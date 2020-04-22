Best clipless gravel shoes you can buy - tried and tested for winter and summer riding
We have tried and tested a lot of clipless shoes here on off-road.cc, both for summer and winter cycling. Here, we round up the best you can buy, these shoes have all been reviewed by us and received a score of over four out of five so you can rest assured these are pairs that will be good at their job, comfy and reliable too.
Scroll down for all the shoes, you'll find a link to the review under each one. If there is a particular shoe you are interested in, just hit the link in the lists below to jump straight to that shoe on this page.
The best gravel shoes you can buy
- Shimano RX SPD shoes
- Scott MTB AR Boa clip shoes
- Quoc Gran Tourer shoes
- Specialized S-Works Recon shoes
- Fizik X5 Terra shoes
- Giro Empire V70 knit shoes
- Fizik Infinito X1 shoes
- Shimano XC7 shoes
Best gravel shoes for the winter
- Bontrager JFW winter shoes
- Fizik Artica X5 SPD waterproof mountain bike shoe
- Fizik Terra Artica X2 shoe
Shimano RX SPD shoes
£220
Following on from the release of its GRX groupset, Shimano has continued down the gravel route with these new RX8 SPD shoes. A stiff, lightweight yet rugged shoe perfect for performance riding away from the road, or on it for that matter – especially for those who like to be able to walk off the bike. They are a fair old chunk of cash though.
Scott MTB Comp Boa shoe
£100
The Scott MTB Comp Boa Reflective shoes are a new version of Scott’s well-priced MTB Comp Boa shoes, helping you be seen in the dark whilst not looking out of place on daytime rides. At £99.99 (for both men's and women's), the shoes are good value and have proved to be a hardy gravel and XC shoe.
Quoc Gran Tourer shoes
£219
Quoc’s Gran Tourer is a unique looking lace-up gravel, touring and adventure shoe. It’s a stylish design, there's a slight pattern to the dark grey upper that contrasts nicely with the traditional rubber-coloured sole and the protective black bumper. While not cheap, they do repay with superb comfort mile after mile.
Specialized S-Works Recon shoes
£340
The new Specialized S-Works Recon shoes provide stunning performance and first-class fit, which makes them ideally suited to fast-paced and demanding mountain bike, gravel and adventure cyclists. They don’t come cheap mind, but if you can afford them, they are probably one of the best top-end shoes available right now.
Fizik X5 Terra shoes
£150
Fizik's X5 Terra is a stylish, sleek and comfortable shoe with a sole that is stiff enough for big power efforts yet still comfortable on long rides. They’re slightly narrow, but the upper forms to the foot while being durable too. I’m a big fan of these shoes.
Giro Empire V70 knit shoes
£220
Incredibly comfortable and supportive, stiff enough for efficient pedalling without killing your feet, breathable in warm weather and durable in horrid conditions, all wrapped up with some pretty unique styling, there’s a lot to like here.
Fizik Infinito X1 shoes
£325
The Fizik Infinito X1 shoes are incredibly stiff for maximum power transfer, ideal for racers and pedal thrashers that don't want to give away precious power to a flexy sole, and the highly adjustable Boa dial arrangement and fit provides great comfort. Not so impressive is the high price, but if you can afford them they are a good choice.
Shimano XC7 shoes
£160
The Shimano XC7’s prove to be a sleek, comfortable and stiff SPD cross-country race shoe for both gravel and mountain bike use. These stiff shoes will see you efficiently through a race whilst also being a good partner for cross-country pedalling or training.
Bontrager JFW winter shoes
£150
If you’re looking for shoes to protect your feet from cold, grotty weather then Bontrager's JFW Winter shoes will protect well. They’re very well made, offering loads of toe wiggle room, secure foothold and a sole that is balanced between pedalling stiffness and walkability. I just wish that they were totally waterproof.
Fizik Artica X5 SPD waterproof mountain bike shoe
£190
The Fizik Artica X5 mountain bike SPD shoes are a relatively stiff shoe that is built to keep racers and long distance cyclist riding through the winter. They are warm, waterproof and easy to clean off in the aftermath. These would be great shoes for gravel riders too where the sleek profile suits the genre of riding.
Fizik Terra Artica X2 shoe
£280
Keeping dry and warm is a challenge during winter, but Fizik's Terra Artica X2 shoe does an excellent job of keeping your feet protected, with a toasty warmness that lasts long into the ride. The tread is rugged and easy to walk in with an agreeable level of flex, but at £280 they're a serious investment.
We'll be adding more shoes to this list as we test them so make sure you check back regularly for updates!
