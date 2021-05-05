The Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness is designed to hold a drybag securely beneath your saddle, and makes for an incredibly secure and lightweight bikepacking setup. The design makes packing easy and quick, although the initial setup can take a while.
While I tested the Tiger Drover harness alongside Wildcat's 10L tapered drybag (£30 and 63g, making for a £102 combo), you can of course fit any regular drybag between 5-10L in here.
Fitting the harness for the first time took me a little time, though the instructions on the site are very clear with good diagrams. It is not difficult to fit, but the process is different to other bags.
The tension adjusters for the bag have a roll-up velcro attachment to take up all the loose fabric, making for a very neat finish.
The harness is made from LS21, which is waterproof ballistic nylon that's very resistant to abrasion. The fabric has some padding within it to give it shape.
With everything installed, the overwhelming impression is how secure the bag is – there's virtually no side to side movement. Even when riding and purposefully trying to initiate some sway, it stays completely solid.
With regular saddlepacks I usually remove the whole bag from the bike to pack effectively, but being able to leave the harness in place really speeds things up. Packing can be several minutes faster.
The Tiger Drover needs at least 17.5cm of seat post showing – and 20.5cm clearance from saddle to tyre – which is more that comparable one-piece bags, such as the Miss Grape Cluster 13 Waterproof, which only requires 9cm of seat post and 17cm saddle to tyre.
This harness weighs 183g, but even with the tapered drybag the total weight is still a very light 246g – less than any bag we've tested, and significantly lighter than the also two-piece Rapha Waterproof Rear Pack at 623g.
It is also almost 100g lighter than the Ortlieb 11 litre Seat Pack, which itself is an excellent and very stable design.
When bikepacking there is little more frustrating than a saddle bag that is constantly swaying, and the Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness has that completely under control. It's a system that works well, makes packing easier and makes for a usefully faster getaway too.
