New Gravel Fondo Cymru race launches - organisers of Gritfest prepare single loop race for the UK
Gravel Fondo Cymru will take place on September 13th 2020 from the town of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and riding within the Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales. Event organisers say this will change ravel racing for good with the UK's first and only race held over a single loop.
- 5 cool things from Redshift, Marin and more
- Our Bike Live demo day is back at Cannock Chase for 2020
- All-City's 'Dream Build' Cosmic Stallion gravel bike
The event will offer two distances, both will be officially timed with a Gran Fondo at 130km and Medio Fondo at 90km. Unlike every other current gravel events, which are either races with enduro timed stages or non-competitive events, Gravel Fondo Cymru will be unique and the only one in the UK.
Riders will challenge themselves on a route that is designed to be as pure to gravel bikes as possible. Heading north from Llandovery and tackling terrain within Crychan forest before a challenging climb over to Llyn Brianne and into Tywi forest. Both routes will be approximately 80% off-road and the organisers say they have been working with various organisations and companies to allow it to become a timed event.
The Cambrian Mountains offers a huge area of unspoilt terrain while large sections within forestry with no civilisation in sight. The timing for both distances will finish on the dam wall of Llyn Brianne reservoir, a beautiful and picturesque location before riders will ride the final 15km as a neutralised section back to Llandovery.
Racing is, of course, optional and the route is designed to be challenging and rewarding for everyone, with almost 3000m of elevation on the Gran Fondo and 2000m on the Medio Fondo, neither distance will be a walk in the park. Multiple top-up feed stations will be provided, meaning that riders will not need to be fully self-sufficient. For those who are looking to be competitive there will be equal cash prizes on offer for overall fastest Male & Female riders and prizes awarded to all age categories.
Organiser, Matt Page from A Cycling, who also organises Battle on the Beach and Gritfest events said “We are really excited about the new event after months of hard work to allow it to happen. We are fortunate to be a stunning landscape and we will be taking on a beautiful but challenging ride”.
The event will also host a gravel expo on Saturday 12th September 2020 with a waymarked gravel test course marked and variety of brands on-site to view the latest products on offer.
Entries are available now and full details online at - www.gravelfondo.cymru
You might also like:
- Five things that weren't cool - until gravel happened
- How to prepare for your first gravel race - kit, bike setup and training
- Best bikepacking seat packs for gravel and mountain bikes - tried, tested and reviewed