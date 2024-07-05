 LCP

Tom Ritchey and the evolution of mountain bikes

We talk all things mountain biking with the godfather of off-road bicycle design.
Tom Ritchey and the evolution of mountain bikes
|
Jul 5 2024
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

[Words by Steve Thomas // Photography by Tom Ritchey]

Long before the mountain bike was even conceived, on the dusty mountain trails of 1970s Santa Cruz, in Northern California, a young teenage Tom Ritchey was already taking on epic long-distance off-road rides on his road bike and was already building bike frames and parts. 

Fast forward a few years and his rough riding learnings soon translated into the creation of an all-new kind of bicycle, which was set to become the first dedicated production mountain bike in existence.

Ever since then, Tom and his company, Ritchey Logic, have been producing innovative and “logical” bikes and parts. Tom is well known as a person who follows his beliefs and stands strong on them, it’s an ethos which has been reflected all through the historical range of Ritchey products.

We caught up with Tom to hear his thoughts and grab his insights into the evolution of our beloved machines.

Tom Ritchey
Tom Ritchey, by Tom Ritchey


ORCC: What was the most important early innovation in creating the first dedicated mountain bike?

Tom Ritchey: The handlebar was the biggest. I was already making stems and was successful at that, and if you can take the cockpit of a bike and change it then you have a different bike. The BMX was just in its infancy back then, and the cruiser was in a similar infancy – and found mostly in Southern California but they were mostly extremely heavy bikes. 

The problem with the combination bar and stem they use, and in then using it for a mountain bike or off-road bike was that there was nothing in there to be able to assess their strength for off-road riding. Those other bikes used then were essentially cruisers, which were different to bombers, klunkers or for MTB use.

The first Repack I did was in 1978, which was also when I was starting to play around with the first mountain bike. I was invited to ride it and I borrowed a bike. On the first corner, my bars rotated, so I had to stop, sort them out, and then cut my speed. It was obvious that there was no strength-appropriate bar-stem strength combination out there at the time.

As I was building stems for really strong riders already, the idea of building a specific combination (for off-road use) that was strong made sense, and people liked that.

For a couple of years that first “bullmoose” design of handlebar was pretty much the identifying point of the MTB.

Tom Ritchey
Tom Ritchey, by Tom Ritchey


ORCC: What do you think about the general evolution of mountain bikes – from you’re classic 1990’s hardtails through to the current enduro trend?

TR: There is an ongoing transition of what I consider to be a very positive evolution of materials. With the use of carbon fibre, and in the development of suspension in particular, has made it possible to approach the weight of a good (hardtail) steel bike and to have full suspension, too, and thus to have something that gives you much more control.

I ride a full-suspension bike and I raced full-suspension because I can get within pounds of a lightweight steel bike. The value is not that it’s a full suspension bike, it’s that I can turn off the suspension when I want and race a bike that’s on/off with suspension when needed. 

It’s a cockpit of seven switches or rather levers of control. There is a tremendous value to switching between modes, but it comes at a cost – a very high cost, and at a complexity cost, too.

As we go into electronics, with electronics replacing cables and even giving power assist; we’re transitioning into a bike that you have to be beyond the basic mechanic to ride and to ride it where you want to ride it.

To me, a good ride is being able to leave and not worry about things – not to think “If this breaks I’m going to be stuck, or if this doesn’t work, I’m not going to be able to fix it.”     

Absa Cape Epic
Absa Cape Epic, by Absa Cape Epic


Your standard 10-12 or so attachments in your bike tool are not going to fix a lot of things that go wrong with this complex stuff. 

I don’t ever take a cell phone with me on the bike – and even if I had one with me it wouldn’t work where I want to ride. Because of these (reliability and repair) concerns, I am going to choose not to ride in these places, or not to do these rides alone (which is a big deal to me), and that’s a bad thing.

If I have to worry about going where I want to ride and experiencing that ride and maybe not getting back because of technology, that’s a very negative thing about the sport. I think very few people think in the way I do about this, or calculate it in. But, in little ways, it is irrefutable to the thinking person.

As we’ve evolved further into this, with the mechanic and the salesperson being part of the whole experience now, and with (the industry) telling and selling you something (without factoring the reliability in) – that you’ll be able to do this and that on, well, it's marketing, basically it’s the world that we live in. 

Tom Ritchey
Tom Ritchey, by Tom Ritchey


ORCC: What do you think about the growing trend towards wider rims, tyres and bigger travel?

TR: It’s a combination of usage scenarios. As the enduro bike gets more and more to be considered as the cross-country bike you end up emulating the practical things of motorsport and motorcycling.  

I think that when you’re going downhill anything can be what it has to be. As soon as you start turning uphill without power assistance you start appreciating other things.

If you’re going downhill go for it; why not make it a motorbike without a motor? If you’re going uphill, count your costs and choose carefully.

Tom Ritchey
Tom Ritchey, by Tom Ritchey


ORCC: What are your thoughts on the evolution of suspension?

TR: When full suspension bikes first came into use, I was riding in Moab (in the 90s), when things were really beginning to change (in bike design and fractioning of the sport). 

The amazing thing was that the local riders were kick-ass and were fully rigid riders. They were the kind that came out (some on single speed) and put their own map together in their heads. and they had decided that they didn’t want the downside of all that (new) mechanical experience. They wanted the true experience and were willing to develop the physical skills to attain it.

Nowadays, take Nino Schurter as an example, he could ride a rigid bike faster than anybody around, and so he can also ride a full suspension bike faster than anybody, too. 

But, the true rider, who is looking at all the plusses and minuses now ends up tending to go in the direction full-suspension. If I were a younger rider, I would probably lean more towards developing my skills on a rigid bike/hardtail, and then put them to use on a full-suspension bike. 

At my age, I don’t look that way at things anymore. I’m good enough to stay with most groups – and the new technology helps me to do that (because of my earlier learning on rigid bikes).

Tom Ritchey
Tom Ritchey, by Tom Ritchey


ORCC: Is the early evolution of the mountain bike reflected in the current-day gravel scene?

TR: Those early mountain biking days were a very educational time, and if you look back and then look at the current situation with gravel bikes coming into their own – it’s what I call the 40-year cycle. 

We’re basically back to square one with gravel, and unfortunately, they’re bringing in support and things like that, so who knows what will happen in the next 40-year cycle. During the last 40-year cycle, you had every imaginable category, discipline, bike design, and racing categories and types, and it just about covered every which way you could go in the sport.

You might also like: 

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Feature
2024 EB dji avinox.jpg
Eurobike 2024 Gallery: top tech and mad bikes
All the highlights and weird kit from Europe's biggest bike trade show.
Review
2024 bluegrass seamless lite hero.jpg
Bluegrass Seamless Lite D3O body armour review £200.00
Low-profile back protection without the weight or comfort penalties.
News
Muc-off Big Bore valves
Muc-off unveils Big Bore coreless valves
Designed with a ‘straight through’ coreless structure, these valves promise to make inflation much easier – and clogging, much rarer.
News
2025 Giant Revolt gravel bike
Giant launches faster Revolt with adjustable wheelbase
Giant has officially revealed its new range of Revolt gravel and off-road adventure riding bikes in Germany at Eurobike.
News
2024 goodyear wrangler hero.jpg
The Wrangler is Goodyear's new enduro and e-MTB tyre
The Wranger introduces an all-new e-bike specific construction.
News
2024 wtb hero.jpg
Four new WTB tyres released – including a gravel super slick
Three new gravel bike tyres for two of WTB’s model ranges – Vulpine and Resolute – and all-new Macro MTB tyre.
News
2024 dji amflow riding.jpg
DJI enters the e-MTB space with Avinox motor and Amflow bike
DJI's new motor and e-MTB outputs 850w and weighs 19.2kg.
News
2024 merida big.trail hero 1.jpg
All-new Merida Big.Trail is progressive and affordable
The Big.Trail falls in line with Merida's latest sizing philosophy and gets the most progressive geometry for the price.