website.