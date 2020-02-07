Tifosi Optics Crit Crystal Fototech glasses review £75.00
A solid pair of specs at a great price
tifosi crit fototech hero
|
Feb 7 2020
|
Glasses
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Lenses clear mist quickly
  • Very comfortable
  • Don't move around
What's not?
  • Could give more coverage
  • Quick to mist on sweaty uphills
Buy if...
You're looking for budget-friendly specs and don't mind a bit of fogging on slow climbs.

With the Crit Fototech, Tifosi Optics brings a host of cool tech to a wallet-friendly price point. They’re super comfortable, don’t move around and clear fog really quickly – however, they feel a little cheap and don’t quite provide enough coverage.

Within the lightweight and tough Grilamid TR-90 frame sit two non-removable Fototech lenses with Tifosi's Glare Guard coating. The lenses are photochromic, meaning they adapt to the light levels as you ride; in bright sunlight, they darken to 76% opaque, and under gloomy skies they clear to just a 27% tint.

A nice touch is that the lenses are vented, aiding airflow and fog clearance. They’re also optically de-centered, which eliminates any weird magnification or distortion of your vision.

tifosi crit fototech front

Continuing with the scientific properties we come to the adjustable nosepiece and adjustable earpieces – they're hydrophilic, which means they repel water and actually get grippier as you sweat. It works really well, and they don't move around even when your helmet, face and hair are properly sweaty.

The Crits sit comfortably close to the face and as you’re riding, and in the right conditions, they’re almost completely forgettable. At their clearest, there's a slight tint but it's plenty clear enough for dark days. However, if you’re blasting from open skies into the trees, the lenses aren’t the quickest to react, so fast entries into forests can be... interesting.

tifosi crit fototech side

I would like a bit more coverage from these glasses. At any given point, the top of the frame and bottoms of the lenses sit in the periphery of vision and, when cornering, the ends of the arms invade a bit of vision. It's a potential annoyance rather than an actual problem, however, and for the price it's easily forgiven.

tifosi crit fototech rear

As for fog, these glasses handle it pretty well. They can fog up pretty quickly when wrenching up a climb, even with a slight breeze, but as soon as a draft really gets going they clear quickly. One issue is that the venting doesn’t reach the whole of the lenses, leaving a bar of mist along the top, but this too clears before it becomes a real problem as your speed picks up on descents.

However, on cold, foggy days, I gave up wearing the glasses on climbs as they really struggle to clear at all.

tifosi crit fototech case open

For the money, it’s really tough to knock the Tifosi Optics Crit Crystal Fototechs. They perform really well under most conditions and they’re comfortable enough for all-day wear. There's even a version with removable lenses, if photochromic lenses aren’t your thing.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
bljp_Uvex_Sportstyle_705v-1.jpg
Cool-uncoolness, stylish-unstylishness. At least that's what I tell myself...
Uvex Sportstyle 705 v £115.00
Test report Tifosi Optics Crit Crystal Fototech glasses review £75.00 X
Glasses

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
News
gr2-gravel-shoeold-style-gold.jpg
Bontrager unveils GR2 gravel-specific shoe
Features include a synthetic leather upper, laces, and a chunky outsole
News
Carrera Titan X detail -2.jpg
Can the Carrera Titan X rival other sub 1k bikes?
Under a grand full suspension mountain bike from Halfords
Review
merida-silex-6000_0.jpg
Merida Silex+ 6000 2020 review £2650.00
Mountain bike-inspired gravel bike that's nimble, versatile and a whole lot of fun
Feature
Gravel specific gear header.jpg
The 11 gravel specific products you never knew you needed
Bar tape, shoes, helmets and other drop bar goods
News
Gravel Fondo Cymru wales
New Gravel Fondo Cymru race launches
First and only race held over a single loop in the UK
Review
Fumpa Pump-1.jpg
Fumpa pump review £149.00
A flawed but fantastic gadget you don't need but probably want
Review
Giant Revolt 03.JPG
Giant Revolt 0 2020 review £1499.00
A very good bike for not a lot of money
Review
Prime Kanza 650B cabon wheels -1.jpg
Prime Kanza 650B Carbon Gravel wheelset review £600.00
Solidly built top-level carbon wheelset at an entry-level price