Team ORCC '23 | EP.02 pt 1 - Suspension setup for enduro
We are back with another edition of Team ORCC '23 and this time we join myself, and I go off to the Forest of Dean to visit Sprung to have suspension wizard, Jake Ireland set up my Lapierre Spicy's suspension perfectly.
Correct suspension setup is key for any mountain bike, especially if the rider wants to be fast and competitive, which is exactly why I popped in to see Jake at Sprung.
Before we get any further, I also introduce yet another brand who is sponsoring the team for our 2023 season. Northwave will be supplying us with its latest range of apparel and shoes throughout the year.
Jake is the owner of the Forest of Dean based suspension workshop, Sprung, and with 15 years of suspension fettling at World Cup level under his belt, I couldn't think of anyone better to set up my bike's suspension. In this video, Jake takes me through the ins and outs of mountain bike suspension setup not only to teach me a thing or two, but to get my Lapierre Spicy absolutely dialed ahead of my race season.
And Jake's approach is rather simple as he opted not to strap my bike full of the smartest telemetry kit, instead, he employed his phone's video recording function in order to spot what my suspension was doing and whether it was having an effect on my body position on the bike.
What's extra cool is that Sprung's suspension setup service can be booked by anyone through the website, whether that's for a three hour workshop setup, or a full day's setup doing something similar to what we did in the video.