Team ORCC '23 | EP.01 - We're back!

Team ORCC is back for another season. Let's meet the sponsors
Team ORCC '23 | EP.01 - We're back!
|
Jan 31 2023
|
News
Team orcc ep.03 march.jpg
Team ORCC: Cyclocross goes enduro
Racing kicks off for the boys and Liam C gets some enduro tips for his CX season
2022 OR AM team group 2.jpg
Team ORCC: The guys get training
The boys hit the gym to get fit and ready for their race seasons
2022 t-orcc cover APRIL.jpg
Team ORCC: Brad battles it out on the beach for April
And Liam M gets his enduro season underway
2022 team orcc cover 11.jpg
Team ORCC EP.11: The bikes - Canyon Lux Trail, Grail AL7 and Spectral CF8
We check out the Canyon bikes Team ORCC have been riding

[Sponsored content]

This time last year we introduced our very own Team ORCC where four members of off.road.cc staff had a go at a full season's racing in their chosen disciplines. Due to the success of the first series, we're excited to announce that we've got another sponsorship deal for 2023 and this time we're doing things a little differently. But first, let's introduce our sponsors.

team orcc 23 ep 1, by Liam Mercer


In this first episode of Team ORCC '23, we visit the Raleigh Experience Centre in Nottingham to learn more about our fresh sponsors and get to know the kit. Just like last time, we've got brands supporting us with bikes, wheels, tyres and helmets.

But before we get into the good stuff, let's talk about some of the other changes that you'll see in this '23 series. Instead of four riders covering cross-country, gravel, enduro and cyclo-cross, we've got just two with Suvi riding gravel and Liam taking on an enduro series. This way, you'll be able to follow our racing stories even closer than before as we get our bikes set up and train towards a special race with Suvi's being Raiders Gravel and Liam's being the Minehead leg of the Southern Enduro (which is also a British National Enduro Series event). We'll also be employing some big names throughout the series to give us a helping hand. So, onto the kit.

MET Helmets

2023 t-orcc 23 met parachute.png
2023 t-orcc 23 met parachute.png, by Liam Mercer


MET will be keeping our heads safe thanks to the Parachute MCR and Trenta 3K. Starting with the former, it's a convertible helmet that comes with a Magnetic Chin Release (MCR for short) and it's certified to ASTM standards. This'll be ideal as I can ride with it without the chin bar while training, and quickly attach it when it comes to race time.

2023 t-orcc 23 met trenta.png
2023 t-orcc 23 met trenta.png, by Liam Mercer


Suvi will be donning the Trenta 3K Carbon Mips, a helmet that's been ridden to victory in the Tour De France and the monuments of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia. It's designed to keep your head nice and fresh whilst saving energy with each pedal stroke. In fact, it's the most advanced helmet that MET has created to date.

Stan's No Tubes

Not only will Stan's No Tubes keep us rolling thanks to its tubeless sealant range but the brand is providing us with wheels and tubeless repair kits, too. Liam will be rolling on a set of Stan's Flow MK4 wheels which benefit from the latest M-Pulse freehub. What makes this special is that rather than springs to push the pawls into the hub's teeth, it employs neodymium magnets to pull the pawls in place, which should offer a stronger engagement.

2023 t-orcc 23 stans.png
2023 t-orcc 23 stans.png, by Liam Mercer


Of course, we'll then be running Stan's No Tubes tubeless tyre sealant and the very cool Stan's Dart tubeless repair kit which, when inserted into a puncture, reacts with the sealant to create a permanent seal.

Continental tyres

Next up, Continental will be keeping our Stan's wheels shod with grippy rubber. Suvi will be running a pair of Terra Speed tyres which are ideal for harder terrain where rolling speed is imperative.

2023 t-orcc 23 continental.png
2023 t-orcc 23 continental.png, by Liam Mercer


Last year Continental unveiled the Gravity range of tyres and I'll be taking full advantage of it. The lineup is made of five different tread compounds that are designed for specific conditions with four rubber compounds from hard to super soft and three rubber compounds. Liam has the Kryptotal FR and RE and may move to the Argotal if things get particularly damp.

Lapierre bikes

As a brand steeped in racing heritage and having riders such as Isabeau Courdurier take Lapierre bikes to EWS victory, we're excited to be riding Lapierre bikes for 2023.

2023 23 t-orcc lapierre crosshill.png
2023 23 t-orcc lapierre crosshill.png, by Liam Mercer


Taking the role of the team's gravel rider, Suvi will be tackling her seasons aboard the Crosshill 5.2. That's right, it's an e-gravel bike which makes Suvi's experience that bit more interesting. Built around an alloy frame, the Crosshill 5.2 benefits from a Mahle X35+ motor hub which is paired with a 250Wh battery which should come in handy when the climbs get especially tough.

2023 t-orcc 23 lapieree spicy.png
2023 t-orcc 23 lapieree spicy.png, by Liam Mercer


For Liam's enduro series, he'll be on the Spicy CF 6.9. It gets 170mm of suspension at both ends, delivered by a Fox 38 Performance fork and a Fox DHX Performance coil shock. It runs on a pair of 29-inch wheels, too. It then benefits from a mix of SRAM NX and GX drivetrain components.

