Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Compact Seatpack review £60.00
Stable, well priced and fully waterproof pack that's a useful size
Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Main.jpg
|
May 19 2021
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Waterproof
  • Stable
  • Good value
What's not?
  • Saddle attachment is fiddly
  • No attachment loops on top
  • Loose straps can flap about
Buy if...
You want a compact, fully weatherproof pack

The Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Compact Seatpack is well priced and stands up brilliantly to heavy rain and spray. The weight is good and it's stable too, though some of the fixings are a little fiddly to secure and adjust.

This Compact pack takes 4-6 litres of cargo – enough for a bulky Alpkit PipeDream 600 winter sleeping bag, for instance, or a lighter sleeping bag, a bivi bag and spare clothing. It feels more spacious than it is.

At 280g it's reasonably lightweight, too. There are lighter bags – the 7L Alpkit Koala is 186g, for instance, while the Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness is 246g with a 10L drybag – but for the price it's good.

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Rear.jpg

One big plus for the Altura is that it's fully waterproof, not just water resistant. The main fabric is polyester and rated to IPX6, which can withstand powerful water jets. Very wet rides saw nothing get through, and even a close-range hosing failed to trouble it.

There is one aspect of a fully waterproof bag that can be frustrating, and that is the need to remove all the air before sealing it. The Vortex 2 is the same. The Ortlieb Seat Pack features an air valve that makes it much easier to pack, although it also costs over £100 (now).

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Straps.jpg

The Vortex 2 secures easily with a generously wide Velcro strap, and a strip of extra material where it makes contact with the saddle protects against wear – although it isn't a non-slip fabric.

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Side.jpg

The pack attaches to the saddle rails with side-release Kross attachments that, in theory, allow faster removal and attachment. I found them fiddly when the bag was full though, and ended up releasing the strap instead, which defeats the object slightly.

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Rail QR.jpg

The roll-top buckles shut, which works very well, though one small complaint is the lack of strap tidies – the only way of keeping the excess from flapping about is to shove it under a nearby strap. It's a bit untidy.

There is a loop for a light on the back, which is a nice touch, although if you pack very light it will be rolled out of view.

There is also a curious elastic loop underneath the pack that could be used to hold an item of clothing perhaps, although it is an awkward location and whatever is kept here will get hammered by spray off the rear wheel.

Altura Vortex 2 Compact Seatpack Under.jpg

There are no attachment points on the top, though, which is a shame – both the larger sizes of this pack have them.

At £60 the Vortex 2 is competitively priced, especially for the fully waterproof design it offers. The Alpkit Koala was £75 when tested (£55 currently), although that isn't fully waterproof and the seatpost attachment isn't as stable. The Lifeline Adventure, meanwhile, is now just £30 –a real bargain, even if it is an even more minimalist design.

The Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Compact Seatpack is great – it's very weatherproof, very stable and a very useful size for a good price.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Altura Vortex 2 Waterproof Compact Seatpack review £60.00 X
Bags

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
2021 endura Womens_MT500_Animo_Lifestyle.jpg
Endura announces new additions to the MT500 range
Psychedelic prints and pants on fire, we've got all the details
News
2021 YT Capra LE hero.jpeg
YT Industries refreshes the Capra
The new generation Capra comes gets a hint of the mullet treatment
Review
2021 crankbrothers stamp lace hero.jpg
Crankbrothers Stamp Lace shoe review £115.00
A cracking trail shoe bar a lack of grip for walking muddy slopes, if rather expensive
Review
2021 Nukeproof Giga Comp 275 Riding 3.jpg
Nukeproof Giga 275 Carbon Comp review £3700.00
Long travel bike at the forefront of the progressive geometry game
Review
Hackney GT LS Jersey_1.JPG
Hackney GT Long Sleeve Jersey £55.00
A very tough jersey with great performance and standout looks, but a bit warm for summer
Review
7Mesh Compound Jersey_1.JPG
7Mesh Compound jersey review £70.00
Well made and comfortable jersey that fits well, but perhaps a little flimsy
Review
2021 Vittoria Terreno Dry 700x40 Main.jpg
Vittoria Terreno Dry gravel tyre review £45.00
Smooth, quick and grippier than you would expect – a very impressive tyre
Review
Granite Bottle Cage_1.JPG
Granite Aux Carbon Bottle Cage with Strap Kit £28.00
A sturdy strap-on cage that works flawlessly, but it's expensive