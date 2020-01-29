- Good fit
- Warm and weather proof
- Not much
The snappily-named Cube X-Shell Long Finger X NF is a waterproof, windproof and warm glove that effectively shields you from the grottiest weather. They're packed with decent detailing, have a good shape and fit, and come at a competitive price.
The palm features Cube's ‘Natural Fit’ gel foam padding (that's the NF part of the name explained, anyway), and it's comfy. The overal cut gives a slight curve and good shape on the bar, and the outer palm is pretty tough. They've not shown much in terms of wear, and the whole glove is well finished.
The palm also has a ‘Shock X’ insert, which helps with long-ride comfort. The fingers are touch-screen friendly, while reflective highlights add visibility if you're on the road, and the snot/sweat wipe is a decent absorbent fabric.
The long cuff is well-judged for sealing with jackets, and the whole glove is quite roomy for the size, without being too baggy. I found it gave enough space for movement, and easy scope for adding liners for very cold days. I really like the proper-sized tab for pulling them on, too, and the broad Velcro for snugging them down.
I used them in everything from wet, mild weather to some proper sub-zero night rides, and the X-Shell Long Finger X NF took it all in its stride. It feels immediately warm – the inside is pretty plush and snug – yet it stays comfortable in milder temperatures too.
The only slight downside is the slight reduction in bar ‘feel’ thanks to that warm yet breathable insulation, though its a worthwhile compromise for the warmth they offer.
There are a lot of positives in the X-Shell. The breathable membrane is effective, the interior is warm, and despite the lack of any fancily-branded thermal fabric, it works really well. The X-Shell Long Finger X NF is pretty hard to beat if you want a pair of proper winter gloves.
