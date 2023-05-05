Bike fit with e-gravel bike - Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 2

Suvi visits a bike fitter with her Lapierre e-Crosshill to improve her position on the bike
Bike fit with e-gravel bike - Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 2
|
May 5 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Lapierre-Prorace-SAT-use-100.jpg
First Ride: Lapierre's new ProRace SAT race hardtail
New 29er bike uses clever vibration damping tech
20170725_8816_mattwragg.jpg
Overvolt AM700 iBosch
Matt Wragg
First Ride: Lapierre’s new Overvolt iBosch Electric Mountain Bike
Bosch tech now integrates the battery for a sleeker look.
20170725_8865_mattwragg.jpg
Lapierre Overvolt AM729 iShimano eMountainbike
First Ride: Lapierre’s new Overvolt iShimano Electric Mountain Bike
All new design comes with Shimano motor and Lapierre's battery
Lapierre-XR-729-First-Look-100.jpg
First Look: Lapierre XR 729 - full sus carbon cross-country speed
Top-end carbon cross-country race machine

Suvi and Liam have been busy preparing for the upcoming race season, and in this episode, Suvi visits Tony Corke, a professional bike fitter, and gets the Lapierre e-Crosshill gravel bike tweaked to suit her racing ambitions. Because it is true that a well-fitting bike is a fast bike...

Bike fit with a e-gravel bike - Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 2, by off-road.cc


For the bike fit, Suvi visited an experienced bike fitter and bike-fitter trainer Tony Corke outside Bath. After a quick questionnaire of her aims and expectations from the bike fit, the real work started: Tony first evaluated everything with the Suvi riding her Lapierre e-Crosshill - and picked out the aspects that needed improving on the bike. 

Tony's experienced eye has evaluated countless cyclists and he easily identified everything that needed improving - and suggested how to do that. 

Something that you can see in the video as well is the little dots that Tony used to create a digital picture of Suvi’s cycling form - this was very helpful in identifying what parts of the bike did not fit well and letting the cyclist themselves see how their form looks on the bike. 

The final touch of the bike fit is the jig, a bike fit bike with endless possible adjustments. This is where Suvi got to trial different saddle heights, crank lengths, handlebar heights and handlebar widths until she claimed everything started to feel “better”. 

Doing the same adjustments at home would be very difficult, which is why a professional bike fit session is well worth it if you think your bike is not fitting you perfectly. 

It is rare that a bike would come out of the box fitting the rider perfectly - as we saw also with Liam's suspension set-up video, too. And although the changes that Suvi needed on the Lapierre were small, they make a big difference in performance and comfort. 

If you want to get a bike fit done, you can check Tony’s details on his website. 

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£40
-38%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Feature
2023 5ct cover 05.05.23.jpg
Bell's Full 10, Deity Deftrap pedals and EVOC bike bags
And the coolest stories of the week
Feature
Cwmcarn-MTB-trail-guide-Decathon-120.jpg
Tips for beginner mountain bikers
Everything you need to know about starting out mountain biking
Review
IMG_6947 copy.jpg
Osprey Escapist 20L Rucksack review £120.00
Big capacity, good weather protection and a great fit but at a steep price
Review
Hope_XCR_Pro_X2_main.jpg
Hope XCR Pro X2 Brakes review £250.00
Beautiful-looking brake with power that exceeds its low weight design
News
2023 prototype pinarello.jpg
Pidcock and Ferrand-Prevot spotted on prototype Pinarello
Is there a new XC bike from a road brand on the horizon?
Review
Lizard Skins Oury V2 Single Lock-On Hero.jpeg
Lizard Skins Oury V2 Single Clamp Lock-On Grip review £30.00
Super-comfortable lock-on grips for larger hands
News
2023 scott sram spark nino schurter hero.jpg
Nino Schurter's 2023 Scott Spark RC Special Edition
A closer look at Nino's latest World Championship-edition Scott Spark
Review
2023 3t discus i28 ltd hero.jpg
3T DiscusPlus i28 LTD gravel wheelset review £1949.00
A light-feeling, durable gravel wheelset but pushed hard on price by the competition