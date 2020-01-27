Grinduro gravel enduro comes to Wales in July 2020 and entries open on the 14th February 2020
2020 sees the popular Grinduro race series expand to six different corners of the world, one of which is Machynlleth, Wales on the 25th July. The race combines mountain bike enduro with a gravel grinder-style road race and usually sells out fast with entries opening in February.
Billed as the worlds most interesting bike race, we are stoked to see the new UK race location nearly on our doorstep! Moving from the Isle of Arran to the equally epic Machynlleth in Wales, races will begin in the town, crossing the River Dyfi before you head up towards the start of the Climachx Trail and into Dyfi Forest.
In keeping with the races at the five other locations, the route will take riders on an 80km loop with an estimated respectable 1800m of climbing. Similar to mountain biking enduro, there are timed stages where it’s 'no pain no gain' and you have to give it your all for about 7 to 12 minutes. The rest of the route lets you stick to the Grinduro “maxin’ and relaxin’” mantra of riding at your own pace, enjoying the spectacular views as you ride to the next timed stage. Along with the riding, you also get food, drinks, a mini-festival, camping, goodies, awards, a party and a handmade bike show!
Canyon return for 2020 as host sponsor for the event and tickets go on sale on the 14th of February - keep an eye on this Grinduro.com website for more info. We will post a live link when we have one.
Want to know what it's like to race the event? We sent our journalist Benedict in 2017 and 2018, read his reports here:
