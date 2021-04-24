Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy front light review £340.00
Combines a mind-blowing level of light with truly impressive battery life
2021 magicshine monteer 8000 hero.jpg
Apr 24 2021
Lights - front
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very, very bright
  • Really easy to operate
  • Huge battery life considering its brightness
What's not?
  • Straps aren't too grippy
Buy if...
You want the sun on your handlebars

The Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy packs a beasty 8000-lumen beam into a reasonably small and lightweight package. Its battery life is also mighty impressive considering the amount of light it kicks out – just make sure the straps are done up extra snug before you head out.

With its 8000-lumen output, the Monteer 8000 Galaxy is the most powerful light Magicshine does.

All this power comes from five Cree LEDs, and is split between the top three – which throw out 4,800 lumens in a 32° spread to flood the trail – and the bottom two, which blast the remaining 3,200 as a spotlight. Those have a tighter 21° spread.

2021 magicshine monteer 8000 straight.jpg

The unit's body is alloy, with fins to dissipate the considerable heat such power involves, and has an IPX5 water resistance rating – which means it copes with jets of water from any angle, if not actual submersion. The result is a head unit that weighs 125g – unnoticeable on the bars – while the (remotely situated) battery comes in at 400g.

If the cooling does start to struggle, the Galaxy features a thermal protection feature that winds down the output until the temperatures are reasonable again.

2021 magicshine monteer 8000 beam.jpg

This light comes with a 10,000mAh battery charged via a USB Type-C cable, and it offers an extremely impressive lifespan. When clicking my way through the settings, dimming and brightening for climbs and descents, I’ve squeezed out five hours of riding long before it's dropped to its lowest level (three lights on the battery indicate the remaining charge).

2021 magicshine monteer 8000 top.jpg

The Galaxy has four power settings, ranging widely from 10% to 100%, and a single flash mode. They’re all selectable with a single click of the button on top of the light itself, and the same button turns it on. To turn it off, you just hold that button down. It’s nice and simple.

In the box, you also get an alloy Garmin-style handlebar mount.

2021 magicshine monteer 8000 hero 2.jpg

The Monteer 8000 is a pleasure to use; it’s easy to mount and easy to operate. The sheer amount of light it kicks out it super impressive, to the point where I’ve questioned whether 8000 lumens is even necessary... it even raises an unusual issue when combined with helmet-mounted lights.

I tested the Monteer 8000 Galaxy with the 2000-lumen Knog PWR on my helmet, and the sheer brightness of Galaxy in comparison made it seem dim. My eyes had to adjust for this much weaker headlight in tight corners, which was tricky. It's best combined with something running a similar power output.

Buckle up

When installing the battery on your bike, take extra care to cinch up those straps, as they’re not overly grippy. One of these managed to slip even after being securely fastened, dropping the battery into my linkage – where it crunched open.

2021 magicshine monteer 8000 battery.jpg

Impressively, the light still works perfectly fine and I was able to get home, thoroughly enjoying the might of those 8000 lumens.

Value

As for its £340 price tag, it’s fairly middle of the road, especially against the serious money Exposure asks for its Six Pack MK9 – that was £435 when we reviewed it a couple of years ago. And while the Galaxy lacks the cool Reflex+ tech of the Exposure, it packs almost twice as much power.

If you’re looking for a unit that kicks out all of the light you’ll ever need (and then some), the Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy is the light for you. Its beam packs a mean punch and it's got an impressive battery life to boot.

Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy front light review £340.00
Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

