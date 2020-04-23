Mudhugger release the Gravelhugger - new front and rear gravel bike specific mudguards

MTB brand launch gravel bike specific mudguards
Mudhugger Gravelhugger-3.jpg
|
Apr 23 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Rose Backroad Detail
Rose launches new Backroad gravel and cross bikes
For daily grinds, your next unpaved adventure or a CX race
Fustle Causeway GR1 2020 hero
New brand FUSTLE launch with first gravel bike - The Causeway GR1
Customer specced kits or full bike builds
2020 Rose Backroad hero
Rose' gravel bike, the Backroad gets an update for 2020
New bike gets tuneable seat post flex and asymmetric chainstays
Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
First Look: Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
More suspension than you might think.....

Mudhugger today, launch news of two new gravel bike specific mudguards. Based on the tried and tested design of their mountain bike Mudhuggers, the sleek Gravelhugger is designed to fit most fork and seat stay combinations with wheel and tyres measuring up to 50mm in diameter. 

Mudhugger is a well established mountain bike mudguard brand, making secure one-piece front and rear mudguards for both hardtail and full suspension bikes. We've tested both front and rear mountain bike mudguards and have been super impressed with the coverage, the build quality and the price. It looks like the newly launched GravelHugger follows suit in all three of these areas.

Mudhugger Gravelhugger-4.jpg


The new Gravelhugger is suitable for both 650B and 700c wheels and will fit with plenty of clearance for 50mm diameter tyres. The mudguard is pictured here on Rach's long term test bike, a Ribble CGR Ti which is fitted with 700c, 24mm wide rims and 40c tyres. The guard is fitted to the fork by way of nitrile 'O' rings of various sizes to suit your fork. The 'O' rings loop around the fork legs fixing onto the hooked part of small plastic inserts on the inner surface of the mudguard. You can also fit with zip ties if you plan on leaving it on permanently. It looks like this mudguard will be ideal for bikes without any fender amounts for a traditional guard. 

Mudhugger Gravelhugger-9.jpg


The front guard measures 520mm in length and is 60mm wide, weighing just 75g. It is has been designs, manufactured and packed in the UK and, just like their other mudguards, is made from 100% recycled polypropylene. The front Gravelhugger is priced at £25 and will be available from June 2020. 

Mudhugger Gravelhugger-8.jpg


Also in the pipeline is a rear mudguard, mimicking the design of the rear mountain bike guard. The guys at Mudhugge told us they had sent out lots of prototypes to people riding all sorts of different shaped gravel bikes to ensure they designed correctly to accommodate the different angles of seat stays.

Mudhugger Gravelhugger-1.jpg

 

Mudhugger Gravelhugger-13.jpg


The rear mudguard is a fin-shaped affair, fitted to the top of the seat stays by zip ties and reaching out over the length of the wheel. Long braces on the seat stays ensure the mudguard won't bounce or flap on bumpy terrain. More details on the rear guard will be available soon, there have been some Corona-related delays. 

 

We've had prototype guards in to put through their paces ahead of the launch. The photos here are of these prototypes so it's worth mentioning the finished product will have a slightly different finish (the rear will be smooth without the bump you see here) but will, in terms of size and shape be the same. 

You might also like: 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

5 comments

9 min ago

Photo

 

 

9 min 11 sec ago

Photo

 

 

9 min 18 sec ago

Photo

 

 

11 min 4 sec ago

I've got a mudhugger on the rear of my hardtail MTB, and it keeps shorts and back dry in wet conditions. 
 

No impact on drivetrain as it is nowhere near it.

1 hour 33 min ago

It would be good to see pictures of the rider and drivetrain after riding through mud, puddles and crud, with and without the protection of these guards.

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Review
Ergon-BP1-Protect-back-protector-review-reverse-2020.jpg
Ergon BP1 Protect pack review £110.00
A useful mix of minimal pack and protector, but the bladder costs extra
Review
bontrager-gr2-gravel-bike-shoes-side.jpg
Bontrager GR2 gravel bike shoes review £130.00
Durable gravel shoes that'll stand up to all kinds of abuse, with a grippy sole and a reasonable price tag
Buying
or-best gravel shoes header.jpg
The best clipless gravel shoes you can buy
Tested shoes that are right for gravel riding
Review
Smith Convoy MIPS helmet-1.jpg
Smith Optics Convoy MIPS helmet review £65.00
Bargain lid with bags of style and premium features
News
2020 crankbrothers stamp 2+3 group
Crankbrothers introduce two new pedals - the Stamp 2 and 3
New pedals get aluminium and magnesium bodies with a choice of platform size
Review
funn-funndamental-flat-pedals-3-2.jpg
Funn Funndamental flat pedal review £65.00
Good, strong and reliable pedal for a decent price
News
FiveCool2 header.jpg
5 cool things - the glasses edition
New eyewear from Lazer, Madison, Smith and Tifosi
Review
2020 NS RAG+ 2 header edited-1.jpg
NS RAG+ 2 2020 review £1399.00
A fun-riding bike that can handle rough downhills without being a complete pig elsewhere