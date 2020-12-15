100% Hydromatic Brisker glove review £38.00
An excellent waterproof glove that stays warm in cold weather
2020 100% Brisker Hydromatic hero.jpg
|
Dec 15 2020
|
Gloves
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Warm even when sodden
  • Excellent fit
  • Plenty of bar feel
What's not?
  • No snot wipe
  • Limited colours and no women's model
Buy if...
You're looking for a warm and waterproof glove that'll see you through mid autumn to spring

The Hydromatic Brisker from 100% combines all the good bits of the very well-reviewed Brisker Cold Weather, with some of the weather protection of the Hydromatic. It's even more versatile than the original, but it’s a fair chunk more expensive too.

The Hydromatic Brisker gets the single-layer synthetic leather palm and the insulated softshell upper of the Brisker Cold Weather, alongside the waterproof insert and long cuff of the Hydromatic glove. However, it drops the snot wipe, which many consider an essential in cold weather.

This glove fits excellently, but because it's a pull-on cuff rather than the Velcro closure found on the original Brisker, it is a bit more of a task to pull on. The cuff is reinforced with a synthetic leather strip, at least, which helps you grip it and adds the strength to stop it tearing. It also helps stop water creeping in.

2020 100% Brisker Hydromatic cuff tag.jpg

The interior of the glove is a soft but thin fleece, which can bunch up at the ends of the fingers at first – happily, a quick and very minor rearrange sorts this out.

The thin, faux-leather palm offers an awful lot of bar feel compared to other winter gloves. It’s not as good as a thin summer glove, but factor in the extra warmth and weather protection, and it’s a very happy compromise.

2020 100% Brisker Hydromatic palm:upper.jpg

The Brisker Hydromatic is totally waterproof up to the cuff, which is only water resistant. Under a heavy downpour it can let water in, but generally your cuffs are mostly hidden under a jacket, so water ingress isn’t such an issue.

I’ve ridden with this glove very happily in warm autumnal temperatures, and only left with a thin film of sweat over my hands, and they're protective in low single-figure temperatures too. Even when they’re sodden, they retain body heat very impressively.

2020 100% Brisker Hydromatic flat.jpg

As the older Brisker Cold Weather is in itself an excellent glove with some waterproofing, the extra money for the Hydromatic version only gets you more waterproofing and a longer cuff. It’s not too dissimilar from the base Hydromatic either, but the Hydromatic Brisker offers a better fit, better bar feel and doesn’t absorb as much water.

2020 100% Brisker Hydromatic upper.jpg

Unlike the Cold Weather version, the Hydromatic Brisker only comes in two colours and there's no women’s version.

The 100% Hydromatic Brisker is a well-made winter glove that proves versatile, comfortable, and impressively waterproof.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Specialized Wms Grail Gloves-1.jpg
Specialized Women's Grail Gloves
Specialized Women's Grail Gloves £35.00
Test report 100% Hydromatic Brisker glove review £38.00 X
Gloves

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£132.99
-30%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2021 enduro2 cover.jpg
Enduro2 is set for a comeback in 2021
Team-format enduro is back with new catergories and risk free entries
Buying
or-best gravel tyres.jpg
The best 700c gravel and adventure tyres you can buy
Tried and tested rubber for wet and dry conditions
News
2021 dirt dash cover.JPG
Entries are open for the 2021 Dirt Dash series
Tickets on sale for self-supported gravel event
Review
2020 peaty's foaming drivetrain degreaser hero.jpg
Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser review £10.00
Reasonably priced foaming cleaner that works really well
Buying
Best MTB under £1,500.jpg
Best mountain bikes for under £1500
Now updated with video, here's the best you can buy
News
merida esilex vid.png
Video: The new e-SILEX - e-discover the path unknown
A beautifully shot video shows Merida's new e-SILEX in all its glory
Feature
Louri Frame Strap-6.jpg
13 ways to attach gear to your bike for trail rides
We run through all your options for shorter rides
Review
2021 Scott womens Trail Storm Alpha Waterproof Jacket-1.jpg
Scott Women's Trail Storm WP Jacket review £250.00
Robust and very waterproof, but not breathable enough for extended pedalling