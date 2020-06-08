Specialized Recon 1.0 clipless mountain bike shoe review £90.00
An excellent, budget-friendly and versatile summer shoe
2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 hero.jpg
|
Jun 8 2020
|
Shoes
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very comfortable
  • Stiff enough for trail riding
  • Super grippy sole for walking off road
What's not?
  • Velcro straps are pretty flimsy
Buy if...
You're looking for a simple, versatile shoe for the drier months

The Specialized Recon 1.0 clipless mountain bike shoe is a versatile and lightweight trail shoe that happily takes on gravel riding too. It's comfortable, stiff and easy to walk in, and well-priced as well. Other than the flimsy-feeling Velcro straps, there’s not much wrong with them at all.

Built around the brand's well-established Body Geometry footbed, the Recon 1.0 uses a nylon outsole with a TPU injected forefoot, which allows for some flex at the toe – something that makes off-the-bike antics easier. Even with a bendy toe area, the shoe sits at 6.0 on Specialized's stiffness index (it tops out at 13).

 

The aggressively-shaped tread uses Specialized's SlipNot rubber compound, and it’s impressively grippy. I’ve been perfectly happy walking on most surfaces, even when steep. However, damp paving slabs are nothing short of treacherous.

2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 top+bot.jpg

The upper is a mixture of perforated paneling and a tongue area of breathable fabric, and it ventilates well enough to mean the Recon 1.0 is not so great in wet weather. You might want a more winter -focused shoe for damp trails.

2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 velcro.jpg

The fit is close around the heel and mid-foot area, but opens up to leave a roomy toe box. Thanks to the Velcro straps, the Recon 1.0 is quick and easy to get on and off.

I have absolutely no complaints about the Recon either on or off the bike, though if my house was surrounded by wet paving slabs I might. The sole is stiff enough for general trail tomfoolery while the shoe is perfectly comfortable, even after long stints. If your riding is gravity-orientated, you might find the Recon a little lacking in protection and rearward cleat adjustment, but for all-round trail and gravel use, it's spot-on.

2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 cleat channel.jpg

Okay, it seems I lied about not having any complaints. But my only (minor) complaint about the shoe is that the Velcro straps don’t feel very sturdy. They've already become a little tatty, and look set to get worse as they’re used more.

2020 Specialized Recon 1.0 side.jpg

If you’re looking for a lightweight, do-it-all shoe for summer use, the Specialized Recon 1.0 certainly fits the bill. It’s comfy, grippy and stiff enough for all round trail use. And if, like me, you’re not a fan of the Velcro closure, the good news is the Recon 2.0 comes with a Boa retention system – though it does cost more than this.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Giro-Empire-VR90-1.jpg
Style for miles - or so I like to claim...
Giro Empire VR90 £230.00
Test report Specialized Recon 1.0 clipless mountain bike shoe review £90.00 X
Shoes

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£199
-58%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
Evans Cycles
£189.99
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
Evans Cycles
£90.5
-27%
Buy now
Buying
Vitus Mythique 29 VRS Riding-3.jpg
Buying your first mountain bike
All the things you need to know when buying your first MTB
Review
Carbon-Cycles-eXotic-110mm-Boost-Monocoque-UD-Carbon-review-2019-103.jpeg
CarbonCycles eXotic Boost Monocoque UD Carbon 29er fork review £244.00
A beautifully-made, smooth-riding and incredibly light rigid carbon fork
News
Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon RS Detail Shock
Your complete guide to the RockShox rear shock range
Everything you need to know about Deluxe, Super Deluxe, SID and more
News
ard_rock-5719907633 copy.jpg
'Ard Rock Enduro Festival cancelled in 2020
Festival cancelled due to global pandemic
Review
2020 pirelli cinturatotgravel h tyre 700x40c.jpg
Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H tyre 700x40 review £55.00
Hardwearing and robust gravel tyre for compact and rocky terrain
Review
2020 Nukeproof Horizon stem hero.jpg
Nukeproof Horizon Stem review £60.00
A premium stem that looks good and performs well
Feature
Best-apps-for-mountain-bikers-100.jpg
The best ways to find new mountain bike trails
How to uncover fresh riding near you
Review
Alpinestars Paragon plus knee pads-12.jpg
Alpinestars Paragon Plus Knee Protector review £45.00
Well-shaped for comfy pedalling but the top sleeve slides down