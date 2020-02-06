New Gravel Fondo Cymru race launches - organisers of Gritfest prepare single loop race for the UK

First and only race held over a single loop in the UK
Gravel Fondo Cymru wales
|
Feb 6 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
mondraker superfoxy header.jpg
Mondraker adds SuperFoxy to the Foxy 29 carbon range for 2020
Enduro bike gets longer travel and carbon upper link
Trek 2020 X-Caliber bike
Trek launch updated 2020 X-Caliber aluminium hardtail cross-country bike
Low price, 12 speed and XC performance
Griduro 2020.jpg
Race Grinduro gravel events in six countries in 2020 - new venues announced
Plus the event could be coming to Wales next year
Grinduro Wales 2020 header
Grinduro gravel enduro comes to Wales in July 2020 and entries open on the 14th February 2020
Entries open at 9am on the 14th February

Gravel Fondo Cymru will take place on September 13th 2020 from the town of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and riding within the Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales. Event organisers say this will change ravel racing for good with the UK's first and only race held over a single loop.

The event will offer two distances, both will be officially timed with a Gran Fondo at 130km and Medio Fondo at 90km. Unlike every other current gravel events, which are either races with enduro timed stages or non-competitive events, Gravel Fondo Cymru will be unique and the only one in the UK.

Gravel Fondo Cymru wales


Riders will challenge themselves on a route that is designed to be as pure to gravel bikes as possible. Heading north from Llandovery and tackling terrain within Crychan forest before a challenging climb over to Llyn Brianne and into Tywi forest. Both routes will be approximately 80% off-road and the organisers say they have been working with various organisations and companies to allow it to become a timed event.

The Cambrian Mountains offers a huge area of unspoilt terrain while large sections within forestry with no civilisation in sight. The timing for both distances will finish on the dam wall of Llyn Brianne reservoir, a beautiful and picturesque location before riders will ride the final 15km as a neutralised section back to Llandovery.

Gravel Fondo Cymru wales


Racing is, of course, optional and the route is designed to be challenging and rewarding for everyone, with almost 3000m of elevation on the Gran Fondo and 2000m on the Medio Fondo, neither distance will be a walk in the park. Multiple top-up feed stations will be provided, meaning that riders will not need to be fully self-sufficient. For those who are looking to be competitive there will be equal cash prizes on offer for overall fastest Male & Female riders and prizes awarded to all age categories.

Organiser, Matt Page from A Cycling, who also organises Battle on the Beach and Gritfest events said “We are really excited about the new event after months of hard work to allow it to happen. We are fortunate to be a stunning landscape and we will be taking on a beautiful but challenging ride”.

The event will also host a gravel expo on Saturday 12th  September 2020 with a waymarked gravel test course marked and variety of brands on-site to view the latest products on offer.

Entries are available now and full details online at - www.gravelfondo.cymru

You might also like:

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Review
Fumpa Pump-1.jpg
Fumpa pump review £149.00
A flawed but fantastic gadget you don't need but probably want
Review
Prime Kanza 650B cabon wheels -1.jpg
Prime Kanza 650B Carbon Gravel wheelset review £600.00
Solidly built top-level carbon wheelset at an entry-level price
Review
661-comp-gloves-review-5.jpg
​​661 Comp Glove review £25.00
A minimalist and durable pair of trail gloves
News
FiveCool2header.jpg
5 cool things from Redshift, Marin and more
Suspension seat post and four new bikes on test
News
Kinesis range e-bike
Kinesis reveals details of the new Range adventure e-bike
Powered by Fazua motor and with large tyre clearance
News
Header Specialized Levo SL Carbon Comp -4.jpg
Specialized launches Turbo Levo SL lightweight e-MTB
Lighter than regular Levo, is this the future of e-bikes?
News
kinesis rise8.png
First Look: Kinesis Rise e-bike with removable motor
Hardtail uses Fazua motor and gets progressive geometry
Review
100% Brisker women's gloves-3.jpg
100% Brisker Cold Weather women's glove review £27.00
Hardwearing and warm women's gloves for colder days