The Isoler Mesh Men's Long Sleeve Baselayer from Madison is a great garment that’s half the price of the brand’s own merino baselayer. It does an excellent job of keeping you warm during the colder months, and the mesh construction stops it from overheating. Just be sure to size up, as the fit is a bit small.
The Isoler Mesh has soft binding on the neck and arm openings, a circular knit construction, a '3D' back to the fabric designed to reduce contact with skin, and it’s built with an open mesh fabric to encourage airflow. It's also fast-wicking, says Madison.
In my recommended size (M/L) the fit is absolutely fine off the bike, but it quickly rises up once in the saddle, even when well and truly tucked in.
While it’s something I don’t mind and can see a benefit to around the wrists, it can get annoying being left with a cold band around the torso mid-descent. Sizing up should fix this.
Despite this, it performs really well overall. Its soft fabric is comfortable, and although it rises there has never been any bunching in the armpits.
That mesh design does indeed encourage airflow – to the point where you can feel it, and on a few occasions it’s been super welcome. That’s not to say that it’s bad in the cold, however.
With its £25 price tag, it's great value, especially as many baselayers cost twice as much. However, in comparison, it’s not as heavy-duty, so in seriously cold weather you may be left wanting something thicker.
All things considered, I think it would be rude not to consider the Madison Isoler Mesh baselayer, especially for the price. It’s comfortable, stays decently dry and it does an excellent job of keeping you warm without overheating. Just be sure to size up to avoid a cold back.
