- Warm even when sodden
- Excellent fit
- Plenty of bar feel
- No snot wipe
- Limited colours and no women's model
The Hydromatic Brisker from 100% combines all the good bits of the very well-reviewed Brisker Cold Weather, with some of the weather protection of the Hydromatic. It's even more versatile than the original, but it’s a fair chunk more expensive too.

The Hydromatic Brisker gets the single-layer synthetic leather palm and the insulated softshell upper of the Brisker Cold Weather, alongside the waterproof insert and long cuff of the Hydromatic glove. However, it drops the snot wipe, which many consider an essential in cold weather.
This glove fits excellently, but because it's a pull-on cuff rather than the Velcro closure found on the original Brisker, it is a bit more of a task to pull on. The cuff is reinforced with a synthetic leather strip, at least, which helps you grip it and adds the strength to stop it tearing. It also helps stop water creeping in.
The interior of the glove is a soft but thin fleece, which can bunch up at the ends of the fingers at first – happily, a quick and very minor rearrange sorts this out.
The thin, faux-leather palm offers an awful lot of bar feel compared to other winter gloves. It’s not as good as a thin summer glove, but factor in the extra warmth and weather protection, and it’s a very happy compromise.
The Brisker Hydromatic is totally waterproof up to the cuff, which is only water resistant. Under a heavy downpour it can let water in, but generally your cuffs are mostly hidden under a jacket, so water ingress isn’t such an issue.
I’ve ridden with this glove very happily in warm autumnal temperatures, and only left with a thin film of sweat over my hands, and they're protective in low single-figure temperatures too. Even when they’re sodden, they retain body heat very impressively.
As the older Brisker Cold Weather is in itself an excellent glove with some waterproofing, the extra money for the Hydromatic version only gets you more waterproofing and a longer cuff. It’s not too dissimilar from the base Hydromatic either, but the Hydromatic Brisker offers a better fit, better bar feel and doesn’t absorb as much water.
Unlike the Cold Weather version, the Hydromatic Brisker only comes in two colours and there's no women’s version.
The 100% Hydromatic Brisker is a well-made winter glove that proves versatile, comfortable, and impressively waterproof.
