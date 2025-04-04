Lee Cougan unveils the full suspension Innova Super Gravel bike
Gravel bike suspension. A decade ago, it was an odd concept. However, as the gravel category has grown, more innovation is happening to create gravel bikes with better traction and reduced rider fatigue. And that means more suspension integration.
- World Cup XCO riders protest over podium changes
- Busting those suspension myths with Fox
- Gravel bike suspension and dropper posts - do you need them?
Lee Cougan’s latest take on the idea of a terrain-taming gravel bike is the Innova Super Gravel, featuring the brand’s innovative 30mm rear suspension solution. Its rear-wheel damping is delivered by the brand’s Innova Structural Suspension (ISS), first seen on Lee Cougan’s Rampage XC bike.
Low-maintenance gravel bike suspension
The concept of ISS is to use the inherent flex available with a carbon frame’s chainstays, and integrate a shock absorption mechanism without the traditional pivots, bearings, mountain hardware, or burden of setting sag and servicing an air shock.
With ISS, the Toray T700 carbon frame has tapered chainstays, precision engineered to flex and deflect, absorbing that trail buzz that can be so fatiguing for gravel riders on badly corrugated roads.
Lee Cougan’s ISS system has oil pistons in a cartridge that mount on the seat tube and seatstay junction. It’s a more active solution than the stay-to-seat-tube bridge elastomer ‘shocks’ that other brands have used to create more compliance for their hardtail mountain bikes and all-terrain gravel bikes, thanks to those oil pistons.
Capable of the roughest gravel routes
Geometry numbers for the Innova Super Gravel are similar to those of the Rampage XC bike. It’s configured to run with a much longer fork than conventional gravel bike forks in the 40-60mm range. Lee Cougan’s build kit fits a 100mm fork to work with the ISS system’s 30mm of rear damping. With the 100mm fork up front, the Super Gravel’s core geometry numbers tally a 69-degree head angle and 73-degree seat angle – exactly as you’d have on a Lee Cougan Rampage XC set-up.
The Super Gravel frames run Boost 148mm wide rear axles (wider than most gravel frames with 142mm axle spacing), while the bottom brackets are pressfit 92 x 41mm. Those stout frame standards are more akin to a mountain bike than a gravel frame, making the Super Gravel very durable for drop bar all-terrain riders who aren’t shy of venturing on the most adventurous routes.
Super Gravel could be classed as an ultra-gravel bike, and probably closer to the idea of the monstercross bike: essentially an XC hardtail with drop handlebars. With its active rear suspension and tyre clearance up to 2.4in (60mm), the Super Gravel is true to its naming convention and capable of exploring most singletrack detours and the harshest, corrugated, off-road fire roads and unsealed rural routes.
Factory builds and frame options
Lee Cougan’s Super Gravel Mullet SG build features a 100mm Fox32 Factory Kashima with lockout. The groupset is SRAM GX Eagle with Rival levers.
Rolling the Super Gravel Mullet SG build are Microtech RK25 wheels with Kenda CST Jack Rabbit 29er tyres. Those wheels are equipped with 160mm Galfer brake rotors.
Cockpit specification sees a Basso carbon gravel handlebar, 440mm wide, clamped to an 80mm Woz Alpha 20-degree negative stem. Seatposts are 27.2mm diameter fixed FSA KFX carbons, finished off with a Selle San Marco Ground saddle. Front triangle down- and seat tube mountain points are present to carry our hydration bottles and additional bike packing accessories.
Lee Cougan’s Mullet SG build is €5,299 and rolls onto the gravel at a claimed weight of 11kg. Desire to build a custom Super Gravel to your needs? There’s a frame-only option, which includes the Woz Alpha stem and an Acros internal headset for €2,799. And yes, the Super Gravel frames are Shimano Di2 compatible.